Millard South widened its lead in Class A at the Nebraska high school wrestling tournament entering Friday night’s semifinal and third-round consolation matches.
The defending champion leads Kearney 96-66, with Lincoln East at 63.
Hastings widened its lead over Omaha Skutt to 74-50 as the Tigers bid for their first title since winning Class A in 1988.
David City kept its lead over David City Aquinas in Class C (67-54) and Plainview leads Mullen 70-49 as wrestling begins at 5 p.m. at CHI Health Center.
