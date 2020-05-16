There isn’t a spring sports season, but it wasn’t the athletes’ doing.
What to do, then, about awarding letters to them?
Many high schools across the state are going ahead and giving them out.
“This year was out of their control and I didn’t think it was fair not to letter a student for a season that was canceled,” Omaha Westside Athletic Director Tom Kerkman said. “Many kids put a lot of time in preseason to get ready for the spring season.”
Nebraska’s spring sports are boys and girls soccer, boys and girls track, boys golf, girls tennis and baseball.
The criteria for lettering during this pandemic year differ from school to school. Even in normal circumstances, lettering policies vary.
Westside is lettering students who were going to be on varsity, Kerkman said.
At Millard’s three high schools, district athletic director Nolan Beyer said, “individual coaches have the discretion, but will be very generous in lettering participants based on what would've likely occurred.”
At the seven high schools in the Omaha Public Schools, no districtwide decision was made.
“Lettering criteria has traditionally been managed at each individual high school in OPS,” said Steve Eubanks, the district’s athletic director.
Benson’s athletic director, Melinda Bailey, said each sport has its lettering criteria.
“I will allow coaches to make that call and students can receive a letter based upon their coaches’ recommendations,” Bailey said.
In the Lincoln Public Schools, Lincoln Southwest athletic director Mark Armstrong said, the six high schools will make awards to the athletes whom coaches believe most likely would have lettered during the season.
Bellevue’s East and West High Schools are lettering all seniors who were on a spring roster and any returning letter winners who were on the roster, said district athletic director Bill Richards.
“We came to that decision after discussions with our spring coaches,” Richards said.
Elkhorn South’s athletic director, Roger Ortmeier, said lettering has been up to the coaches. For example, in boys track, those getting letters will be all seniors and athletes who lettered last year.
At Alliance, superintendent Troy Unzicker said the school is lettering all seniors and any non-senior who lettered in 2019.
“We will also letter any underclassman who letters next year for both years retroactively,” Unzicker said.
Another Panhandle school, Hemingford, will letter the athletes who practiced until the cancellation date for boys and girls track and golf, athletic director Tim Lanik said.
2019 Boys: Joe Maass, Omaha South soccer
2019 Girls: Lindsay Peterson, Millard North volleyball
2018 Boys: Josh Luedtke, Omaha Creighton Prep
2018 Girls: Steve Clark, Omaha Westside basketball
2017 Boys: Doug Denson, Millard South wrestling
2017 Girls: Renee Saunders, Omaha Skutt volleyball
2016 Boys: Bruce Chubick, Omaha South basketball
2016 Girls: Dennis Prichard, Lincoln East basketball
2015 Boys: Larry Martin, Omaha North football
2015 Girls: Aaron Losing, Crofton basketball
2014 Boys: Matt Turman, Omaha Skutt football
2014 Girls: Rochelle Rohlfs, Omaha Marian volleyball
2013 Boys: Bob Greco, Omaha Westside baseball
2013 Girls: Diane Rouzee, Grand Island Northwest volleyball
2012 Boys: Jeff Bellar, Norfolk Catholic football
2012 Girls: Ed Dudley, Omaha Marian soccer
2011 Boys: Fred Petito, Millard North football
2011 Girls: Scott Jensen, Bellevue East basketball
2010 Boys: Tom Beck, Omaha Crieghton Prep swimming
2010 Girls: Matt Fritsche, Bellevue West basketball
2009 Boys: Mark Brahmer, Pierce football
2009 Girls: JJ Toczek, Papillion-La Vista volleyball
2008 Boys: Chuck McGinnis, Crete football
2008 Girls: George O'Boyle, Lincoln Pius X cross country
2007 Boys: Eric Behrens, Omaha Central basketball
2007 Girls: Jake Moore, Lincoln Pius X volleyball
2006 Boys: Mike Speirs, Howells football
2006 Girls: Sharon Zavala, Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball
2005 Boys: Brad Hildebrandt, Omaha Skutt wrestling
2005 Girls: Pat DiBiase, Omaha Marian swimming
2004 Boys: Jeff Gross, McCook football
2004 Girls: Jody Rhodes, Paxton volleyball
2003 Boys: Gary DeBoer, Lawrence-Nelson football
2003 Girls: Gwen Egbert, Papillion-La Vista volleyball
2002: Dave Oman, Grand Island basketball
2002 Girls: Mike Govig, Papillion-La Vista softball
2001 Boys: Rocky Almond, Alliance basketball
2001 Girls: Steve Morgan, Ogallala volleyball
2000 Boys: Doug Woodard, Bellevue West basketball
2000 Girls: Jim Miller, Omaha Marian basketball
1999 Boys: Tim Aylward, Lincoln Pius X football
1999 Girls: Sandi Genrich, Lincoln Northeast volleyball
1998 Boys: Roger Mathiesen, Kearney track
1998 Girls: Russ Ninemire, Sandy Creek basketball
1997 Boys: Gene Suhr, Papillion-La Vista football
1997 Girls: Kelly Flynn, South Sioux City basketball
1996 Boys: Rick Collura, Lincoln Northeast basketball
1996 Girls: Rich Olson, Millard South basketball
1995 Boys: Dan McLaughlin, Norfolk football
1995 Girls: John Larsen, Lincoln Southeast basketball
