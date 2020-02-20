20200221_spo_wrestlingthurs_pic_cm003.jpg

Pierce's Jeremiah Kruntorad, left, wrestles Adam Central's Cameron Kort in a Class B 138-pound match.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Defending Class A champion Millard South took the first-day lead at the state high school wrestling championships.

The Patriots led Kearney 88-57.5, with Lincoln East in third with 56 at the CHI Health Center.

Class D’s defending champion, Plainview, led Mullen 60-43.

Classes B and C finished their first two rounds of wrestling Thursday afternoon, with Classes A and D coming in for the evening session.

Hastings led Gering 64-45.5 in Class B. Omaha Skutt is third with 38, followed 

Hastings led Gering 64-45.5 in Class B. Omaha Skutt is third with 38, followed by Bennington, 37, and Arlington, 35. Hastings moved six wrestlers onto the semifinals, including Damen Pape with his school-record 200th career win.

In Class C, David City led town rival David City Aquinas 61-48. Fremont Bergan was in third with 39, followed by three-time defending champion Valentine at 36 and Amherst at 32. David City won quarterfinals at the three heaviest weights to keep its lead.

Cameron Graham couldn’t control when he faced Gage Krolikowski, so his chance to upend the three-time state champion from Valentine comes in the Class C 138-pound semifinals.

“My dream was to wrestle him in the finals,’’ the sophomore from the Cross County/Osceola coop team said. “I didn’t get the best draw we wanted but I still made it. You got to beat him somewhere.”

The match between the two undefeateds will highlight Friday’s semifinals, which begin at 5 p.m. in all classes.

Graham will be wrestling the champion for the first time but said he’s seen him plenty.

“I just have to go out there and wrestle smart,’’ Graham said. “I have to wrestle my match. I can’t him control the pace. I have to keep the pace going, keep going fast.”

At the start of the year, the plan for him was to wrestle at 145. He said by dropping down a division, it got another quality teammate into the lineup. Bryce Reed moved from 152 to 145 to get Colton Nuttleman room at 152 and all three, along with Kyle Sterup, qualified for state. Reed also is in the semifinals.

Graham, who was fifth at C 132 as a freshman, pinned Damien Bell of Bridgeport in the second period and took a 12-6 decision from Hunter McNulty of Logan View.

Krolikowski, who’s signed with UNK, advanced with a forfeit win over Wood River’s Nick Brodigan and a first-period pin of Wilber-Clatonia’s Colby Holmolka. Krolikowski is unavailable for interviews during the tournament.

Amherst’s Isaiah Shields beat Gibbon’s Daniel Escandin, a defending state champion, 4-3 at Class C 126.

The only girl to qualify, Chadron junior Paige Denke, was a Class B district runner-up but lost 10-2 to O’Neill freshman Joseph Yates in the first round. Denke was runner-up at 106 at the first girls state meet on Feb. 1 at York.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Photos: 2020 Nebraska state wrestling day one

1 of 48

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started