The Elkhorn/Elkhorn South boys and Omaha Marian needed victories in the final event Saturday to earn team titles at the Larry Hill Ralston Ram Relays.

Marian trailed Elkhorn/Elkhorn South by two points before touching first in the 400-yard freestyle relay in which eight swimmers go 50 yards apiece. The Crusaders edged Lincoln East 308-290, with Elkhorn/Elkhorn South finishing third with 286 points.

The Stormin’ Antlers won the boys meet in similar fashion, taking the 400 freestyle relay to catch Omaha Creighton Prep for a 314-306 victory.

The Junior Jays won five events while Elkhorn/Elkhorn South and Lincoln East won two events apiece. Marian won six of the girls events and Lincoln East won four.

Larry Hill Ralston Ram Relays

Boys

Team scoring: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 314, Omaha Creighton Prep 306, Lincoln East 258, Millard West 190, Millard North 176, Omaha Westside 168, Ralston/Omaha Gross 168, Millard South 118, Lincoln Southeast 98, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South 96, Lincoln Northeast 88, Omaha Burke 76.

Event winners — 200-yard medley relay: Prep, 1:39.49. 800 freestyle relay: Westside, 7:21.69. 400. 400 medley relay: Prep, 3:47.40. 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:32.95. 200 butterfly relay: Prep, 1:37.31. Diving: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 420.20 points. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln East 3:31.54. 200 backstroke relay: Prep, 1:41.70. 850 (50-100-200-500) freestyle relay: Prep, 8:08.61. 200 breaststroke relay: Millard North, 2:06.46. 400 medley relay: Lincoln East, 3:47.43. 400 (8x50) freestyle relay: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:23.28.

Girls

Team scoring: Omaha Marian 308, Lincoln East 290, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 286, Omaha Westside 226, Omaha Burke 192, Millard North 186, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South 142, Lincoln Southeast 124, Lincoln Northeast 120, Millard West 120, Millard South 92, Ralston/Omaha Gross 62.

Event winners — 200-yard medley relay: Marian, 1:50.97. 800 freestyle relay: Marian, 8:01.87. 400 medley relay: Lincoln East, 4:25.86. 200 freestyle relay: Lincoln East, 1:44.78. 200 butterfly relay: Marian, 1:47.92. Diving relay: Burke, 385.50 points. 400 freestyle relay: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:49.54. 200 backstroke relay: Marian, 1:52.65. 850 (50-100-200-500) freestyle relay: Lincoln East, 8:56.41. 200 breaststroke relay: Lincoln East, 2:09.82. 400 medley relay: Marian, 4:05.37. 400 (8x50) freestyle relay: Marian, 3:32.33.

Columbus Invitational

Boys

Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 183, Lincoln Pius X 131, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic 122, Columbus/Columbus Scotus 53.

Event winners — 200-yard medley relay: Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic, 1:41.16. 200 freestyle: Benjamin Spray, N/NC, 1:50.50. 200 individual medley: Mason Olmer, N/NC, 2:01.96. 50 freestyle: Logan Kempf, Pius, 22.40. Diving: Nathan Hopkins, 200.00 points. 100 butterfly: Ethan Newland, Pius, 55.94. 100 freestyle: Kellen Carney, N/NC, 49.28. 500 freestyle: Lucas Welsh, Pius, 5:13.34. 200 freestyle relay: Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic, 1:32.19. 100 backstroke: Carney, 54.60. 100 breaststroke: Newland, 1:01.69. 400 freestyle relay: LSW, 3:25.27.

Girls

Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 220, Lincoln Pius X 154, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic 108, Columbus/Columbus Scotus 12.

Event winners — 200-yard medley relay: LSW, 1:53.37. 200 freestyle: Olivia Theil, Pius, 2:00.60. 200 individual medley: Joslyn Jacobs, N/NC, 2:17.13. 50 freestyle: Annika Harthoorn, N/NC, 25.59. Diving: Caroline Phelan, Pius, 193.35 points. 100 butterfly: Harthoorn, 1:00.30. 100 freestyle: Marti Walstad, LSW, 56.49. 500 freestyle relay: Isabella Morales, LSW, 5:18.43. 200 freestyle relay: LSW, 1:43.60. 100 backstroke: Isabelle Owens, Pius, 1:03.01. 100 breaststroke: Morales, 1:09.95. 400 freestyle relay: LSW, 3:48.28.

Photos: 2019 Nebraska state swimming championships

Champions were crowed at the Nebraska state swimming meet on Saturday Feb 23, 2019. 

