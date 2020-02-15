She’s known as JoJo, but that moniker could easily have been changed to GoGo on Saturday as Jocelyn Randby swam a pair of season-best times to lead Omaha Marian to the girls team championship at the Metro Conference swimming and diving meet.
Randby swam a leg on two winning Marian relays, and she won both the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke to earn female swimmer of the meet honors. Her 100 breaststroke time of 1:02.69 moved Randby up one spot to No. 4 on The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 list in the event.
This meet was just the third this season in which Randby has competed in the breaststroke. She said a groin injury early in the season limited how much time she could spend working on her strongest stroke.
“It was an injury that really affects you if you’re a breaststroker,” Randby said. “We’ve been doing a lot of different sets and pace-based training, which means we practice how we race in practice. That’s helped as I have gotten better.”
Marian outscored runner-up Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 510-394 for the team title; Millard North was third with 286 points. Led by Florida State recruit Rush Clark, Omaha Creighton Prep rolled to the boys team championship with 395.5 points.
Elkhorn/Elkhorn South edged Omaha Westside 343-332 for second place. Clark earned male swimmer of the meet honors with victories in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Clark also helped the Junior Jays win two of their three relay titles — the 200 medley and 400 freestyle. Prep’s 400 free quartet moved to No. 8 all time by winning in 3:07.77.
Randby and Clark were two of the five swimmers who won a pair of individual event gold medals in the meet at Millard West.
Omaha Westside senior Thomas Lundin won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, while a pair of Elkhorn/Elkhorn South senior girls won two events apiece.
Sydney Cole touched first in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle, while Lauren Mayo was the first swimmer home in the 200 and 100 freestyles. Cole’s time of 2:04.66 in the 200 IM allowed her debut at No. 7 on the all-time chart.
Millard North junior Hannah Hailu finished second to Marian senior Isabella Pantano in the 100 backstroke in 56.25 to debut at No. 4 on the all-time chart in that event. Pantano won in a meet record time of 55.82 but is already on the all-time list at No. 2 with a 55.40 in 2018.
Randby entered the season at No. 5 all time in the breaststroke after her runner-up performance at the 2019 state meet. She solidified her hold on that spot in December with an impressive 1:02.98, which made her just the fifth female in state history to post a breaststroke time under 1:03.
At the Omaha Westside Invitational two weekends ago, Randby finished second in her specialty and didn’t look nearly as crisp as she did in Saturday’s win. Randby, whose parents are KETV weatherman Bill Randby and news anchor Julie Cornell, said that race came at the end of a particularly grueling week of workouts.
“That was one of our toughest training weeks, so that wasn’t a surprise,” Randby said. “This week I had a little more rest, and that’s important with a technique-based stroke. For this meet, it’s important to come in with a little more rest and just push through being tired.”
Randby also leads the state in the 50 free at 23.80. In both Friday’s prelims and Saturday’s final, she touched in 23.98. For both races, Randby said the new training methods being employed this winter have helped with her consistency.
The pace-based training is similar to her training regimen during the club season. With even more rest on the horizon before the Feb. 28-29 state meet in Lincoln, Randby expects that this familiar formula will help her be at her best by the end of the season.
While she won her first state gold medal in 2019 as a member of the Crusaders’ 200 medley relay team, Randby has positioned herself to have an excellent chance to win her first individual state meet title.
She also could add to her gold medal collection as a member of the 200 medley and 200 freestyle teams in Lincoln. Marian’s medley relay moved to No. 4 all time on Saturday at 1:44.71, and Randby swam the breaststroke leg.
She knows the competition will be tough. Whether or not she ends up on the top step of the Devaney Center medal stand, Randby won’t let the outcome or a time define her as long as she gives her best effort.
“It would be really nice if that happened,” Randby said. “I don’t want to put any (time) limits on myself. If someone else would win, I’d be really happy for them.”
Results
METRO CONFERENCE
Boys
Team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep 395.5, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 343, Omaha Westside 332, Omaha Central 202.5, Millard West 180, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 177, Millard North 160, Millard South 105, Omaha North 90, Gretna 88, Omaha Burke 72, Omaha South 68, Bellevue West 57, Omaha Benson 14, Bellevue East 12, Omaha Northwest 12, Omaha Bryan 2.
Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Ben Ravnsborg, Ethan Schmaderer, Rush Clark, Andrew Hood), 1:33.41. 200 freestyle: Clark, 1:41.84. 200 individual medley: Schmaderer, 1:57.80. 50 freestyle: Thomas Lundin, Westside, 21.78. 1-meter diving: Cayd McCarter, MS, 527.15 points. 100 butterfly: Lundin, 51.59. 100 freestyle: Colin Davis, Westside, 47.26. 500 freestyle: John Watson, Prep, 4:47.89. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Matthew Ahlgren, Drew Kaelin, Schmaderer, Watson), 1:26.62. 100 backstroke: Clark, 51.51. 100 breaststroke: Andrew Zheng, MN, 58.97. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Danny Perry, Hood, Ravnsborg, Clark), 3:07.77 (No. 8 all-time).
Girls
Team scoring: Omaha Marian 510, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 394, Millard North 286, Omaha Westside 211, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 205, Millard West 143, Omaha Central 142, Omaha Burke 125, Bellevue West 100, Gretna 62, Millard South 55, Omaha North 22, Omaha South 18, Omaha Northwest 17, Bellevue East 14, Omaha Benson 3.
Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Omaha Marian (Isabella Pantano, Jocelyn Randby, Maddie Clark, Molly Von Seggern), 1:44.71 (No. 4 all-time, meet records, betters own 1:46.13, 2019). 200 freestyle: Lauren Mayo, E/ES, 1:54.33. 200 individual medley: Sydney Cole, E/ES, 2:04.66 (No. 7 all-time). 50 freestyle: Randby, 23.98. 1-meter diving: Megan Carter, Marian, 466.60 points. 100 butterfly: Hannah Hailu, MN, 56.65. 100 freestyle: Mayo, 52.53. 500 freestyle: Cole, 5:06.05. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Clark, Josie Hood, Katy Foley, Randby), 1:36.61. 100 backstroke: Pantano, 55.82 (meet record, betters own 55.88, 2020). 100 breaststroke: Randby, 1:02.69 (No. 4 all-time, meet record, betters own 1:03.04, 2020). 400 freestyle relay: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (Mayo, McKenna Haney, Hunt, Cole), 3:32.60 (meet record, betters 3:33.57 by Omaha Marian, 2017).
HEARTLAND CONFERENCE
Boys
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 434, Lincoln East 311, Lincoln Pius X 243, Grand Island 231, Kearney 214, Norfolk 183, Lincoln Northeast 160, Fremont 147, Lincoln High 143, Lincoln Southeast 96, Lincoln North Star 61.
Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Lincoln Southwest (Ashton Bailey, Kael Mlinek, Tyler Reida, Tommy Palmer), 1:36.14. 200 freestyle: Jonathan Novinski, GI, 1:41.36. 200 individual medley: Mlinek, 1:57.04. 50 freestyle: Palmer, 21.16. 1-meter diving: Isaiah Winston, LHS, 405.50 points. 100 butterfly: Jacob Nieveen, Kearney, 51.81. 100 freestyle: Palmer, 46.51. 500 freestyle: Novinski, 4:32.54. 200 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Jacob Hohl, Michael Fraley, Trent Kivett, Jack Shaffer), 1:27.82. 100 backstroke: Kellen Carney, Norfolk, 51.58. 100 breaststroke: Mlinek, 57.75. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Fraley, Ethan Reida, Ashton Bailey, Mlinek), 3:12.94.
Girls
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 509, Lincoln East 394, Lincoln Pius X 308, Norfolk 250, Lincoln Southeast 145, Fremont 141, Lincoln Northeast 120, Lincoln High 108, Kearney 106, Grand Island 88, Lincoln North Star 43.
Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Lincoln Pius X (Kara Owens, Katie Stonehocker, Anna Coffey, Olivia Theil), 1:48.06. 200 freestyle: Lanyon Mlinek, LSW, 1:57.04. 200 individual medley: Stonehocker, 2:07.11. 50 freestyle: Bella Livingston, LSW, 24.35. 1-meter diving: Caroline Phelan, LPX, 341.60 points. 100 butterfly: Marti Walstad, LSW, 58.32. 100 freestyle: Livingston, 52.26. 500 freestyle: Lily Schroeder, LSW, 5:09.24. 200 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Morales, Avery Ryder, Reanne Reida), 1:38.58. 100 backstroke: Emma Walz, Fremont, 57.25. 100 breaststroke: Stonehocker, 1:04.97. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Sophia Heinrich, Ryder, Mlinek, Schroeder), 3:35.24.
RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE
Boys
Team scoring: Ralston/Omaha Gross 438, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn Mount Michael 267, Beatrice/Norris/Fairbury/Freeman 229, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Roncalli 148, South Sioux City 49.
Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Ralston/Omaha Gross (Tristin Campbell, Alec Kelsey, James Kolbo, Louis Gilmore), 1:41.80. 200 freestyle: Gilmore, 1:46.99. 200 individual medley: Kelsey, 2:10.19. 50 freestyle: Joseph Johansen, Skutt/EMM, 22.06. 1-meter diving: Dane Lavicky, R/G, 357.55 points. 100 butterfly: Noe Gaupp, BTCR, 57.14. 100 freestyle: Johansen, 48.30. 500 freestyle: Gilmore, 4:53.52. 200 freestyle relay: Ralston/Omaha Gross (Campbell, Kolbo, Jaxon Holler, Gilmore), 1:31.04. 100 backstroke: Luke Capuon, Skutt/EMM, 1:00.30. 100 breaststroke: Kelsey, 1:02.18. 400 freestyle relay: Ralston/Omaha Gross (Kale Houston, Braden Philippi, Devin Mulder, Aiden Cote), 3:38.31.
Girls
Team scoring: Omaha Duchesne 383.5, Beatrice/Norris/Fairbury/Freeman 297, Ralston/Omaha Gross 170.5, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli 166, Omaha Skutt 164, South Sioux City 49.
Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Omaha Duchesne (Lia Murray, Kenedy Rieschl, Clare Kramper, Sofia Martinez-Thibodeau), 1:54.11. 200 freestyle: Kramper, 1:59.77. 200 individual medley: Sophie Francl, Duchesne, 2:24.27. 50 freestyle: Mikwena Lierman, Beatrice, 25.09. 1-meter diving: Anna Kwong, Duchesne, 449.50 points. 100 butterfly: Kramper, 1:00.94. 100 freestyle: Murray, 54.59. 500 freestyle: Maggie Kramer, Skutt, 5:24.49. 200 freestyle relay: Beatrice/NFF (Laci Havlat, Crystal Craft, Mikya Lierman, Mikwena Lierman), 1:43.99. 100 backstroke: Murray, 57.44. 100 breaststroke: Angelina Orent, R/G, 1:10.47.
400 freestyle relay: Omaha Duchesne (Kramper, Katelyn Blazauskas, Murray, Elle Miles), 3:46.33.
GREATER NEBRASKA ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Boys
Team scoring: Hastings 399, Columbus 291, North Platte 177, Scottsbluff/Gering 157, McCook 125.
Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Hastings (Taylor Quig, Grant Johnson, Jay Ceperley, Micah Gengenbach), 1:40.39. 200 freestyle: Ceperley, 1:52.94. 200 individual medley: Johnson, 1:58.58. 50 freestyle: Gengenbach, 22.79. 1-meter diving: Jonathan Brouillette, NP, 455.90 points. 100 butterfly: Panachai Konja, Columbus, 58.55. 100 freestyle: Gengenbach, 51.34. 500 freestyle: Ceperley, 5:18.09. 200 freestyle relay: Hastings (Johnson, Quig, Jacob Haase, Gengenbach), 1:30.86. 100 backstroke: Jayven Krepel, Columbus, 59.34. 100 breaststroke: Johnson, 57.48. 400 freestyle relay: Hastings (Haase, Oliver Dunbar, Jarrett Ochsner, Ceperley), 3:33.07.
Girls
Team scoring: Hastings 291, Columbus 287, Scottsbluff/Gering 239.5, North Platte 190, McCook 166.5.
Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Hastings (Diana Brailita, Lexi Anderson, Kate Delaney, Morgan Baker), 1:53.58. 200 freestyle: Brailita, 2:01.59. 200 individual medley: Alanna Becker, S/G, 2:19.65. 50 freestyle: Baker, 24.81. 1-meter diving: Kenzie Lloyd, Hastings, 320.20 points. 100 butterfly: Delaney, 1:03.36. 100 freestyle: Baker, 54.46. 500 freestyle: Maddisen Schulz, Columbus, 5:49.74. 200 freestyle relay: Scottsbluff/Gering (Patricia Woolsey, Samantha Galindo, Alanna Becker, Stephanie Woolsey), 1:46.22. 100 backstroke: Brailita, 1:01.29. 100 breaststroke: Emily Miksch, Columbus, 1:11.27. 400 freestyle relay: Hastings (Baker, Hayden Stephenson, Delaney, Brailita), 3:46.60.
