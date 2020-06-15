Fremont First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden finds himself in a tough position this American Legion baseball season.

What can his team possibly do for an encore?

Fremont snapped a 73-year drought last year, winning the Class A Senior Legion title for the first time since 1946. First State Bank advanced to the Mid-South Regional in Hastings and went 2-2, which included a no-hit victory from Brody Sintek.

“We’ve only got four kids back from that team," Hayden said. “But the best thing is that we’re going to be playing baseball."

After the spring varsity season was canceled because of COVID-19, it appeared the same might happen to the Legion season. But teams were allowed to start practicing June 1 — while following the state’s social distancing guidelines — and games will commence Thursday.

“We’re following the rules, which makes it unlike any other practices we’ve ever had," Hayden said. “Our Legion board put in a ton of work to make sure we’d be returning to the diamond safely."

Hayden, in his eighth season as coach, said he’ll never forget the excitement of last season.

“I’ve had a lot of time to think about what last summer meant to our team and our town," he said. “It was so much fun and such a positive experience all the way around."

The coach said he is thankful for even an abbreviated Legion schedule after the lost spring season.

“We had to move some games around from our original schedule but we’re hoping to get 25 in," he said. “Other teams might be playing more but we’re focusing on getting our players out and developing talent."

Hayden added his team doesn’t feel any added pressure as the defending state champs, an official title it will hold until next summer. The state tournament will not be contested this year due to the coronavirus.

“The virus has really put things in perspective," he said. “We’re just going to go out and play, and we feel very fortunate to be able to do that."

Hayden said his team has been practicing well and is eager to get started Thursday, when it plays at Columbus.

“The hardest thing for us is making sure everybody is maintaining their social distance," he said. “But the kids have gotten used to the changes and they’re ready to start playing some games."

All-Nebraska baseball through the years

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email