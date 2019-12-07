Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Marian successfully defended their titles at Saturday’s Omaha Burke Invitational swimming and diving meet.
The Junior Jays won four individual events and two of the three relays to score 389.5 points, 71 more than runner-up Omaha Westside. Prep senior Rush Clark won two individual events, taking the 200-yard freestyle in 1:44.14 and the 100 freestyle in 47.17.
Westside freshman Nate Germonprez had a memorable high school debut by winning two events. He touched first in both the 200 individual medley (1:54.47) and 100 backstroke (51.15).
Marian also won four individual events but swept the three relays and had the first place diver to top runner-up Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 382.5-280.5 to win the girls meet.
Crusaders freshman Josie Hood also had a two-victory debut, winning the 50 freestyle in 25.11 and the 500 freestyle in 5:22.50. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South’s Paige Hunt also won two events — the 200 freestyle (2:02.90) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.43).
Marian's Isabella Pantano congratulates Bella Schinco after finishing first in the consolation final of the girls 100 yard backstroke at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
Swimmers and coaches of the Lincoln Southwest girls swim team jump into the pool to celebrate the first-place finish at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
Photos: 2019 Nebraska state swimming championships
Champions were crowed at the Nebraska state swimming meet on Saturday Feb 23, 2019.
Lincoln East's Sydney Moore competes in girls 100 yard freestyle the at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers line up to start the girls 200 yard medley relay at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marian's girls 200 yard medley relay team celebrates a first place finish at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer celebrates his first place finish in the boys 200 yard freestyle at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Jonathan Novinski smiles toward the crowd after winning the boys 500 yard freestyle at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Westside's Thomas Lundin competes in boys 200 yard IM at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion LaVista's Luke Barr competes in the boys 100 yard breaststroke at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marian's swimm team holds the state runner-up trophy for girls swim at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Brayden Moody competes in the consolation final of the boys 200 yard freestyle at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Berkeley Livingston competes in the girls 200 yard IM at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Marusha Ather competes in the girls 100 yard butterfly at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Lincoln Southwest's girls swim team hold up the first place trophy for girls swim at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Crieghton Prep swim team celebrate the first-place finish at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers and coaches of the Lincoln Southwest girls swim team jump into the pool to celebrate the first-place finish at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the state swimming championships.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
