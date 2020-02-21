Millard South widened its lead in Class A at the Nebraska high school wrestling tournament entering Friday night’s semifinal and third-round consolation matches.

The defending champion leads Kearney 96-66, with Lincoln East at 63.

Hastings widened its lead over Omaha Skutt to 74-50 as the Tigers bid for their first title since winning Class A in 1988.

David City kept its lead over David City Aquinas in Class C (67-54) and Plainview leads Mullen 70-49 as wrestling begins at 5 p.m. at CHI Health Center.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Photos: 2020 Nebraska state wrestling day one

1 of 48

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started