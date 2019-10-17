Nebraska high school football games to watch for Friday, Oct. 18, as published in The World-Herald.
* * *
Class A
Top 10/Class A No. 9 Omaha Creighton Prep (6-1) at No. 3 Millard South (6-1), 7 p.m.: Score comparisons favor the host Patriots, who beat Prep 38-30 last year. None of Prep’s four close wins has been over a team currently above .500, and it sustained a 49-21 loss at No. 6 Omaha Westside. Millard South’s loss was 25-13 to No. 2 Millard West.
Millard North (3-4) at No. 4 Omaha Burke (6-1), 7 p.m.: Millard North has won three in a row, Burke five in a row. Burke gave up 35 points last week to Fremont, a 3-4 team with a balanced offense. It knows Millard North will pass little, but beware loading the box. Papillion-La Vista got burned last week as the Mustangs rallied. Last year, Burke won this game 38-9.
Omaha South (4-3) at Omaha Central (3-4), 7 p.m.: The winner keeps alive faint playoff hopes, but the story would be if South wins and gets its first five-win season in 15 years.
Class C-1
No. 3 Adams Central (7-0) at No. 10 Kearney Catholic (6-1), 7 p.m.: Adams Central quarterback Evan Johnson needs six completions to set the Class C-1 record for completions in a career and 102 yards to take out Scott Frost’s C-1 record of 6,793 passing yards in a career.
Class C-2
No. 8 Shelby-Rising City (6-1) at No. 9 North Bend (6-1), 7 p.m.: North Bend is coming off a 13-0 win over preseason favorite David City Aquinas while Shelby-Rising City saw its six-game winning streak end on a 21-18 loss last week to now-No. 6 Centennial. North Bend’s loss to Centennial was the week before.
