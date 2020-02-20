Defending Class A champion Millard South took the first-day lead at the state high school wrestling championships.
The Patriots led Kearney 88-57.5, with Lincoln East in third with 56 at the CHI Health Center.
Class D’s defending champion, Plainview, led Mullen 60-43.
Classes B and C finished their first two rounds of wrestling Thursday afternoon, with Classes A and D coming in for the evening session.
Hastings led Gering 64-45.5 in Class B. Omaha Skutt is third with 38, followed
Hastings led Gering 64-45.5 in Class B. Omaha Skutt is third with 38, followed by Bennington, 37, and Arlington, 35. Hastings moved six wrestlers onto the semifinals, including Damen Pape with his school-record 200th career win.
In Class C, David City led town rival David City Aquinas 61-48. Fremont Bergan was in third with 39, followed by three-time defending champion Valentine at 36 and Amherst at 32. David City won quarterfinals at the three heaviest weights to keep its lead.
Cameron Graham couldn’t control when he faced Gage Krolikowski, so his chance to upend the three-time state champion from Valentine comes in the Class C 138-pound semifinals.
“My dream was to wrestle him in the finals,’’ the sophomore from the Cross County/Osceola coop team said. “I didn’t get the best draw we wanted but I still made it. You got to beat him somewhere.”
The match between the two undefeateds will highlight Friday’s semifinals, which begin at 5 p.m. in all classes.
Graham will be wrestling the champion for the first time but said he’s seen him plenty.
“I just have to go out there and wrestle smart,’’ Graham said. “I have to wrestle my match. I can’t him control the pace. I have to keep the pace going, keep going fast.”
At the start of the year, the plan for him was to wrestle at 145. He said by dropping down a division, it got another quality teammate into the lineup. Bryce Reed moved from 152 to 145 to get Colton Nuttleman room at 152 and all three, along with Kyle Sterup, qualified for state. Reed also is in the semifinals.
Graham, who was fifth at C 132 as a freshman, pinned Damien Bell of Bridgeport in the second period and took a 12-6 decision from Hunter McNulty of Logan View.
Krolikowski, who’s signed with UNK, advanced with a forfeit win over Wood River’s Nick Brodigan and a first-period pin of Wilber-Clatonia’s Colby Holmolka. Krolikowski is unavailable for interviews during the tournament.
Amherst’s Isaiah Shields beat Gibbon’s Daniel Escandin, a defending state champion, 4-3 at Class C 126.
The only girl to qualify, Chadron junior Paige Denke, was a Class B district runner-up but lost 10-2 to O’Neill freshman Joseph Yates in the first round. Denke was runner-up at 106 at the first girls state meet on Feb. 1 at York.
Syracuse's Barret Brandt, left, celebrates his win over Oakland-Craig's Trenton Arlt in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, tries to escape from Ralston's Noah Talmadge a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, gets taken down by Ralston's Noah Talmadge in a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
Pierce's Jeremiah Kruntorad, left, wrestles Adam Central's Cameron Kort in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Sidney's Jacob Peckham, right, starts to bleed as he wrestles Blair's Brody Karls in a Class B 132 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Officials stopped the match to control the bleeding.
Fort Calhoun's Ely Olberding pins Boone Central/Newman Grove'sTed Hemmingsen in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Minden's Evan Smith, sits on the mat after being pinned by Beatrice's Drew Arnold in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
York's Thomas Ivey, left, wrestles Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
York's Thomas Ivey, top, tries to pin Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
O'Neill's Brady Thompson, tries to pin West Point-Beemer's Garret Kaup in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City's Jake Ingwersen, top, tries to pin Syracuse's Zachary Burr in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Syracuse's Zachary Burr, left, slips out of a headlock from David City's Jake Ingwersen in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, right, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, left, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Hunter Vandenberg, right, wrestles Broken Bow's Trey Garey in a Class C 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Zach Zitek, front, wrestles Valentine's Chris Williams in a Class C 116 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Hastings's Landon Weidner, top, wrestles Boys Town's Lebron Pendles in a Class B 126 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Zach Zitek, bottom, wrestles Valentine's Chris Williams in a Class C 116 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ralston's Noah Talmadge, left, tries to escape from Lexington's Brady Fago in a Class B 145 quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ralston's Noah Talmadge, left, tries to escape from Lexington's Brady Fago in a Class B 145 quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Nebraska City's Alfredo Valquier, back, tries to pin Ralston's David Hernandez in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Fremont Bergan's Peyton Cone, left, wrestles Logan View's Andrew Cone in a Class C 220 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The two are cousins.
Fremont Bergan's Peyton Cone, left, wrestles Logan View's Andrew Cone in a Class C 220 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The two are cousins.
Scottsbluff's Trayton Travnicek lifts Omaha Skutt's Blake Brummer during a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Wayne's Mike Leatherdale offers a hand to Columbus Lakeview's Bradyn Kucera after Leatherdale defeated Kucera in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Columbus Lakeview's Bradyn Kucera, facing, hugs Wayne's Mike Leatherdale after Leatherdale defeated Kucera in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City's Drew Garfield, top, wrestles Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City's Drew Garfield, facing hugs hugs his father, Head Coach Darin Garfield after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City' Head Coach Darin Garfield celebrates the victory of his son Drew Garfield, after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Class C announcer Jim Garfield watches his son, Central City Head Coach Darin Garfield celebrate with his son Drew Garfield after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Lincoln Southeast wrestlers, from left, Caleb Durr, Cody Genetti, John Friendt and Jose Hinz wait for their matches on the bumper of an ambulance during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Central's Darrelle Bonam, left, wrestles Papillion-La Vista South's Tyler Durden at 106 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Grand Island's Blake Cushing wrestles Omaha Central's Ryan Turner at 126 pounds as his nose is stuffed with cotton to prevent bleeding during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Millard South's Scott Robertson wrestles Lincoln North Star's Justin Yost at 152 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Millard South's Scott Robertson wrestles Lincoln North Star's Justin Yost at 152 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
The Columbus High School fan section goes wild, cheering for Mac Shevlin after defeating Millard South's Blake Smith during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Mac Shevlin celebrates with his coaches after defeating Millard South's Blake Smith at 160 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ainsley-Litchfield's Hunter Arehart, top, wrestles Howells-Dodge's Wyatt Hegemann at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
The referee watches for a pin as Ainsley-Litchfield's Hunter Arehart wrestles Howells-Dodge's Wyatt Hegemann at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ainsley-Litchfield's Hunter Arehart celebrates his win over Howells-Dodge's Wyatt Hegemann at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Westside's Cole Haberman lifts Papillion-La Vista's Carson Maas as they wrestle at 182 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Westside's Cole Haberman,left, wrestles Papillion-La Vista's Carson Maas at 182 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
High Plains Community's Dylan Soule, left, defeats Sutherland's Gavin White at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
