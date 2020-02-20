20200221_spo_wrestlingthurs_pic_cm003.jpg

Pierce's Jeremiah Kruntorad, left, wrestles Adam Central's Cameron Kort in a Class B 138-pound match.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Gage Krolikowski of Valentine, the only wrestler this season going for a fourth state title, opened the state meet Thursday morning at CHI Health Center with a forfeit win.

Wood River junior Nick Brodigan, who had been fourth in his district, did not appear for their Class C 138-pound match.

Classes B and C wrestled first Thursday. Classes A and D begin their opening two rounds at 4 p.m.

Semifinals in all classes are 5 p.m. Friday and finals at 2 p.m. Saturday.

After first-round matches, Hastings led Omaha Skutt 28-24.5 in Class B, with Gering third at 18.5 and Bennington tied with Wahoo at 16. In Class C, David City led town rival David City Aquinas 30-24. Fremont Bergan was in third with 22, followed by Logan View at 18, Amherst at 17 and Syracuse and three-time defending champion Valentine tied at 16.

The only girl to qualify, Chadron junior Paige Denke, was a district runner-up but lost 10-2 to O’Neill freshman Joseph Yates in the first round. Denke was runner-up at 106 at the first girls state meet on Feb. 1 at York.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

