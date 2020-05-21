Max Anderson

Max Anderson, right, batted .353 during his junior season in 2019 and helped lead Millard West to a state title.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Millard West senior shortstop Max Anderson has been named the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year.

Though the spring season was canceled due to COVID-19, the award still was presented based in part on last year’s statistics. Anderson, a Texas A&M signee, batted .353 as a junior and helped lead the Wildcats to their first state title.

Other criteria are academic excellence and exemplary character.

All-Nebraska baseball through the years

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

