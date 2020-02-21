Connor Knopick will wrestle Oklahoma State-bound Jakason Burks in Saturday’s Nebraska high school wrestling finals.

By then, Millard South should have a repeat Class A title wrapped up.

Knopick helped the Patriots start 3-1 in Friday’s semifinals at CHI Health Center with a 2-1 decision over 2019 Class B champion Darian Diaz of North Platte.

In Burks, Knopick will be facing a two-time champion in the 132 title bout.

With the semifinals nearing the halfway point, Millard South leads Lincoln East 129-93. Other team leaders are Hastings in Class B, Valentine in Class C and Plainview in Class C.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Photos: 2020 Nebraska state wrestling day one

1 of 48

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started