Setting a swimming school record at Omaha Marian isn’t easy to do, not when there’s at least one performance in the top five in The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 list in all but one event.
But the Crusaders snagged two meet and school records Saturday that both landed at No. 5 all time while winning the Elkhorn Invitational at Common Ground.
Marian won the team title with a 488-point total that included victories in all three relays, seven of the eight individual events and diving. The first school record came from the 200-yard medley relay quartet that touched first in 1:45.36.
Isabella Pantano (backstroke), Jocelyn Randby (breaststroke), Maddie Clark (butterfly) and Katy Foley (freestyle) teamed up to top the school record of 1:45.46 set during the finals of the 2019 state championship meet.
Randby then improved her fifth-place standing on the 100 breaststroke all-time list by touching first in 1:02.98. That time makes the Crusader junior just the fifth female in state history to post a breaststroke time under 63 seconds.
It was at the state meet that Randby posted the previous school record of 1:03.21 while finishing second to Lincoln Pius X’s Katie Stonehocker. Randby defeated Stonehocker Saturday by more than five seconds.
Marian coach B.J. Christiansen said the Crusaders rested for this meet with a goal of getting as many automatic state qualifying times as possible before the NSAA-mandated five day practice and competition moratorium that runs through Thursday.
“We usually aim for this meet to get some fast times,” Christiansen said. “We’ve been at it five weeks now, and it’s a good time to get a break and try to get some of those qualifying times. The girls rested for two or three days, and they had finals this week, so they got one morning off.”
Christiansen said Saturday was the first time that Randby had swum the 100 breaststroke since this summer because of an injury. That’s a big reason he wasn’t surprised the junior, who also won the 50 freestyle in 23.91, was able to pop a low time.
Josie Hood was Marian’s other winner of two individual events, touching first in the 200 freestyle (1:55.24) and 100 freestyle (53.53). Elkhorn/Elkhorn South won the boys meet by outscoring runner-up Lincoln Pius X 385-221.
At the Knight Invitational in Lincoln, Grand Island junior Jonathan Novinski picked up where he left off last season with a pair of fast times in the distance races.
Novinski first won the 200 freestyle in a season-leading 1:41.73 before winning the 500 freestyle, the event in which he is the state record holder, in 4:38.18. That time would make the all-time Top 10 in that event if Novinski weren’t already at the top of that list with his personal best of 4:32.04.
Lincoln Southwest won both of the team titles at the Knight Invite, winning the boys title 315-276 over Omaha Westside, while the Silver Hawk girls edged Millard North 343-328. Lincoln East was third with 314.5.
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Elkhorn Invitational
Boys
Team scoring: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 385, Lincoln Pius X 221, Ralston/Omaha Gross 144, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM 119, Omaha Burke 115, Gretna 105, Fremont/Fremont Bergan 104, Bellevue West 63, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 44, Columbus/Columbus Scotus 41, Brownell-Talbot/Concordia/Roncalli 39, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 27, South Sioux City 2.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Lincoln Pius X, 1:44.69. 200 freestyle: Alex Becker, Pius X, 1:50.20. 200 individual medley: Drake Nelson, Burke, 2:03.93. 50 freestyle: Joseph Johansen, Skutt/EMM, 22.32. 1-meter diving: Charlie Frisbie, E/ES, 377.00 points. 100 butterfly: Jalen Pospishil, Burke, 53.84. 100 freestyle: Johansen, 49.27. 500 freestyle: Becker, 4:55.00. 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:32.65. 100 backstroke: Josh Uehling, E/ES, 56.04. 100 breaststroke: Ethan Newland, Pius X, 1:01.08. 400 freestyle relay: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:24.43.
Girls
Team scoring: Omaha Marian 488, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 231, Lincoln Pius X 192.5, Omaha Burke 158, Omaha Duchesne 94, Bellevue West 88, Gretna 71, Fremont/Fremont Bergan 61, Columbus/Columbus Scotus 24.5, Ralston/Omaha Gross 16, Omaha Skutt 12, Brownell-Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli 12, South Sioux City 6.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Omaha Marian, 1:45.36 (No. 5 all time). 200 freestyle: Josie Hood, Marian, 1:55.24. 200 individual medley: Sydney Cole, E/ES, 2:09.19. 50 freestyle: Jocelyn Randby, Marian, 23.91. 1-meter diving: Megan Carter, Marian, 446.00. 100 butterfly: Maddie Clark, Marian, 57.25. 100 freestyle: Hood, 53.53. 500 freestyle: Rylee Trojan, Marian, 5:12.97. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian, 1:37.66. 100 backstroke: Isabella Pantano, Marian, 56.10. 100 breaststroke: Randby, 1:02.98 (No. 5 all time). 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian, 3:34.86.
Knight Invitational
Boys
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 315, Omaha Westside 276, Lincoln East 262, Grand Island 223, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South 193, Millard West 176, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic 148, Hastings 133, Omaha Central 127, Millard North 95, Lincoln Northeast 95, Kearney/Kearney Catholic 72, Lincoln Southeast 68, Lincoln High 52, Omaha North 51, Millard South 32, Beatrice/Fairbury/Freeman/Norris 6, Lincoln North Star 1.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Omaha Westside, 1:39.49. 200 freestyle: Jonathan Novinski, GI, 1:41.73. 200 individual medley: Nate Germonprez, Westside, 1:55.88. 50 freestyle: Caden Feit, LNE, 22.17. 1-meter diving: Isaiah Winston, LHS, 405.80 points. 100 butterfly: Thomas Lundin, Westside, 51.51. 100 freestyle: Tommy Palmer, LSW, 47.35. 500 freestyle: Novinski, 4:38.18. 200 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest, 1:27.85. 100 backstroke: Germonprez, 52.71. 100 breaststroke: Kael Mlinek, LSW, 58.67. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest, 3:14.21.
Girls
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 343, Millard North 328, Lincoln East 314.5, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South 234, Omaha Westside 212, Omaha Central 153.5, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic 138, Millard West 137, Hastings 105, Beatrice/Fairbury/Freeman/Norris 101, Lincoln Northeast 73, Lincoln High 55, Lincoln Southeast 33, Omaha North 28, Kearney/Kearney Catholic 25, Grand Island 25, Millard South 18, Lincoln North Star 2.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Millard North, 1:51.16. 200 freestyle: Lanyon Mlinek, LSW, 1:57.97. 200 individual medley: Madeline McLeay, M, 2:12.59. 50 freestyle: Reanne Reida, LSW, 24.80. 1-meter diving: Lainey Woodward, MW, 397.85 points. 100 butterfly: Hannah Hailu, MN, 56.81. 100 freestyle: Reida, 54.07. 500 freestyle: Mlinek, 5:16.56. 200 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest, 1:41.27. 100 backstroke: Hailu, 57.08. 100 breaststroke: Alison DeSordi, Westside, 1:05.92. 400 freestyle relay: Millard North, 3:38.44.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.