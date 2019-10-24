Nebraska high school football games to watch for Friday, Oct. 25, as published in The World-Herald.

* * *

Class A

Top 10 No. 9 Elkhorn South (5-3) at No. 10 Omaha Creighton Prep (6-2), 7 p.m. at Burke Stadium: Key game in the playoff puzzle. Prep clinches a first-round home game with a win, and Elkhorn South might. Prep receiver Mason Armstead missed the second half of last week’s loss to Millard South because of injury. Elkhorn South won 21-20 last year.

Class B

No. 8 Norris (6-2) at No. 1 Omaha Skutt (8-0), 7 p.m.: Skutt won 34-7 last year. Norris will have to find ways to slow down Skutt dual-threat quarterback Tyson Gordon, a double-1,000 man in only eight games. Skutt will be no worse than the No. 2 seed with a win.

Class C-1

No. 5 Columbus Scotus (7-1) at No. 1 Wahoo (8-0), 7 p.m.: Both teams should be first-round playoff hosts. Wahoo won 40-14 last year. Scotus quarterback Tyler Palmer sat out last week with an injury. Wahoo’s closest win is 16 points.

Class C-2

No. 2 Oakland-Craig (8-0) at No. 3 BRLD (8-0), 7 p.m. at Lyons: Only the winner is assured of starting the playoffs at home. BRLD survived an overtime scare last week at Fremont Bergan, a team Oakland-Craig beat 52-0 the previous week.

Eight Man-1

No. 2 Wakefield (6-1) at No. 4 Wisner-Pilger (7-0), 7 p.m.: This is Wakefield’s bowl game. The Trojans, by enrollment, are ineligible for the playoffs, so this is their season-ender. They are only a two-point loss to No. 1 Howells-Dodge from being undefeated. Wisner-Pilger is 7-0 for the first time in school history. Pilger was 9-0 in 1962.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

