Cameron Graham couldn’t control when he faced Gage Krolikowski, so his chance to upend the three-time state champion from Valentine comes Friday night in the Class C 138-pound semifinals.
“My dream was to wrestle him in the finals,” the sophomore from the Cross County/Osceola coop team said. “I didn’t get the best draw we wanted but I still made it. You got to beat him somewhere.”
The match between the two undefeateds will highlight Friday’s semifinals, which begin at 5 p.m. in all classes. Classes B and C finished their first two rounds of wrestling Thursday afternoon at CHI Health Center, with Classes A and D coming in for the evening session.
Get live updates from the first day of the Nebraska high school state wrestling tournament Thursday at the CHI Health Center.
Graham will be wrestling the champion for the first time but said he’s seen him plenty.
“I just have to go out there and wrestle smart,” Graham said. “I have to wrestle my match. I can’t him control the pace. I have to keep the pace going, keep going fast.”
At the start of the year, the plan for him was to wrestle at 145. He said by dropping down a division, it got another quality teammate into the lineup. Bryce Reed moved from 152 to 145 to get Colton Nuttleman room at 152 and all three, along with Kyle Sterup, qualified for state.
Graham, who was fifth at C 132 as a freshman, pinned Damien Bell of Bridgeport in the second period and took a 12-6 decision from Hunter McNulty of Logan View.
Krolikowski, who’s signed with UNK, advanced with a forfeit win over Wood River’s Nick Brodigan and a first-period pin against Wilber-Clatonia’s Colby Holmolka. Krolikowski is unavailable for interviews during the tournament.
After quarterfinals, Hastings led Gering 64-45.5 in Class B. Omaha Skutt is third with 38, followed by Bennington (37) and Arlington (35). Hastings moved six onto the semifinals, including Damen Pape with his school-record 200th career win.
In Class C, David City led town rival David City Aquinas 61-48. Fremont Bergan was in third with 39, followed by three-time defending champion Valentine at 36 and Amherst at 32. David City won quarterfinals at the three heaviest weights to keep its lead.
In an early quarterfinal, Amherst’s Isaiah Shields beat Gibbon’s Daniel Escandin, a defending state champion, 4-3 at Class C 126.
The only girl to qualify, Chadron junior Paige Denke, was a district runner-up but lost 10-2 to O’Neill freshman Joseph Yates in the first round. Denke was runner-up at 106 at the first girls state meet on Feb. 1 at York.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
1 of 15
Syracuse's Barret Brandt, left, celebrates his win over Oakland-Craig's Trenton Arlt in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, tries to escape from Ralston's Noah Talmadge a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, gets taken down by Ralston's Noah Talmadge in a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
Pierce's Jeremiah Kruntorad, left, wrestles Adam Central's Cameron Kort in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Sidney's Jacob Peckham, right, starts to bleed as he wrestles Blair's Brody Karls in a Class B 132 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Officials stopped the match to control the bleeding.
Fort Calhoun's Ely Olberding pins Boone Central/Newman Grove'sTed Hemmingsen in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Minden's Evan Smith, sits on the mat after being pinned by Beatrice's Drew Arnold in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
York's Thomas Ivey, left, wrestles Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
York's Thomas Ivey, top, tries to pin Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
O'Neill's Brady Thompson, tries to pin West Point-Beemer's Garret Kaup in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City's Jake Ingwersen, top, tries to pin Syracuse's Zachary Burr in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Syracuse's Zachary Burr, left, slips out of a headlock from David City's Jake Ingwersen in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, right, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, left, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Syracuse's Barret Brandt, left, celebrates his win over Oakland-Craig's Trenton Arlt in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, tries to escape from Ralston's Noah Talmadge a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, gets taken down by Ralston's Noah Talmadge in a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Jeremiah Kruntorad, left, wrestles Adam Central's Cameron Kort in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Jacob Peckham, top, wrestles Blair's Brody Karls in a Class B 132 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Jacob Peckham, right, starts to bleed as he wrestles Blair's Brody Karls in a Class B 132 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Officials stopped the match to control the bleeding.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fort Calhoun's Ely Olberding pins Boone Central/Newman Grove'sTed Hemmingsen in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minden's Evan Smith, sits on the mat after being pinned by Beatrice's Drew Arnold in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Thomas Ivey, left, wrestles Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Thomas Ivey, top, tries to pin Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
O'Neill's Brady Thompson, tries to pin West Point-Beemer's Garret Kaup in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
David City's Jake Ingwersen, top, tries to pin Syracuse's Zachary Burr in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Syracuse's Zachary Burr, left, slips out of a headlock from David City's Jake Ingwersen in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, right, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, left, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.