Jane Krueger envisioned herself playing singles when she joined Omaha Duchesne's tennis team in 2017.
After all, her mom won a state singles title for Omaha Westside — the former Anne Fitzpatrick went on to become an All-Ivy League player at Brown. Older sister, Kate, was a two-time singles champion — she now plays for Creighton.
But when Jane's freshman season started, she was penciled into the doubles lineup with classmate Kiersten Capelle. It was a partnership that never changed.
"They've been playing together since their first meet their freshmen year. They've been inseparable," Cardinals coach Nate Evans said. "We didn't want to split them up simply because we didn't want to see the disappointment on their faces."
Krueger and Capelle were a staple in Duchesne's lineup the past three years, compiling a 73-10 doubles record. After placing sixth at state at No. 2 doubles as freshmen, they won Class B's No. 1 title as sophomores, outlasting top-seeded McCook in three sets in the final. Krueger and Capelle then finished state runner-up last May.
"It's honestly been one of the best things in my life because we not only got close during tennis season, but we're best friends now," Krueger said. "We've seen each other grow on and off the court. It's been an honor to play with her and I couldn't imagine myself playing with anyone else."
Evans said chemistry, integral when forming successful doubles teams, was evident between Krueger and Capelle from the start.
"We really bonded over tennis, which made our court chemistry a lot better,"Capelle said. "We knew each other's strengths and weaknesses so well."
And while their personalities meshed, so did their games. Krueger is taller and more a presence at the net while the quicker Capelle "is someone who would just run down every ball," Evans said.
The 5-foot-6 Capelle also was a setter on the Cardinals' volleyball team, which reached the Class B state semifinals the past four years. They were runners-up last November.
After being state runner-up in tennis in 2017 and '18, Duchesne finally broke through last spring by winning the program's first team title since 1985.
"We've been trying to do that in volleyball all my four years, and to be able to do that in basically my second sport was super special," Capelle said.
The Cardinals looked forward to repeating this spring, but their season was cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic. Krueger and Capelle were expected to be the team's No. 1 doubles team again.
"We were definitely excited and very sentimental about our senior season. We've talked a lot, reminiscing about all the memories from the past three years," Krueger said. "I miss being with the team."
Added Capelle: "It feels weird to have played my last game and not knowing it was my last game."
In this spring of social distancing, Krueger and Capelle said they talk everyday — not so much about tennis, but everything else. They'll be moving on to different universities this fall, with Krueger going to Creighton and Capelle to Marquette.
And they hope if conditions improve, the team they've so much enjoyed being a part of can get together a final time for a practice. Duchesne also hopes to hold a graduation ceremony in July.
Duchesne still will have players with varsity experience next spring, but it will have a hole to fill at doubles.
"It's almost like they set a bar," Evans said of Krueger and Capelle. "(Teammates) saw them and said that's the doubles team I want to be like."
Lincoln Southeast's Katie Whitehead, center, and Caroline Miller, right, celebrate with teammates Ally Keitges, left, after winning the No. 1 doubles against Millard North's Josie Friedman and Zoey Norris during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
Lincoln Southeast's Caroline Miller embraces Katie Whitehead after winning the No. 1 doubles against Millard North's Josie Friedman and Zoey Norris during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
Lincoln Southeast's Katie Whitehead and Caroline Miller celebrate after winning the No. 1 doubles against Millard North's Josie Friedman and Zoey Norris during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
Lincoln Southeast's Katie Whitehead, right, and Caroline Miller compete in the No. 1 doubles against Millard North's Josie Friedman and Zoey Norris during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
Millard North's Josie Friedman and Zoey Norris compete in No. 1 doubles against Lincoln Southeast's Katie Whitehead and Caroline Miller during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match at Koch Family Tennis Center.
Millard North's Josie Friedman, left, and Zoey Norris, right, compete in No. 1 doubles against Lincoln Southeast's Katie Whitehead and Caroline Miller during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
Millard North's Josie Friedman, left, and Zoey Norris, right, compete in No. 1 doubles against Lincoln Southeast's Katie Whitehead and Caroline Miller during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
Girls in Class A compete in the NSAA state tennis championships at the Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha, Nebraska, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Lincoln Southeast's Katie Whitehead, center, and Caroline Miller, right, celebrate with teammates Ally Keitges, left, after winning the No. 1 doubles against Millard North's Josie Friedman and Zoey Norris during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Caroline Miller embraces Katie Whitehead after winning the No. 1 doubles against Millard North's Josie Friedman and Zoey Norris during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Katie Whitehead and Caroline Miller celebrate after winning the No. 1 doubles against Millard North's Josie Friedman and Zoey Norris during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast fans celebrate during No. 1 doubles match against Millard North during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match at Koch Family Tennis Center.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Bianca Rademacher competes in the No. 1 singles against Omaha Marian's Julia King during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match at Koch Family Tennis Center.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Caroline Miller compete in the No. 1 doubles against Millard North during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Katie Whitehead, right, and Caroline Miller compete in the No. 1 doubles against Millard North's Josie Friedman and Zoey Norris during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Katie Whitehead celebrates a point while competing in the No. 1 doubles against Millard North during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Bianca Rademacher celebrates after defeating Omaha Marian's Julia King in the No. 1 singles during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Josie Friedman and Zoey Norris compete in No. 1 doubles against Lincoln Southeast's Katie Whitehead and Caroline Miller during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match at Koch Family Tennis Center.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Josie Friedman, left, and Zoey Norris, right, compete in No. 1 doubles against Lincoln Southeast's Katie Whitehead and Caroline Miller during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Zoey Norris competes in No. 1 doubles against Lincoln Southeast during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Josie Friedman, left, and Zoey Norris, right, compete in No. 1 doubles against Lincoln Southeast's Katie Whitehead and Caroline Miller during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Zoey Norris competes in No. 1 doubles against Lincoln Southeast during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Katie Whitehead, competes in the No. 1 doubles against Millard North during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Julia King competes in No. 1 singles against Lincoln East's Bianca Rademacher during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Julia King competes in No. 1 singles against Lincoln East's Bianca Rademacher during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Evie Barnett competes in No. 2 singles against Lincoln East's Brooke Sailer during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Brooke Sailer competes in No. 2 singles against Lincoln Southeast's Evie Barnett during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Brooke Sailer is embraced by her mother Suzi Sailer after defeating Lincoln Southeast's Evie Barnett in No. 2 singles during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Bianca Rademacher defeated Omaha Marian's Julia King in the No. 1 singles during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Katie Whitehead winner of No. 1 doubles against Millard North during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Caroline Miller winner of No. 1 doubles against Millard North during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Brooke Sailer won No. 2 singles during the NSAA Class A girls state tennis championship match.
