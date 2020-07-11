KEARNEY, Neb. — The South defense gave up the game’s first touchdown and nothing else.
In the nation’s first football game since the XFL season was ended by the COVID-19 outbreak in March, the South scored the final 30 points of the 62nd Nebraska Shrine Bowl for a 30-6 win over the North in front of 1,500 mostly mask-less fans at Cope Stadium.
Alan Mendoza kicked field goals of 38 and 24 yards in the second quarter after giving the South a 7-6 lead when he booted the extra point after Nate Boerkircher’s 26-yard touchdown pass from Evan Johnson.
Luke Wakehouse from Tekamah-Herman scored the North’s only touchdown.
South......0 13 3 14—30
North........6 0 0 0—6
N: Luke Wakehouse (Tekamah-Herman) 2 run. Kick failed.
S: Nate Boerkircher (Aurora) 26 pass from Evan Johnson (Adams Central). Alan Mendoza (Omaha South) kick.
S: FG Mendoza 38.
S: FG Mendoza 24.
S: Deryk Huxoll (Cambridge) 11 run. Mendoza kick.
S: Tyler Palmer (Columbus Scotus) 66 pass from Aidan Oerter (Norris). Mendoza kick.
