No. 1 Millard North boys basketball defeated No. 2 Bellevue West 70-60 Friday night.
Check out the World-Herald's coverage of the game, including a game recap, video, recruiting notes and photos.
* * *
Hunter Sallis scored 25 points as No. 1 Millard North defeated No. 2 Bellevue West 70-60 before a crowd of 2,900 Friday night at the Thunderdome.
Check out World-Herald recruiting specialist Mike Sautter's three takes from Millard North's win over Bellevue West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.