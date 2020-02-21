...MORE ICE JAMS ARE POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* WARM TEMPERATURES THROUGH THIS WEEKEND COULD LEAD TO ICE
MOVEMENT ALONG THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AS OF TODAY THE
HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF ICE IS FROM THE RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR
FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST DOWNSTREAM OF NORTH BEND. IN
ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF ICE REMAINS ALONG THE ELKHORN
RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS ALONG THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN
ALERT TO POSSIBLE ICE JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
WRESTLING
State wrestling: Conor Knopick and Jakason Burks' Class A matchup will highlight Saturday's finals
Conor Knopick will wrestle Oklahoma State-bound Jakason Burks in Saturday’s Nebraska high school wrestling finals.
A month ago, it seemed a remote possibility for Knopick from a hospital bed.
“I thought my wrestling career was done. I thought I was going to never again wear the singlet or the shoes,” the Millard South junior said.
At the Metro Conference finals on Jan. 18, Knopick went to the mat with Burks in the second period while trailing 2-1. Knopick appeared to go into the mat face first, but lay motionless afterward as medics and matside personnel gave attention to his lower back. He left the arena floor on a stretcher, casting a pall over the rest of the meet.
In the hospital, he said, his hope was that his back wasn’t broken.
“When I woke up the next morning, we found out there was nothing wrong,” Knopick said.
So he’ll walk out in the Parade of Champions, then in the spotlights that escort the finalists at the CHI Health Center to the mats to face his club teammate at Class A 132.
Relief, not revenge, is likely to be on his mind. It doesn’t lessen his ambition to gain a career-making victory.
“I think it’s going to be like wrestling in the practice room,” Knopick said.
Emotions are aplenty, too, for Burks. He’s after his third state title, and urging him on will be older brother James Burks, who won four state titles and was The World-Herald’s Boys Athlete of the Year last year.
“He’ll say some stuff that will motivate me out there,” Jakason said.
At state, Burks (47-0) has won matches 17-2, 4-2 and 10-3. The close call was against Omaha Westside freshman Michael Myers in the quarterfinals.
“I think I’ve wrestled very smart and consistent, try to score when I can,” Burks said. “A lot of the wrestlers either are defensive or just trying to keep it close and they strategize against you. Whatever the strategy, I just wrestle my own style.”
Knopick (38-2) reached the finals on a 2-1 win over 2019 Class B 126 champion Darian Diaz of North Platte. Knopick was one of four who toppled returning champions.
At 138 pounds in Class A, undefeated Millard South sophomore Tyler Antoniak took a 5-3 decision from Kearney’s Brayden Smith. At 113 in Class C, Milford junior Konner Schluckebier gained a 10-1 major decision over Bridgeport senior Casey Benavides. At 220 in C, Landon Beaver of Wisner-Pilger defeated Peyton Cone from Fremont Bergan 11-3.
Millard South wrapped up a repeat Class A title by putting six of eight in the finals. Its second-day lead was 178-116.5 over Lincoln East, with Columbus another seven points behind.
Hastings has control of Class B. The Tigers are after their first title since winning Class A in 1988. They have three finalists and lead Gering 119-87.5. Bennington and Omaha Skutt are tied for third.
Three-time defending champion Valentine moved into second in Class C, but trails David City 118-83. The leader’s last state championship was in 2016.
Plainview leads Mullen 121-88 as it seeks a repeat Class D crown.
Syracuse's Barret Brandt, left, celebrates his win over Oakland-Craig's Trenton Arlt in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, tries to escape from Ralston's Noah Talmadge a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, gets taken down by Ralston's Noah Talmadge in a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
Pierce's Jeremiah Kruntorad, left, wrestles Adam Central's Cameron Kort in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Sidney's Jacob Peckham, right, starts to bleed as he wrestles Blair's Brody Karls in a Class B 132 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Officials stopped the match to control the bleeding.
Fort Calhoun's Ely Olberding pins Boone Central/Newman Grove'sTed Hemmingsen in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Minden's Evan Smith, sits on the mat after being pinned by Beatrice's Drew Arnold in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
York's Thomas Ivey, left, wrestles Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
York's Thomas Ivey, top, tries to pin Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
O'Neill's Brady Thompson, tries to pin West Point-Beemer's Garret Kaup in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City's Jake Ingwersen, top, tries to pin Syracuse's Zachary Burr in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Syracuse's Zachary Burr, left, slips out of a headlock from David City's Jake Ingwersen in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, right, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, left, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Hunter Vandenberg, right, wrestles Broken Bow's Trey Garey in a Class C 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Zach Zitek, front, wrestles Valentine's Chris Williams in a Class C 116 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Hastings's Landon Weidner, top, wrestles Boys Town's Lebron Pendles in a Class B 126 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Zach Zitek, bottom, wrestles Valentine's Chris Williams in a Class C 116 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ralston's Noah Talmadge, left, tries to escape from Lexington's Brady Fago in a Class B 145 quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ralston's Noah Talmadge, left, tries to escape from Lexington's Brady Fago in a Class B 145 quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Nebraska City's Alfredo Valquier, back, tries to pin Ralston's David Hernandez in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Fremont Bergan's Peyton Cone, left, wrestles Logan View's Andrew Cone in a Class C 220 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The two are cousins.
Fremont Bergan's Peyton Cone, left, wrestles Logan View's Andrew Cone in a Class C 220 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The two are cousins.
Scottsbluff's Trayton Travnicek lifts Omaha Skutt's Blake Brummer during a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Wayne's Mike Leatherdale offers a hand to Columbus Lakeview's Bradyn Kucera after Leatherdale defeated Kucera in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Columbus Lakeview's Bradyn Kucera, facing, hugs Wayne's Mike Leatherdale after Leatherdale defeated Kucera in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City's Drew Garfield, top, wrestles Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City's Drew Garfield, facing hugs hugs his father, Head Coach Darin Garfield after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City' Head Coach Darin Garfield celebrates the victory of his son Drew Garfield, after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Class C announcer Jim Garfield watches his son, Central City Head Coach Darin Garfield celebrate with his son Drew Garfield after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Lincoln Southeast wrestlers, from left, Caleb Durr, Cody Genetti, John Friendt and Jose Hinz wait for their matches on the bumper of an ambulance during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Central's Darrelle Bonam, left, wrestles Papillion-La Vista South's Tyler Durden at 106 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Grand Island's Blake Cushing wrestles Omaha Central's Ryan Turner at 126 pounds as his nose is stuffed with cotton to prevent bleeding during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Millard South's Scott Robertson wrestles Lincoln North Star's Justin Yost at 152 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Millard South's Scott Robertson wrestles Lincoln North Star's Justin Yost at 152 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
The Columbus High School fan section goes wild, cheering for Mac Shevlin after defeating Millard South's Blake Smith during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Mac Shevlin celebrates with his coaches after defeating Millard South's Blake Smith at 160 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ansley-Litchfield's Hunter Arehart, top, wrestles Howells-Dodge's Wyatt Hegemann at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
The referee watches for a pin as Ansley-Litchfield's Hunter Arehart wrestles Howells-Dodge's Wyatt Hegemann at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ansley-Litchfield's Hunter Arehart celebrates his win over Howells-Dodge's Wyatt Hegemann at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Westside's Cole Haberman lifts Papillion-La Vista's Carson Maas as they wrestle at 182 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Westside's Cole Haberman,left, wrestles Papillion-La Vista's Carson Maas at 182 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
High Plains Community's Dylan Soule, left, defeats Sutherland's Gavin White at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Syracuse's Barret Brandt, left, celebrates his win over Oakland-Craig's Trenton Arlt in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
