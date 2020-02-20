quarterfinal

Cameron Graham couldn’t control when he faced Gage Krolikowski, so his chance to upend the three-time state champion from Valentine comes in the Class C 138-pound semifinal.

“My dream was to wrestle him in the finals,” the sophomore from the Cross County/Osceola co-op team said. “I didn’t get the best draw we wanted, but I still made it. You got to beat him somewhere.”

The match between the two undefeateds will highlight Friday’s semifinals, which begin at 5 p.m. in all classes at the CHI Health Center.

When wrestling starts Friday morning with consolation rounds, defending champions Millard South in Class A and Plainview in Class D will be leading their classes. Class B leader Hastings hasn’t won state since Class A in 1988. Class C leader David City is trying to regain the title after three years of Valentine ruling that class.

Graham will be wrestling Krolikowski for the first time, but said he’s seen him plenty.

“I just have to go out there and wrestle smart,” Graham said. “I have to wrestle my match. I can’t let him control the pace. I have to keep the pace going, keep going fast.”

At the start of the year, the plan for Graham was to wrestle at 145. He said by dropping down a division, it got another quality teammate into the lineup. Bryce Reed moved from 152 to 145 to give Colton Nuttleman room at 152, and all three Twisters, along with Kyle Sterup, qualified for state. Reed also is in the semifinals.

Graham, who was fifth at 132 pounds as a freshman, pinned Damien Bell of Bridgeport in the second period before taking a 12-6 decision from Hunter McNulty of Logan View.

Krolikowski, who’s signed with UNK, advanced with a forfeit win over Wood River’s Nick Brodigan and a first-period pin of Wilber-Clatonia’s Colby Homolka.

As is the case usually on the first day of the three-day tournament, almost all returning champions and undefeated wrestlers navigated their way to the semifinals. Two past winners lost, but one was to a returning champion.

Darian Diaz of North Platte, whose school was in Class B last year, beat Gabe Grice 10-0 in the Class A 132 quarterfinals. Grice made a big move in weight classes. He had been in the 106 finals the past two years, winning last year. Diaz’s title was at 126.

In Class C, Amherst senior Isaiah Shields took down returning 126-pound titlist Daniel Escandon of Gibbon 4-3.

The only girl to qualify this year, Chadron junior Paige Denke, was a Class B district runner-up but lost 10-2 to O’Neill freshman Joseph Yates in the first round. Denke was runner-up at 106 at the first girls state meet Feb. 1 in York.

Millard South gained control of Class A by sending eight to the semifinals — all semifinalists are assured of top-six medals — as it led Kearney 88-57.5. Lincoln East, expected to be the best hope of overtaking the Patriots, is third with 56 points.

The Patriots are after their fifth title in six years. Lincoln East broke up the run in 2018.

Hastings leads Gering 64-45.5 in Class B. Omaha Skutt is third with 38, followed by Bennington at 37 and Arlington at 35. Hastings moved six to the semifinals, including Damen Pape with his school-record 200th career win.

In Class C, David City led town rival David City Aquinas 61-48. Fremont Bergan was in third with 39, followed by three-time defending champion Valentine at 36 and Amherst at 32. David City won quarterfinals at the three heaviest weights to keep its lead.

Plainview has six semifinalists, including two at 103 — junior Eli Lanham (45-1) and freshman Ashton Dane (38-8). A new rule in Class D allowed schools to enter two wrestlers at a weight class in districts, but one had to be designated as counting toward team points.

Lanham has that tag again at state. Of Dane’s losses — he is in the other semifinal — four were in finals against Lanham and a fifth was to his teammate in the district semifinals.

