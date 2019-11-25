LINCOLN — In an action-packed Monday at Memorial Stadium, three teams secured titles during the Nebraska high school state football finals.
Omaha Skutt ran its winning streak to 26 games with Monday night’s 21-20 win over Scottsbluff for a repeat Class B state title. The No. 1 Skyhawks were in their sixth final in seven years.
For in its final game together, Osceola/High Plains lived off the 40 points the Stormdogs scored in the first half off four Burwell miscues to capture the Eight Man-1 championship.
Humphrey St. Francis put up some huge numbers in winning its first Eight Man-2 state title since 2015. Seventy points. A 54-point win. Three interceptions and six touchdowns by Trevor Pfeifer.
Make sure to check out The World-Herald's previews for Tuesday's three championships:
