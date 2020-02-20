Gage Krolikowski of Valentine, the only wrestler this season going for a fourth state title, opened the state meet Thursday morning at CHI Health Center with a forfeit win.
Wood River junior Nick Brodigan, who had been fourth in his district, did not appear for their Class C 138-pound match.
Classes B and C wrestled first Thursday. Classes A and D begin their opening two rounds at 4 p.m.
Semifinals in all classes are 5 p.m. Friday and finals at 2 p.m. Saturday.
After first-round matches, Hastings led Omaha Skutt 28-24.5 in Class B, with Gering third at 18.5 and Bennington tied with Wahoo at 16. In Class C, David City led town rival David City Aquinas 30-24. Fremont Bergan was in third with 22, followed by Logan View at 18, Amherst at 17 and Syracuse and three-time defending champion Valentine tied at 16.
The only girl to qualify, Chadron junior Paige Denke, was a district runner-up but lost 10-2 to O’Neill freshman Joseph Yates in the first round. Denke was runner-up at 106 at the first girls state meet on Feb. 1 at York.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Syracuse's Barret Brandt, left, celebrates his win over Oakland-Craig's Trenton Arlt in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, tries to escape from Ralston's Noah Talmadge a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, gets taken down by Ralston's Noah Talmadge in a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
Pierce's Jeremiah Kruntorad, left, wrestles Adam Central's Cameron Kort in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Sidney's Jacob Peckham, right, starts to bleed as he wrestles Blair's Brody Karls in a Class B 132 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Officials stopped the match to control the bleeding.
Fort Calhoun's Ely Olberding pins Boone Central/Newman Grove'sTed Hemmingsen in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Minden's Evan Smith, sits on the mat after being pinned by Beatrice's Drew Arnold in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
York's Thomas Ivey, left, wrestles Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
York's Thomas Ivey, top, tries to pin Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
O'Neill's Brady Thompson, tries to pin West Point-Beemer's Garret Kaup in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Syracuse's Barret Brandt, left, celebrates his win over Oakland-Craig's Trenton Arlt in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
