...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* WARM TEMPERATURES THROUGH THIS WEEKEND COULD LEAD TO ICE
MOVEMENT ALONG THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AT LAST REPORT,
THE HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF ICE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER WAS FROM
THE RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST
DOWNSTREAM OF NORTH BEND. IN ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF
ICE REMAINS ALONG THE ELKHORN RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS
NEAR AND DOWNSTREAM OF THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO
POSSIBLE ICE JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
&&
WRESTLING
State wrestling: Millard South, Hastings, David City and Plainview assured of team titles
Millard South, Hastings, David City and Plainview enter Saturday’s state wrestling finals assured of team titles.
Millard South has six in the Class A finals and leads Lincoln East 190-127.5. Omaha Central is in third with 123.5. The Eagles haven’t been runners-up since 1958. The last time they were third was 1957.
Hastings has its first championship since Class A in 1988. The Tigers lead Omaha Skutt 136-104.
160: Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East (55-0) vs. Ethan Valencia, Millard West (37-5): Mayfield could be East’s second two-time champion in as many years.
195: Tony Pray, Omaha Creighton Prep (48-0) vs. Kasten Grape, Columbus (55-1): Grape won his title last year on an 8-4 over Pray, who owns a 14-5 win over him this season.
285: Isaac Trumble, Millard South (49-0) vs. Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside (40-2): Before he heads to North Carolina State, Trumble must wrestle an All-Nebraska lineman for a repeat title.
120: Garrett Grice, Bellevue East (43-1) vs. Emilio Haynes, Omaha Central (34-1): In last year’s final, Grice won state as a freshman with his ultimate tiebreaker decision over Haynes. This season, Grice won by forfeit at Metros.
132: Jakason Burks, Omaha Burke (47-0) vs. Conor Knopick, Millard South (38-2): Club teammates know each other’s styles. Burks is going for a third title before going to Oklahoma State.
CLASS B
152: Nic Stoltenberg, Omaha Skutt (38-4) vs. Elliot Steinhoff, Platteview (37-7): Stoltenberg’s try for a third title comes against a sophomore.
182: Damen Pape, Hastings (51-0) vs. Luke McDonald, Bennington (37-6): The all-time wins leader at Hastings, topping 200 this month, also has a sophomore between him and a repeat title.
195: Eli Jansen, Omaha Skutt (28-4) vs. Seth Firmanik, Fairbury (45-3): Jansen, who pinned Firmanik in the first period of their district final, is a returning champion.
220: Grady Griess, Grand Island Northwest (46-4) vs. Garett Menke, Bennington (48-0): Griess, bound for the Naval Academy, is a returning champion wrestling an undefeated in an interesting matchup.
120: Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff (39-9) vs. Paul Ruff, Gering (38-4): Garcia, a junior, goes for his third title against his Panhandle rival. Ruff is 2-1 in the season series, but lost to Garcia 4-3 in their district final.
220: Landon Beaver, Wisner-Pilger (33-7) vs. Kolby Johnson, Madison (26-4): Beaver knocked out returning champion Peyton Cone of Bergan. Johnson is 3-0 against him, including two forfeits – the second in the district final.
106: Aaron Ohnoutka, Wahoo Neumann (45-4) vs. Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun (45-3): Only final between freshmen. Olberding won their district semifinal 2-1.
120: Caden Arps, Fremont Bergan (23-1) vs. Mitch Albrecht, Raymond Central (49-4): Arps’ title last year came in Class D.
126: Chris Williams, Valentine (43-2) vs. Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow (30-2): Not an easy draw for Williams to stay on the path for four titles after winning the first two years. Faulkenberry pinned him in the Southwest Conference meet in the first period to even the season series, then Williams got a late pin in the district finals.
138: Gage Krolikowski, Valentine (47-0) vs. Christopher Nickolite, David City Aquinas (41-3): The Aquinas sophomore tries to deny the Badger a fourth state title. They wrestled Feb. 8, with Krolikowski getting a third-period pin.
CLASS D
285: Kien Martin, Overton (32-1) vs. Marcus Cave, Weeping Water (51-3): Last year’s final between these two was a 6-4 sudden-victory decision by Martin.
113: Scout Ashburn, Plainview (45-5) vs. Eli Paxton, Mullen (47-7): Paxton is the only freshman finalist in Class D.
126: Shaye Wood, Central Valley (42-5) vs. Gaven Schernikau, Centennial (47-7): Wood goes for a repeat title. He beat the Bronco senior 4-0 in their district final.
138: Nate Christensen, Plainview (48-1) vs. Gabe Escalante, Winside (39-7): The Winside sophomore has lost twice to 2019 winner Christensen.
1 of 17
Sutherland's Samuel Foster is wrestled by Centennial's Gaven Schernikau during their match on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
