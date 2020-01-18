Big time drops don’t usually happen in the middle of the season, but that’s how Hannah Hailu put her name on the school record board Saturday at the fifth annual Millard North Invitational.
The Mustang junior shed 4.22 seconds from her previous best time in the 200-yard individual medley to touch first in 2:07.53. She entered the meet with the second-best time in the state this season at 2:11.75, a mark she posted at the Jan. 11 Millard South Invitational.
“After that time at Millard South, she said the swim felt pretty good,” Millard North coach Andy Cunningham said. “So I just told her let’s do it again and see if she could get the school record at our invitational. That was the plan.”
Hailu also won the 100 butterfly in 56.94, 0.13 seconds off her state-leading time in that event. Those two victories helped power the Mustangs to a 270-247 victory over Lincoln East for the team title.
Norfolk was unable to attend Saturday’s competition because of weather, so the Panthers’ only points came from Thursday’s diving competition.
At the Millard South meet, Lincoln East defeated city rival Lincoln Southwest 321-296, with Millard North fourth behind Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South at 176.
Millard North was second at last month’s Lincoln Southeast Invitational, finishing just 15 points behind Southwest (343-328), with Lincoln East third at 314.5.
“She’s been extremely consistent in the butterfly,” Cunningham said of Hailu. “She was 56 at junior nationals, 56 at Southeast, 56 again today. She’s swimming consistently as fast as she did at the end of last season, so why not see how fast she can go?”
That’s the approach Cunningham has been able to take with all of the Mustangs because of the positive culture the team has built.
“They’ve been so good at supporting each other,” Cunningham said. “Everything has been nothing but positive. It makes it easier to train with this level of intensity, spending more time in the weight room. All of the success this weekend is because of the kids.”
This has been an important meet in recent seasons for the Mustangs because it’s their final non-dual meet of the season. There’s a quadrangular with the other Millard schools and Papio, but there are no more invitational settings until the Metro Conference meet in mid-February.
Boys
Team scoring: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 253, Lincoln East 237, Millard West 190, Omaha Central 151, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South 136, Lincoln Pius X 128, Millard North 101, Gretna 70, Columbus 44, Bellevue West 32, Lincoln Southeast 31, Norfolk 16 (diving only).
Individual events: 200-yard medley relay: Papillion-La Vista/PLV South (Sean McElmeel, Daniel Keller, Henry Belik, Joe Ciriaco), 1:41.90. 200 freestyle: Charles Roberts, LE, 1:47.56. 200 individual medley: Gabe Prescott, Central, 2:04.84. 50 freestyle: Luke Eichmann, MN, 22.31. 1-meter diving: Landon Orth, PLV/PLVS, 377.25 points. 100 butterfly: Austin Smith, E/ES, 53.49. 100 freestyle: Jordan Stalheim, MW, 49.55. 500 freestyle: Alex Becker, LPX, 4:51.24. 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (Ryan Mayo, Grant Saszak, Bryson Cash, Smith), 1:30.74. 100 backstroke: Cael Dice, LE, 53.86. 100 breaststroke: Andrew Zheng, MN, 59.94. 400 freestyle relay: Millard West (Stalheim, Andrew Kenny, Dylan Fucik, Ben DuBay), 3:16.54.
Girls
Team scoring: Millard North 270, Lincoln East 247, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 199, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South 165, Lincoln Pius X 163, Millard West 108, Omaha Central 90, Bellevue West 46, Columbus 39, Gretna 33, Lincoln Southeast 22, Norfolk 7 (diving only).
Individual events: 200-yard medley relay: Millard North (Isabelle Berlin, Kylee Solberg, Hannah Hailu, Maddie McLeay), 1:50.70. 200 freestyle: Katie Stonehocker, LPX, 2:00.07. 200 individual medley: Hailu, 2:07.53. 50 freestyle: McLeay, 24.75. 1-meter diving: Lainey Woodward, MW, 422.30 points. 100 butterfly: Hailu, 56.94. 100 freestyle: McLeay, 54.44. 500 freestyle: Sydney Cole, E/ES, 5:08.54. 200 freestyle relay: Papillion-La Vista/PLV South (Lily Cunningham, Elizabeth Ford, Emma Jones, Olivia Dendinger), 1:41.37. 100 backstroke: Cole, 59.21. 100 breaststroke: Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:07.28. 400 freestyle relay: Millard North (Hailu, Mary Ulrich, Berlin, McLeay), 3:38.82.
Omaha Creighton Prep/Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln Southwest duals at UNO:
Omaha Creighton Prep 118, Lincoln Southwest 68
200-yard medley relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Ben Ravnsborg, Drew Kaelin, Rush Clark, Andrew Hood), 1:36.62. 200 freestyle: Tommy Palmer, LSW, 1:44.06. 200 individual medley: John Watson, Prep, 1:58.88. 50 freestyle: Palmer, 21.94. 1-meter diving: Max Mangan, Prep, 198.08 points (six dives). 100 butterfly: Clark, 49.70. 100 freestyle: Perry, 48.83. 500 freestyle: Watson, 4:54.00. 200 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Kael Mlinek, Ethan Reida, Ashton Bailey, Palmer), 1:29.48. 100 backstroke: Ravnsborg, 54.38. 100 breaststroke: Ethan Schmaderer, Prep, 1:00.10. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Hood, Perry, Ravnsborg, Clark), 3:12.91.
Omaha Marian 118, Lincoln Southwest 68
200-yard medley relay: Omaha Marian (Isabella Pantano, Maddie Clark, Molly Von Seggern, Jocelyn Randby), 1:48.96. 200 freestyle: Bella Livingston, LSW, 2:00.06. 200 individual medley: Josie Hood, Marian, 2:14.68. 50 freestyle: Randby, 24.17. 1-meter diving: Megan Carter, Marian, 230.35 points (six dives). 100 butterfly: Clark, 58.91. 100 freestyle: Hood, 55.10. 500 freestyle: Isabella Morales, LSW, 5:23.24. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Hood, Clark, Katy Foley, Bella Schinco), 1:41.29. 100 backstroke: Pantano, 57.82. 100 breaststroke: Clark, 1:10.54. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Hood, Schinco, Foley, Rylee Trojan), 3:41.81.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.