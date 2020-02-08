...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, BURT, DODGE, WASHINGTON, BUTLER,
SAUNDERS, DOUGLAS AND SEWARD COUNTIES. IN IOWA, MONONA AND
HARRISON COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM CST SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
SWIMMING
Swimming roundup: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South boys and girls win titles at Fete Fling Invitational
The final invitational of the season Saturday provided Elkhorn/Elkhorn South with a big dose of momentum heading into final preparations for the Metro Conference swimming and diving championships.
Both the Stormin’ Antlers boys and girls teams won the Fete Fling Invitational titles they hosted at Common Ground. The Elkhorn/Elkhorn South boys won four events and had one of the best meets in program history to score 641 points, well ahead of runner-up Omaha Creighton Prep’s 446.
Prep senior Rush Clark and Grand Island junior Jonathan Novinski each won two individual events. Novinski moved to No. 4 on the season leaders list with his winning time of 58.82 in the 100-yard breaststroke.
The Elkhorn/Elkhorn South girls won nine events, including all three relays, to score 736 points. Omaha Duchesne edged Lincoln Pius X 301-292 for second place.
All four swimming conferences will have their championship finals on Feb. 15, with the Metro and Heartland Conferences also having prelims on Friday. Both the Metro and Heartland meets will be at the same venues they were last season — the Metro at Millard West and the Heartland at Fremont.
Team scoring: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 641, Omaha Creighton Prep 446, Grand Island 271, Ralston/Omaha Gross 183, Gretna 179, Lincoln Pius X 166, Fremont 149, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM 147, Beatrice/NFF 75, Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia/Roncalli 40, South Sioux City 14.
Team scoring: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 736, Omaha Duchesne 301, Lincoln Pius X 292, Gretna 196, Beatrice/NFF 181, Grand Island 162, Fremont 145, Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli 97, Omaha Skutt 91, Ralston/Omaha Gross 89, South Sioux City 7.
Event winners
200-yard medley: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South B (Lauren Tracy, Amaya Larsen, Lex Michalski, McKenna Haney), 1:55.91. 200 freestyle: Madison Kathol, E/ES, 1:58.69. 200 individual medley: Macy Mollring, E/ES, 2:18.04. 50 freestyle: Mikwena Lierman, Beatrice/NFF, 24.74. 1-meter diving: Anna Kwong, Duchesne, 435.25 points. 100 butterfly: Michalski, 1:01.04. 100 freestyle: Sydney Cole, E/ES, 54.09. 500 freestyle: Kathol, 5:22.11. 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (Paige Hunt, Sydney Mencke, Lauren Mayo, Cole, 1:41.37. 100 backstroke: Lia Murray, Duchesne, 59.52. 100 breaststroke: Hunt, 1:09.04. 400 freestyle relay: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (Kathol, Karly Rease, Anja Ziegler, Haney), 3:47.25.
Lincoln East's Sydney Moore competes in girls 100 yard freestyle the at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
Marian's Isabella Pantano congratulates Bella Schinco after finishing first in the consolation final of the girls 100 yard backstroke at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
Swimmers and coaches of the Lincoln Southwest girls swim team jump into the pool to celebrate the first-place finish at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
Champions were crowed at the Nebraska state swimming meet on Saturday Feb 23, 2019.
Lincoln East's Sydney Moore competes in girls 100 yard freestyle the at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers line up to start the girls 200 yard medley relay at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marian's girls 200 yard medley relay team celebrates a first place finish at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer celebrates his first place finish in the boys 200 yard freestyle at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Jonathan Novinski smiles toward the crowd after winning the boys 500 yard freestyle at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Westside's Thomas Lundin competes in boys 200 yard IM at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marian's Isabella Pantano congratulates Bella Schinco after finishing first in the consolation final of the girls 100 yard backstroke at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion LaVista's Luke Barr competes in the boys 100 yard breaststroke at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marian's swimm team holds the state runner-up trophy for girls swim at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Brayden Moody competes in the consolation final of the boys 200 yard freestyle at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Berkeley Livingston competes in the girls 200 yard IM at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Marusha Ather competes in the girls 100 yard butterfly at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Lincoln Southwest's girls swim team hold up the first place trophy for girls swim at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Crieghton Prep swim team celebrate the first-place finish at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers and coaches of the Lincoln Southwest girls swim team jump into the pool to celebrate the first-place finish at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
