The board of directors for the Nebraska Shrine Bowl released the rosters for the 62nd annual game on Saturday.
The head coaches for 2020 are Lincoln High's Mark Macke (North) and Ashland-Greenwood's Ryan Thompson (South). The head coaches and their coaching staffs chose from nominated seniors to participate in the Shrine Bowl.
The 62nd Shrine Bowl will be held on June 6 at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on UNK's campus. More information can be found at
www.NEShrineBowl.org.
This year's Nebraska Shrine Bowl rosters are below:
Frankie Allen, Papillion-La Vista; Mason Armstead, Omaha Creighton Prep; Thomas Ault, Bellevue West; Andrew Bednar, Millard North; Kyler Beekman, Elkhorn; Nick Bohm, Bennington; Kole Bordovsky, Wahoo; Sam Clarkson, Scottsbluff; Jack Dotzler, Omaha Roncalli; Broc Douglass, Grand Island; Sabastian Harsh, Scottsbluff; Tre’on Fairgood Jones, Omaha North; Ryan Fenoglio, Omaha Roncalli; Caleb Francl, Grand Island; Isaac Gleason, Fullerton; Kage Heisinger, Pierce; Cooper Heusman, Chadron; CJ Hoevet, Ord; Eli Hustad, Elkhorn; Jaxon Johnson, BRLD; Preston Kellogg, Papillion-La Vista; Trevin Luben, Wahoo; Keegan Menning, Fremont; Mason Nieman, Waverly; Jack Paradis, Elkhorn South; Nasire Perry, Omaha Creighton Prep; Trevor Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis; Jaylon Roussell, Omaha Burke; Rans Sanders, Grand Island Northwest; Eli Simonson, Fremont Bergan; Easton Sixel, Millard North; Brady Soukup, Blair; Luke Stueve, Battle Creek; Nate Sullivan, Bellevue West; Dietrick Stolz, Grand Island Central Catholic; Michael Terrano, Lincoln High; Luke Wakehouse, Tehamah-Herman.
Blake Anderson, Omaha Skutt; Drew Baum, McCook; Bladen Bayless, Beatrice; Dalys Beanum, Millard West; Cameryn Berry, McCook; Nate Boerkircher, Aurora; Davon Brees, Centennial; Carter Brown, Ogallala; Gage Dengel, Bellevue East; Tom Erwin, York; Uzziah Vincent Freeman, Boys Town; Jacob Frezell-McClinton, Omaha Central; Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt; Ashton Hausmann, Norris; Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock; Laken Harnly, Lincoln Southwest; Isaiah Harris, Millard South; Jordan Kavlak, Seward; Braden Kover, Southern; Abraham Hoskins III, Omaha Central; Evan Johnson, Adams Central; Jett Janssen, Lincoln East; Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood; Tyler Lenz, Seward; Jacob Ludwig, Ashland-Greenwood; Ryan Marlatt, Aurora; Aiden Oerter, Norris; Tyler Palmer, Columbus Scotus; Blake Podany, Gretna; Timothy Prokupek, Plattsmouth; Andrew Rathman, Plattsmouth; Dallas Rogers, Papillion-La Vista South; Michael Rutherford, Central City; Drake Sherman, Lincoln Southwest; Paxton Swanson, Platteview; Grant Tagge, Omaha Westside; Keaton VanHousen, High Plains Community; Cal Weidemann, Omaha Westside.
South linebacker Braden Sellon, No. 41, of Lincoln East closes in on North running back Trenton Harbur of Gothenburg during the Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
North defensive lineman Logan Schuelke, No. 60, of Waverly pursues South quarterback Joseph Krause, No. 13, during the Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
North running back Alex Rodgers, No. 18, of Omaha Roncalli Catholic High School was named the outstanding offensive player of the game during the Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
North defender Jack Sutton, No. 56, of Wahoo dives to tackle South receiver Chase Norblade of Papillion-La Vista South during the Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
South receiver Baily Darnell, No. 29, of Auburn can't come up with the catch while being defended by the North's Lane Edis, No. 30, of Mullen during the Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
North running back Trenton Harbur, No. 44, of Gothenburg turns upfield during the Nebraska Shrine Bowl. Harbur rushed for 44 yards on four carries as the North beat the South 32-10.
North receiver Cooper Jewett, No. 4, of Elkhorn South tries to run away from South defender Garrett Snodgrass of York, No. 5, during the Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
North Team players, Shane Daily, Jacob Herbek and Alex Rodgers celebrate after a Rodgers, No. 18, touchdown in the Shrine Bowl.
North Team's Alex Rodgers, No. 18, tries to break the tackle of the South Team's Josh Bailey, No. 33, in the Shrine Bowl.
Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Committed: Nebraska
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Offers: Nebraska, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Boston College, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Rutgers, Akron, South Dakota State
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Offers: Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Illinois, Wyoming, North Dakota State, South Dakota State
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Offers: Nebraska, Iowa State, Missouri, UCF
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Offers: Northern Illinois, South Dakota State
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Offers: UMass
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Football: Cade Habermann, Omaha Westside
Offers: South Dakota, South Dakota State
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Offers: South Dakota
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Offers: South Dakota State
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Offers: South Dakota State
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Committed: Wisconsin
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Offers: Creighton, Nebraska, Kansas, Gonzaga, Ohio State, Oregon, UConn, Alabama, Arkansas, Cal, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Marquette, Missouri, Ole Miss, Drake
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Offers: UNO
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Committed: Nebraska
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Committed: UNO
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
Committed: South Dakota State
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Offers: Xavier, UC Riverside, UMKC, Western Kentucky
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Girls Basketball: Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High
Offers: Kansas State, Xavier, Colorado State, Wichita State, Colgate, North Dakota State, UC Riverside, UNO
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
