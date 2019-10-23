Check out the full schedule and radio listings for week nine of Nebraska high school football.
Games 7 p.m. local time unless noted. Selections by Stu Pospisil in bold type. Last week: 108 right, 21 wrong, .837. Season: 815-189, .812.
Thursday
Class A
Columbus at Omaha Northwest
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High At Seacrest; KFOR (1240, 103.3), KNTK (93.7)
Millard South at Omaha Westside KXVO (Cox 11, Prism 15)
Omaha Bryan at Papillion-La Vista South
Class C-1
Boys Town at Omaha Concordia
Broken Bow at Centura KCNI (1280, Broken Bow)
Ord at Gothenburg KNLV (93.9, 1060, Ord), KAMI (92.7, 100.1, 1580, Cozad)
Pierce at Boone Central TV: NCN North; KZEN (100.3, Central City)
Valentine at O’Neill KVSH (940, Valentine)
Class C-2
Hartington CC at Stanton
Shelby-Rising City at David City Aquinas KLIR (101.1, Columbus)
Eight Man
Alma at Arapahoe KRVN (880, 106.9, Lexington)
Ansley-Litchfield at Burwell KING (103.9, Ord)
Arcadia-Loup City at Elm Creek KKPR (98.9, Kearney)
Bertrand at Pleasanton
Boyd County at Creighton
Brady at Maxwell KXNP (103.5, North Platte)
Central Valley at Stuart KBRX (102.9, O’Neill)
Clearwater-Orchard at CWCE
Giltner at Kenesaw
Hartington-Newcastle at Bloomfield
Johnson-Brock at Falls City Sacred Heart TV: NCN South; KLZA (101.3, Falls City)
Laurel-CC at Elkhorn Valley
Meridian at Diller-Odell
Mullen at Paxton
Neligh-Oakdale at Norfolk Lutheran
Omaha Brownell Talbot vs. East Butler At Dwight
Osmond at Riverside KEXL (97.5, Norfolk)
Overton at Elwood, 3 KKPR (98.9, Kearney)
Palmyra at Elmwood-Murdock
Pender at Omaha Christian At Bennington Elementary Field; KTIC (107.9, West Point)
Sandhills/Thedford at Medicine Valley KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow), KQHK (103.9, McCook)
Shelton at Fullerton
South Loup at Amherst
Southern at Humboldt-TRS KBIE (103.1, Auburn)
Sutherland at Morrill
Wausa at Randolph
Weeping Water at Nebraska City Lourdes KNCY (1600, 105.5, Nebraska City)
Wynot at Allen
Six Man
Hyannis at Crawford KBPY (107.7, Chadron)
Sumner-EM at Eustis-Farnam
Friday
Class A
Bellevue East vs. Omaha North At Kinnick
Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Creighton Prep At Burke
Fremont at Elkhorn KHUB (1340, Fremont)
Grand Island at Lincoln East, 8 TV: NCN South; KRGI (99.7, Grand Island), KFOR (1240, 103.3, Lincoln), KNTK (93.7, Lincoln)
Gretna vs. Millard North At Buell; KOBM (94.5, 1420, Omaha)
Kearney at North Platte KGFW (1340, 96.1 Kearney), KOOQ (1410, 98.1, N. Platte)
Lincoln Pius X at Omaha South
Lincoln SE vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4:30 At Seacrest
Millard West vs. Lincoln North Star At Beechner
Norfolk at Omaha Benson KQKX (106.7, Norfolk)
Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista
Omaha Central at Bellevue West
Class B
Bennington at Elkhorn Mt. Michael KVSS (102.7, Omaha)
Gering at Chadron KNEB (960, 100.3, Scottsbluff), KETT (99.3, Mitchell), KCSR (610, Chadron)
Grand Island Northwest at Hastings KKJK (103.1, Ravenna), KHAS (1230, Hastings)
Lexington at Alliance KCOW (1400, 92.5, Alliance)
Norris at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Roncalli at Blair KIBM (97.3, Blair)
Plattsmouth vs. Omaha Gross At Bryan
Ralston at Waverly
Scottsbluff at McCook KNEB (101.7, Scottsbluff), KHYY (106.9, Minatare), KICX (96.1, McCook), KSWN (93.9, McCook)
Seward at Beatrice KWBE (1450, Beatrice)
South Sioux City at Schuyler, 6 KKOT (93.5, Columbus)
York at Crete KOOL (103.5, 1370, York)
Class C-1
Arlington at Douglas County West
Ashland-GW at Lincoln Lutheran, 7:30 At Nebraska Wesleyan; KLMS (1480, 101.5, Lincoln)
Central City at Aurora KRGY (97.3, Aurora)
Chase County at Ogallala KADL (102.9, Imperial), KOGA (930, Ogallala)
Columbus Lakeview at Raymond Central
Columbus Scotus at Wahoo KLIR (101.1, Columbus)
Cozad at Adams Central KAMI (92.7, 100.1, 1580, Cozad), KICS (1550, Hastings)
Fairbury at Fillmore Central KUTT (99.5, Fairbury)
Falls City at Auburn KTNC (1230, Falls City), KBIE (103.1, Auburn)
Fort Calhoun at Platteview
Kearney Catholic at Holdrege KXPN (1460, Kearney), KUVR (1380, Holdrege)
Lincoln Christian at Nebraska City KNCY (1600, 105.5, Nebraska City)
Logan View/SS at West Point-Beemer
Milford at Doniphan-Trumbull
Mitchell at Sidney KSID (1340, 95.7, Sidney)
Wayne at Wahoo Neumann KCTY (1590, 98.5, Wayne)
Class C-2
Crofton at Battle Creek
Freeman at Conestoga
Gibbon at Wood River KKPR (98.9, Kearney)
Gordon-Rushville at North Platte St. Pat’s KODY (1240, 106.1, N. Platte)
Hastings St. Cecilia at Sutton
Hershey at Bridgeport KXNP (103.5, North Platte), KMOR (93.3, Bridgeport)
Johnson County at Syracuse
North Bend at David City
Oakland-Craig at BRLD
Ponca at Norfolk Catholic KNEN (94.7, Norfolk)
St. Paul at Grand Island CC KING (103.9, Ord), KRGI (96.5, Grand Island), KRGI (1430, 105.5, Grand Island)
Superior at Sandy Creek KRFS (103.9, Superior)
Tekamah-Herman at Fremont Bergan KFMT (103.5, Fremont)
Twin River at Centennial
Wilber-Clatonia at Malcolm
Yutan at Louisville
Eight Man
Ainsworth at North Central KBRB (1400, Ainsworth)
Bayard at Kimball
BDS at Thayer Central
Blue Hill at Axtell KLIQ (94.5, Hastings)
Cross County at E-M/Friend
Dundy County-Stratton at Southwest
Emerson-Hubbard at Clarkson/Leigh
Hemingford at Perkins County KAAQ (105.9, Alliance)
Hitchcock County at Cambridge KZMC (102.1, McCook)
Leyton/BC at Wauneta-Palisade
Loomis at Anselmo-Merna KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow)
Madison at Howells-Dodge
Mead at Cedar Bluffs
Nebraska Christian at Palmer
Nebraska Lutheran at Osceola/HP
Niobrara/Verdigre at West Holt KBRX (102.9, O’Neill)
Omaha Nation at Homer
Pawnee City at Lincoln Parkview, 4
Plainview at Humphrey St. Francis
Ravenna at Heartland
Twin Loup at O’Neill St. Mary’s
Wakefield at Wisner-Pilger KTCH (104.9, Wayne), KTIC (107.9, West Point)
Winnebago vs. West Point GACC At Beemer City Park
Six Man
Arthur County at Potter-Dix
Cody-Kilgore at South Platte, 6 MT
Deshler at Lewiston
Elba at Spalding Academy
Grand Island HL at Silver Lake
Hampton at Harvard
Hay Springs at Sioux County, 2 KBPY (107.7, Chadron)
Maywood-Hayes Center at Red Cloud
Minatare at Creek Valley
Santee at Humphrey/LHF
Sterling at Dorchester
Walthill at St. Edward
Wilcox-Hildreth at Sandhills Valley, 3
