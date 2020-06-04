Millard North recently swept the Class A Boys and Girls divisions of the NSAA Cup, presented annually to high schools for all-activities excellence.
But the winner of the overall All-School title was Lincoln Southwest, which won for the third straight year.
Huh?
It has to do with the way the Nebraska School Activities Association scores the NSAA Cup, presented each year since 2006. Winning schools in the four classes of the All-School Division, Girls Division and Boys Division are recognized during special ceremonies the following fall.
Winners are determined by a point system based on participation in NSAA education-based activities and performance in state championship events. But co-ed events are judged differently, basically being scored twice.
If a school wins a co-ed event, such as unified bowling or journalism, those points count toward both the boys and girls totals. Those points only count once in the overall all-school point total.
"It’s a little confusing and maybe it’s time to look at that again," NSAA assistant director Dan Masters said. "When points count twice in the co-ed activities, it can lead to something like we’ve got this year."
Masters added that it has happened a few times in the past when a school has swept the Boys and Girls Divisions but failed to win the All-School title.
Another factor this year was the loss of the spring sports season because of COVID-19.
"We really only got two-thirds of the picture," Masters said. "There were nine activities that didn’t figure in the scoring that normally would have."
Millard North athletic director Chad Zimmerman said there were no hard feelings over the final result, which had the Silver Hawks winning the overall title by 2.5 points — 442.5-440 — over the runner-up Mustangs.
"We’re still proud of the season that we had," he said. "Southwest has an outstanding program but hopefully we can break their three-year run next year."
Lincoln Pius X finished third in the Class A All-School standings with 402.5 points, followed by Omaha Westside (365) and Papillion-La Vista (355).
Other All-School NSAA Cup winners were Omaha Skutt in Class B, Grand Island Central Catholic in Class C and Bancroft-Rosalie in Class D.
