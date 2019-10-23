Check out the full schedule and radio listings for week nine of Nebraska high school football.

Games 7 p.m. local time unless noted. Selections by Stu Pospisil in bold type. Last week: 108 right, 21 wrong, .837. Season: 815-189, .812.

Thursday

Class A

Columbus at Omaha Northwest

Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High At Seacrest; KFOR (1240, 103.3), KNTK (93.7)

Millard South at Omaha Westside KXVO (Cox 11, Prism 15)

Omaha Bryan at Papillion-La Vista South

Class C-1

Boys Town at Omaha Concordia

Broken Bow at Centura KCNI (1280, Broken Bow)

Ord at Gothenburg KNLV (93.9, 1060, Ord), KAMI (92.7, 100.1, 1580, Cozad)

Pierce at Boone Central TV: NCN North; KZEN (100.3, Central City)

Valentine at O’Neill KVSH (940, Valentine)

Class C-2

Hartington CC at Stanton

Shelby-Rising City at David City Aquinas KLIR (101.1, Columbus)

Eight Man

Alma at Arapahoe KRVN (880, 106.9, Lexington)

Ansley-Litchfield at Burwell KING (103.9, Ord)

Arcadia-Loup City at Elm Creek KKPR (98.9, Kearney)

Bertrand at Pleasanton

Boyd County at Creighton

Brady at Maxwell KXNP (103.5, North Platte)

Central Valley at Stuart KBRX (102.9, O’Neill)

Clearwater-Orchard at CWCE

Giltner at Kenesaw

Hartington-Newcastle at Bloomfield

Johnson-Brock at Falls City Sacred Heart TV: NCN South; KLZA (101.3, Falls City)

Laurel-CC at Elkhorn Valley

Meridian at Diller-Odell

Mullen at Paxton

Neligh-Oakdale at Norfolk Lutheran

Omaha Brownell Talbot vs. East Butler At Dwight

Osmond at Riverside KEXL (97.5, Norfolk)

Overton at Elwood, 3 KKPR (98.9, Kearney)

Palmyra at Elmwood-Murdock

Pender at Omaha Christian At Bennington Elementary Field; KTIC (107.9, West Point)

Sandhills/Thedford at Medicine Valley KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow), KQHK (103.9, McCook)

Shelton at Fullerton

South Loup at Amherst

Southern at Humboldt-TRS KBIE (103.1, Auburn)

Sutherland at Morrill

Wausa at Randolph

Weeping Water at Nebraska City Lourdes KNCY (1600, 105.5, Nebraska City)

Wynot at Allen

Six Man

Hyannis at Crawford KBPY (107.7, Chadron)

Sumner-EM at Eustis-Farnam

Friday

Class A

Bellevue East vs. Omaha North At Kinnick

Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Creighton Prep At Burke

Fremont at Elkhorn KHUB (1340, Fremont)

Grand Island at Lincoln East, 8 TV: NCN South; KRGI (99.7, Grand Island), KFOR (1240, 103.3, Lincoln), KNTK (93.7, Lincoln)

Gretna vs. Millard North At Buell; KOBM (94.5, 1420, Omaha)

Kearney at North Platte KGFW (1340, 96.1 Kearney), KOOQ (1410, 98.1, N. Platte)

Lincoln Pius X at Omaha South

Lincoln SE vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4:30 At Seacrest

Millard West vs. Lincoln North Star At Beechner

Norfolk at Omaha Benson KQKX (106.7, Norfolk)

Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista

Omaha Central at Bellevue West

Class B

Bennington at Elkhorn Mt. Michael KVSS (102.7, Omaha)

Gering at Chadron KNEB (960, 100.3, Scottsbluff), KETT (99.3, Mitchell), KCSR (610, Chadron)

Grand Island Northwest at Hastings KKJK (103.1, Ravenna), KHAS (1230, Hastings)

Lexington at Alliance KCOW (1400, 92.5, Alliance)

Norris at Omaha Skutt

Omaha Roncalli at Blair KIBM (97.3, Blair)

Plattsmouth vs. Omaha Gross At Bryan

Ralston at Waverly

Scottsbluff at McCook KNEB (101.7, Scottsbluff), KHYY (106.9, Minatare), KICX (96.1, McCook), KSWN (93.9, McCook)

Seward at Beatrice KWBE (1450, Beatrice)

South Sioux City at Schuyler, 6 KKOT (93.5, Columbus)

York at Crete KOOL (103.5, 1370, York)

Class C-1

Arlington at Douglas County West

Ashland-GW at Lincoln Lutheran, 7:30 At Nebraska Wesleyan; KLMS (1480, 101.5, Lincoln)

Central City at Aurora KRGY (97.3, Aurora)

Chase County at Ogallala KADL (102.9, Imperial), KOGA (930, Ogallala)

Columbus Lakeview at Raymond Central

Columbus Scotus at Wahoo KLIR (101.1, Columbus)

Cozad at Adams Central KAMI (92.7, 100.1, 1580, Cozad), KICS (1550, Hastings)

Fairbury at Fillmore Central KUTT (99.5, Fairbury)

Falls City at Auburn KTNC (1230, Falls City), KBIE (103.1, Auburn)

Fort Calhoun at Platteview

Kearney Catholic at Holdrege KXPN (1460, Kearney), KUVR (1380, Holdrege)

Lincoln Christian at Nebraska City KNCY (1600, 105.5, Nebraska City)

Logan View/SS at West Point-Beemer

Milford at Doniphan-Trumbull

Mitchell at Sidney KSID (1340, 95.7, Sidney)

Wayne at Wahoo Neumann KCTY (1590, 98.5, Wayne)

Class C-2

Crofton at Battle Creek

Freeman at Conestoga

Gibbon at Wood River KKPR (98.9, Kearney)

Gordon-Rushville at North Platte St. Pat’s KODY (1240, 106.1, N. Platte)

Hastings St. Cecilia at Sutton

Hershey at Bridgeport KXNP (103.5, North Platte), KMOR (93.3, Bridgeport)

Johnson County at Syracuse

North Bend at David City

Oakland-Craig at BRLD

Ponca at Norfolk Catholic KNEN (94.7, Norfolk)

St. Paul at Grand Island CC KING (103.9, Ord), KRGI (96.5, Grand Island), KRGI (1430, 105.5, Grand Island)

Superior at Sandy Creek KRFS (103.9, Superior)

Tekamah-Herman at Fremont Bergan KFMT (103.5, Fremont)

Twin River at Centennial

Wilber-Clatonia at Malcolm

Yutan at Louisville

Eight Man

Ainsworth at North Central KBRB (1400, Ainsworth)

Bayard at Kimball

BDS at Thayer Central

Blue Hill at Axtell KLIQ (94.5, Hastings)

Cross County at E-M/Friend

Dundy County-Stratton at Southwest

Emerson-Hubbard at Clarkson/Leigh

Hemingford at Perkins County KAAQ (105.9, Alliance)

Hitchcock County at Cambridge KZMC (102.1, McCook)

Leyton/BC at Wauneta-Palisade

Loomis at Anselmo-Merna KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow)

Madison at Howells-Dodge

Mead at Cedar Bluffs

Nebraska Christian at Palmer

Nebraska Lutheran at Osceola/HP

Niobrara/Verdigre at West Holt KBRX (102.9, O’Neill)

Omaha Nation at Homer

Pawnee City at Lincoln Parkview, 4

Plainview at Humphrey St. Francis

Ravenna at Heartland

Twin Loup at O’Neill St. Mary’s

Wakefield at Wisner-Pilger KTCH (104.9, Wayne), KTIC (107.9, West Point)

Winnebago vs. West Point GACC At Beemer City Park

Six Man

Arthur County at Potter-Dix

Cody-Kilgore at South Platte, 6 MT

Deshler at Lewiston

Elba at Spalding Academy

Grand Island HL at Silver Lake

Hampton at Harvard

Hay Springs at Sioux County, 2 KBPY (107.7, Chadron)

Maywood-Hayes Center at Red Cloud

Minatare at Creek Valley

Santee at Humphrey/LHF

Sterling at Dorchester

Walthill at St. Edward

Wilcox-Hildreth at Sandhills Valley, 3

Photos: Every Nebraska high school athlete of the year since 1995

1 of 39

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription