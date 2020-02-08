The board of directors for the Nebraska Shrine Bowl released the rosters for the 62nd annual game on Saturday.

The head coaches for 2020 are Lincoln High's Mark Macke (North) and Ashland-Greenwood's Ryan Thompson (South). The head coaches and their coaching staffs chose from nominated seniors to participate in the Shrine Bowl.

The 62nd Shrine Bowl will be held on June 6 at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on UNK's campus. More information can be found at www.NEShrineBowl.org.

This year's Nebraska Shrine Bowl rosters are below:

North

Frankie Allen, Papillion-La Vista; Mason Armstead, Omaha Creighton Prep; Thomas Ault, Bellevue West; Andrew Bednar, Millard North; Kyler Beekman, Elkhorn; Nick Bohm, Bennington; Kole Bordovsky, Wahoo; Sam Clarkson, Scottsbluff; Jack Dotzler, Omaha Roncalli; Broc Douglass, Grand Island; Sabastian Harsh, Scottsbluff; Tre’on Fairgood Jones, Omaha North; Ryan Fenoglio, Omaha Roncalli; Caleb Francl, Grand Island; Isaac Gleason, Fullerton; Kage Heisinger, Pierce; Cooper Heusman, Chadron; CJ Hoevet, Ord; Eli Hustad, Elkhorn; Jaxon Johnson, BRLD; Preston Kellogg, Papillion-La Vista; Trevin Luben, Wahoo; Keegan Menning, Fremont; Mason Nieman, Waverly; Jack Paradis, Elkhorn South; Nasire Perry, Omaha Creighton Prep; Trevor Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis; Jaylon Roussell, Omaha Burke; Rans Sanders, Grand Island Northwest; Eli Simonson, Fremont Bergan; Easton Sixel, Millard North; Brady Soukup, Blair; Luke Stueve, Battle Creek; Nate Sullivan, Bellevue West; Dietrick Stolz, Grand Island Central Catholic; Michael Terrano, Lincoln High; Luke Wakehouse, Tehamah-Herman.

South

Blake Anderson, Omaha Skutt; Drew Baum, McCook; Bladen Bayless, Beatrice; Dalys Beanum, Millard West; Cameryn Berry, McCook; Nate Boerkircher, Aurora; Davon Brees, Centennial; Carter Brown, Ogallala; Gage Dengel, Bellevue East; Tom Erwin, York; Uzziah Vincent Freeman, Boys Town; Jacob Frezell-McClinton, Omaha Central; Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt; Ashton Hausmann, Norris; Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock; Laken Harnly, Lincoln Southwest; Isaiah Harris, Millard South; Jordan Kavlak, Seward; Braden Kover, Southern; Abraham Hoskins III, Omaha Central; Evan Johnson, Adams Central; Jett Janssen, Lincoln East; Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood; Tyler Lenz, Seward; Jacob Ludwig, Ashland-Greenwood; Ryan Marlatt, Aurora; Aiden Oerter, Norris; Tyler Palmer, Columbus Scotus; Blake Podany, Gretna; Timothy Prokupek, Plattsmouth; Andrew Rathman, Plattsmouth; Dallas Rogers, Papillion-La Vista South; Michael Rutherford, Central City; Drake Sherman, Lincoln Southwest; Paxton Swanson, Platteview; Grant Tagge, Omaha Westside; Keaton VanHousen, High Plains Community; Cal Weidemann, Omaha Westside.

