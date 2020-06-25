Superior's Kalynn Meyer earns third Gatorade track and field athlete of the year award

At the 2019 state meet, Kalynn Meyer set a meet record with a discus throw of 176 feet, 8 inches, which ranks as the nation’s No. 18 distance in prep history.

Three-time World-Herald Girls Athlete of the Year Kalynn Meyer of Superior now is a three-time winner of the state’s Gatorade track and field athlete of the year award.

Without a spring season, Gatorade considered last year’s performances. At the 2019 state meet, she set a meet record with a discus throw of 176 feet, 8 inches, which ranks as the nation’s No. 18 distance in prep history. She twice broke the Class C state meet record in the shot put, launching it 49-5 to produce the nation’s No. 3 mark.

Meyer has signed with Nebraska for volleyball.

