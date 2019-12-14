The Elkhorn/Elkhorn South boys and Omaha Marian needed victories in the final event Saturday to earn team titles at the Larry Hill Ralston Ram Relays.
Marian trailed Elkhorn/Elkhorn South by two points before touching first in the 400-yard freestyle relay in which eight swimmers go 50 yards apiece. The Crusaders edged Lincoln East 308-290, with Elkhorn/Elkhorn South finishing third with 286 points.
The Stormin’ Antlers won the boys meet in similar fashion, taking the 400 freestyle relay to catch Omaha Creighton Prep for a 314-306 victory.
The Junior Jays won five events while Elkhorn/Elkhorn South and Lincoln East won two events apiece. Marian won six of the girls events and Lincoln East won four.
Team scoring: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 314, Omaha Creighton Prep 306, Lincoln East 258, Millard West 190, Millard North 176, Omaha Westside 168, Ralston/Omaha Gross 168, Millard South 118, Lincoln Southeast 98, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South 96, Lincoln Northeast 88, Omaha Burke 76.
Team scoring: Omaha Marian 308, Lincoln East 290, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 286, Omaha Westside 226, Omaha Burke 192, Millard North 186, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South 142, Lincoln Southeast 124, Lincoln Northeast 120, Millard West 120, Millard South 92, Ralston/Omaha Gross 62.
