Two performances in the boys competition at the Millard South swimming and diving invitational were season-best marks, along with three girls performances that landed in the top three of the season leaders charts.
Lincoln Southwest sophomore Tommy Palmer is the new season leader in the 50-yard freestyle after touching first Saturday in 21.78 seconds.
Palmer also won the 500 freestyle in 4:51.57 and swam a leg on two of the Silver Hawks’ three winning relay teams to help power Southwest to the team title. Southwest outscored district rival Lincoln East 295.5-249 for the win.
Millard South senior Cayd McCarter is the new leader in the 1-meter diving event after posting an 11-dive score of 450.15 on Friday.
Two female divers also moved up the standings during their Friday competition. Lainey Woodward of Millard West is now No. 2 behind defending state champion Megan Carter with the 444.20 score she posted to win the Millard South meet.
Omaha Burke freshman Anna Caniglia moved to No. 3 on the season leaders list by finishing second at Millard South with a score of 421.80.
Millard North junior Hannah Hailu moved to No. 2 in the 200 individual medley by winning Saturday in 2:11.75. Hailu also was part of the Mustangs’ winning 200 medley relay team that touched first in 1:54.41.
Lincoln East edged Lincoln Southwest 321-296 for the girls team championship.
Boys
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 295.5, Lincoln East 249, Millard West 158, Norfolk 154, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South 129.5, Millard North 126, Millard South 107, Omaha Burke 82, Lincoln Southeast 58.
Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Lincoln Southwest (Ashton Bailey, Kael Mlinek, Tyler Reida, Jacob Hohl), 1:40.83. 200 freestyle: Charles Roberts, LE, 1:47.58. 200 individual medley: Mason Olmer, Norfolk, 2:03.16. 50 freestyle: Tommy Palmer, LSW, 21.78). 1-meter diving: Cayd McCarter, MS, 450.15 points. 100 butterfly: Trevor Edwards, MS, 53.83. 100 freestyle: Luke Eichmann, MN, 49.97. 500 freestyle: Palmer, 4:51.57. 200 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Ethan Reida, Bailey, Hohl, Palmer), 1:30.64. 100 backstroke: Kellen Carney, Norfolk, 53.05. 100 breaststroke: Olmer, 1:00.71. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Palmer, Reida, Michael Fraley, Mlinek), 3:17.94.
Girls
Team scoring: Lincoln East 321, Lincoln Southwest 296, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South 189, Millard North 176, Millard West 113, Norfolk 108, Omaha Burke 80, Lincoln Southeast 47, Millard South 29.
Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Millard North (Hannah Hailu, Ella Petrick, Catherine Kipp, Mary Ulrich), 1:54.41. 200 freestyle: Bella Livingston, LSW, 1:59.33. 200 individual medley: Hailu, 2:11.75. 50 freestyle: Reanne Reida, LSW, 25.10. 1-meter diving: Lainey Woodward, MW, 444.20 points. 100 butterfly: Calie Herrick, LE, 1:01.12. 100 freestyle: Olivia Dendinger, PLV/PLVS, 55.08. 500 freestyle: Payton Kollmorgen, LE, 5:17.58. 200 freestyle relay: Papillion-La Vista/PLV South (Lily Cunningham, Elizabeth Ford, Gracie Cunningham, Olivia Dendinger), 1:41.81. 100 backstroke: Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk, 1:00.60. 100 breaststroke: Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:07.78. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Isabella Morales, Lanyon Mlinek, Marti Walstad), 3:42.79.
Prep posts two all-time swims
A pair of Omaha Creighton Prep relay teams have made The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 list with performances at the Maroon and Gold Invitational in Minneapolis.
Ben Ravnsborg, Drew Kaelin, Rush Clark and Andrew Hood teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1:33.40. That ties the Junior Jays for No. 9 all time with Prep’s 2015 quartet.
Clark, Hood and Ravnsborg were joined by Danny Perry to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:08.61 to take the No. 10 spot in that event. The previous No. 10 mark was a 3:09.39 by Prep in 2018.
