Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Marian successfully defended their titles at Saturday’s Omaha Burke Invitational swimming and diving meet.

The Junior Jays won four individual events and two of the three relays to score 389.5 points, 71 more than runner-up Omaha Westside. Prep senior Rush Clark won two individual events, taking the 200-yard freestyle in 1:44.14 and the 100 freestyle in 47.17.

Westside freshman Nate Germonprez had a memorable high school debut by winning two events. He touched first in both the 200 individual medley (1:54.47) and 100 backstroke (51.15).

Marian also won four individual events but swept the three relays and had the first place diver to top runner-up Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 382.5-280.5 to win the girls meet.

Crusaders freshman Josie Hood also had a two-victory debut, winning the 50 freestyle in 25.11 and the 500 freestyle in 5:22.50. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South’s Paige Hunt also won two events — the 200 freestyle (2:02.90) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.43).

Boys

Team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep 389.5, Omaha Westside 318.5, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 258, Omaha Skutt/Mount Michael 105, Omaha Burke 80, Gretna 77, Bellevue West 59, Omaha Central 4.

200-yard medley relay: Omaha Westside, 1:35.93. 200 freestyle: Rush Clark, Prep, 1:44.14. 200 individual medley: Nate Germonprez, Westside, 1:54.47. 50 freestyle: Joseph Johansen, Skutt/MM, 22.87. 1-meter diving: Charlie Frisbie, E/ES, 413.90 points. 100 butterfly: Danny Perry, Prep, 52.17. 100 freestyle: Clark, 47.17. 500 freestyle: Sam Kelly, Westside, 5:02.96. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:27.45. 100 backstroke: Germonprez, 51.15. 100 breaststroke: Ethan Schmaderer, Prep, 1:00.86. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Creighton Prep, 3:14.28.

Girls

Team scoring: Omaha Marian 382.5, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 280.5, Omaha Westside 211.5, Omaha Duchesne 131.5, Bellevue West 88, Omaha Burke 87, Gretna 86, Omaha Skutt 58, Omaha Central 10.

200-yard medley relay: Omaha Marian, 1:48.22. 200 freestyle: Paige Hunt, E/ES, 2:02.90. 200 individual medley: Jocelyn Randby, Marian, 2:14.23. 50 freestyle: Josie Hood, Marian, 25.11. 1-meter diving: Megan Carter, Marian, 482.10 points. 100 butterfly: Reagan Yelick, E/ES, 1:01.04. 100 freestyle: Maddie Clark, Marian, 55.67. 500 freestyle: Hood, 5:22.50. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian, 1:42.35. 100 backstroke: Lia Murray, Duchesne, 59.19. 100 breaststroke: Hunt, 1:08.43. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian, 3:41.87.

