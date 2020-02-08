The final invitational of the season Saturday provided Elkhorn/Elkhorn South with a big dose of momentum heading into final preparations for the Metro Conference swimming and diving championships.

Both the Stormin’ Antlers boys and girls teams won the Fete Fling Invitational titles they hosted at Common Ground. The Elkhorn/Elkhorn South boys won four events and had one of the best meets in program history to score 641 points, well ahead of runner-up Omaha Creighton Prep’s 446.

Prep senior Rush Clark and Grand Island junior Jonathan Novinski each won two individual events. Novinski moved to No. 4 on the season leaders list with his winning time of 58.82 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The Elkhorn/Elkhorn South girls won nine events, including all three relays, to score 736 points. Omaha Duchesne edged Lincoln Pius X 301-292 for second place.

All four swimming conferences will have their championship finals on Feb. 15, with the Metro and Heartland Conferences also having prelims on Friday. Both the Metro and Heartland meets will be at the same venues they were last season — the Metro at Millard West and the Heartland at Fremont.

Boys

Team scoring: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 641, Omaha Creighton Prep 446, Grand Island 271, Ralston/Omaha Gross 183, Gretna 179, Lincoln Pius X 166, Fremont 149, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM 147, Beatrice/NFF 75, Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia/Roncalli 40, South Sioux City 14.

Event winners

200-yard medley relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Ben Ravnsborg, Ethan Schmaderer, Rush Clark, Max Twit), 1:36.85. 200 freestyle: Austin Smith, E/ES, 1:46.53. 200 individual medley: Kalvin Hahn, Gretna, 1:59.35. 50 freestyle: Doug Lewandowski, GI, 22.18. 1-meter diving: Charlie Frisbie, E/ES, 412.75 points. 100 butterfly: Clark, 50.19. 100 freestyle: Ryan Mayo, E/ES, 48.52. 500 freestyle: Jonathan Novinski, GI, 4:40.73. 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (Smith, Josh Uehling, Mayo, Bryson Cash), 1:29.22. 100 backstroke: Clark, 52.71. 100 breaststroke: Novinski, 58.82. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Danny Perry, Ravnsborg, Luke Muse, Clark), 3:15.12.

Girls

Team scoring: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 736, Omaha Duchesne 301, Lincoln Pius X 292, Gretna 196, Beatrice/NFF 181, Grand Island 162, Fremont 145, Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli 97, Omaha Skutt 91, Ralston/Omaha Gross 89, South Sioux City 7.

Event winners

200-yard medley: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South B (Lauren Tracy, Amaya Larsen, Lex Michalski, McKenna Haney), 1:55.91. 200 freestyle: Madison Kathol, E/ES, 1:58.69. 200 individual medley: Macy Mollring, E/ES, 2:18.04. 50 freestyle: Mikwena Lierman, Beatrice/NFF, 24.74. 1-meter diving: Anna Kwong, Duchesne, 435.25 points. 100 butterfly: Michalski, 1:01.04. 100 freestyle: Sydney Cole, E/ES, 54.09. 500 freestyle: Kathol, 5:22.11. 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (Paige Hunt, Sydney Mencke, Lauren Mayo, Cole, 1:41.37. 100 backstroke: Lia Murray, Duchesne, 59.52. 100 breaststroke: Hunt, 1:09.04. 400 freestyle relay: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (Kathol, Karly Rease, Anja Ziegler, Haney), 3:47.25.

