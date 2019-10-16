Check out the full schedule and radio listings for week eight of Nebraska high school football.

Games at 7 p.m. local time unless noted

Thursday

Class A

Lincoln Northeast at Bellevue East

Lincoln East vs. Millard West At Buell; KOBM (94.5, 1420, Omaha)

Omaha North at Bellevue West KXVO (Cox 11, Prism 15)

Eight Man

Paxton at Leyton/Banner County

Six Man

Spalding Academy at Santee, 1

Friday

Class A

Elkhorn South at Omaha Northwest

Elkhorn at Papillion-La Vista

Fremont at Gretna KHUB (1340, Fremont)

Grand Island vs. Lincoln Southwest, 4:30 At Seacrest; NCN South; Radio: KSYZ (107.7, Grand Island), KRGI (99.7, Grand Island)

Lincoln High at Kearney KGFW (1340, 96.1 Kearney)

Lincoln North Star at Omaha Bryan

Millard North at Omaha Burke

Norfolk at Lincoln Pius X KNEN (94.7, Norfolk), KLMS (1480, 101.5, Lincoln)

North Platte at Omaha Benson KOOQ (1410, 98.1, N. Platte)

Omaha Creighton Prep at Millard South TV: Cox 1013; KOBM (94.5, 1420, Omaha), KVSS (102.7, Omaha)

Omaha South at Omaha Central

Omaha Westside at Columbus

Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 8 At Seacrest; KFOR (1240, 103.3, Lincoln), KNTK (93.7, Lincoln)

Class B

Alliance at Scottsbluff KCOW (1400, 92.5, Alliance), KNEB (101.7, Scottsbluff), KHYY (106.9, Minatare)

Beatrice at Hastings KWBE (1450, Beatrice), KHAS (1230, Hastings)

Blair at Bennington KIBM (97.3, Blair)

Cozad at Lexington KAMI (92.7, 100.1, 1580, Cozad)

Crete at Grand Island Northwest KKJK (103.1, Ravenna)

Elkhorn MM at South Sioux City

McCook at Gering KSWN (93.9, McCook), KICX (96.1, McCook), KNEB (960, 100.3, Scottsbluff), KETT (99.3, Mitchell)

Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt

Omaha Roncalli at Schuyler

Ralston at Norris

Seward at York KOOL (103.5, 1370, York)

Waverly at Plattsmouth

Class C-1

Adams Central at Kearney Catholic KICS (1550, Hastings), KXPN (1460, Kearney)

Auburn at Lincoln Christian

Aurora at Milford KRGY (97.3, Aurora)

Boone Central at Wayne KCTY (1590, 98.5, Wayne)

Chadron at Mitchell KCSR (610, Chadron)

Columbus Scotus at Logan View/SS KTIC (107.9, West Point)

Douglas County West at Boys Town

Fillmore Central at Central City

Gothenburg at Ogallala KOGA (930, Ogallala)

Holdrege at Minden KUVR (1380, Holdrege)

Lincoln Lutheran at Falls City KTNC (1230, Falls City)

Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood KNCY (1600, 105.5, Nebraska City)

O’Neill at Broken Bow KBRX (1350, 99.9, O’Neill), KCNI (1280, Broken Bow)

Omaha Concordia at Fort Calhoun

Ord at Valentine KNLV (93.9, 1060, Ord), KVSH (940, Valentine)

Platteview at Arlington

Raymond Central at Wahoo Neumann

Sandy Creek at Fairbury

Sidney at Chase County KSID (1340, 95.7, Sidney), KADL (102.9, Imperial)

Wahoo at Columbus Lakeview

West Point-Beemer at Pierce

Class C-2

Battle Creek at Hartington Cedar Catholic KEXL (97.5, Norfolk)

BRLD at Fremont Bergan KFMT (103.5, Fremont)

Centura at St. Paul KRGI (96.5, Grand Island)

Conestoga at Wilber-Clatonia

David City Aquinas at Twin River

David City at Centennial

Doniphan-Trumbull at Hastings St. Cecilia

Gordon-Rushville at Bridgeport KMOR (93.3, Bridgeport)

Grand Island CC at Gibbon KRGI (1430, 105.5, Grand Island)

Johnson County at Malcolm KLZA (101.3, Falls City)

Louisville at Tekamah-Herman

Oakland-Craig at Yutan

Ponca at Crofton

Shelby-Rising City at North Bend

Stanton at Norfolk Catholic

Sutton at Superior KRFS (103.9, Superior)

Syracuse at Freeman KBIE (103.1, Auburn)

Wood River at Hershey

Eight Man

Ainsworth vs. Boyd County, 3 At Spencer; KBRB (1400, Ainsworth)

Amherst at Arcadia-Loup City

Anselmo-Merna at Pleasanton, 3

Arapahoe at Hitchcock County

BDS at Cross County KUTT (99.5, Fairbury), KZEN (100.3, Central City)

Bertrand at Overton KRVN (880, 106.9, Lexington)

Bloomfield at Wynot

Blue Hill at Kenesaw KLIQ (94.5, Hastings)

Burwell at South Loup KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow)

Cambridge at Dundy County-Stratton KZMC (102.1, McCook), KQHK (103.9, McCook)

Cedar Bluffs vs. Omaha Christian At Bennington Elementary Field

Central Valley at CWCE KING (103.9, Ord)

Clarkson/Leigh at Mead

Elgin/Pope John at Osmond

Elkhorn Valley at Neligh-Oakdale

Elm Creek at Ansley-Litchfield

Elmwood-Murdock at Om. Brownell Talbot

Elwood at Loomis, 3

E-M/Friend at Nebraska Lutheran

Falls City SH at Pawnee City

Fullerton at Heartland

Hartington-Newcastle at Wausa

Howells-Dodge at Laurel-CC KTCH (104.9, Wayne)

Humphrey St. Francis at Riverside KKOT (93.5, Columbus)

Kimball at Sutherland

Lawrence-Nelson at Axtell

Lincoln Parkview at Diller-Odell

Maxwell at Mullen, 6:30 MT

Medicine Valley at Garden County

Meridian at Johnson-Brock

Morrill at Hemingford KAAQ (105.9, Alliance)

Norfolk Lutheran at Madison KQKX (106.7, Norfolk)

North Central at Niobrara/Verdigre

O’Neill St. Mary’s at Clearwater-Orchard KBRX (102.9, O’Neill)

Osceola/High Plains vs. East Butler At Dwight

Palmyra at Weeping Water

Pender at Emerson-Hubbard

Perkins County at Bayard

Randolph at Allen NCN North

Ravenna at Nebraska Christian KBRY (92.3, Sargent), KKPR (98.9, Kearney)

Sandhills/Thedford at Brady KXNP (103.5, North Platte)

Shelton at Palmer

Southwest at Alma KIOD (105.3, McCook)

Stuart at Twin Loup

Thayer Central at Humboldt-TRS

Tri County at Southern

Wakefield at Winnebago

West Holt at Creighton

West Point GACC at Homer

Winside at Plainview, 2:30

Wisner-Pilger at Omaha Nation

Six Man

Crawford at Arthur County, 2 MT

Creek Valley at South Platte

Elba at Walthill

Hampton at Deshler

Hyannis at Hay Springs, 1 KBPY (107.7, Chadron)

McCool Junction at Dorchester

Potter-Dix at Minatare, 2

Red Cloud at Grand Island HL, 3

Sandhills Valley at Maywood-HC

Sioux County at Cody-Kilgore, 1 KVSH (940, Valentine)

St. Edward at Humphrey/LHF

Sterling at Lewiston

Sumner-EM at Wilcox-Hildreth

