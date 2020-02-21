Connor Knopick will wrestle Oklahoma State-bound Jakason Burks in Saturday’s Nebraska high school wrestling finals.
By then, Millard South should have a repeat Class A title wrapped up.
Knopick helped the Patriots start 3-1 in Friday’s semifinals at CHI Health Center with a 2-1 decision over 2019 Class B champion Darian Diaz of North Platte.
In Burks, Knopick will be facing a two-time champion in the 132 title bout.
With the semifinals nearing the halfway point, Millard South leads Lincoln East 129-93. Other team leaders are Hastings in Class B, Valentine in Class C and Plainview in Class C.
