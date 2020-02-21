Conor Knopick will wrestle Oklahoma State-bound Jakason Burks in Saturday’s Nebraska high school wrestling finals.

A month ago, it seemed a remote possibility for Knopick from a hospital bed.

“I thought my wrestling career was done. I thought I was going to never again wear the singlet or the shoes,” the Millard South junior said.

At the Metro Conference finals on Jan. 18, Knopick went to the mat with Burks in the second period while trailing 2-1. Knopick appeared to go into the mat face first, but lay motionless afterward as medics and matside personnel gave attention to his lower back. He left the arena floor on a stretcher, casting a pall over the rest of the meet.

In the hospital, he said, his hope was that his back wasn’t broken.

“When I woke up the next morning, we found out there was nothing wrong,” Knopick said.

So he’ll walk out in the Parade of Champions, then in the spotlights that escort the finalists at the CHI Health Center to the mats to face his club teammate at Class A 132.

Relief, not revenge, is likely to be on his mind. It doesn’t lessen his ambition to gain a career-making victory.

“I think it’s going to be like wrestling in the practice room,” Knopick said.

Emotions are aplenty, too, for Burks. He’s after his third state title, and urging him on will be older brother James Burks, who won four state titles and was The World-Herald’s Boys Athlete of the Year last year.

“He’ll say some stuff that will motivate me out there,” Jakason said.

At state, Burks (47-0) has won matches 17-2, 4-2 and 10-3. The close call was against Omaha Westside freshman Michael Myers in the quarterfinals.

“I think I’ve wrestled very smart and consistent, try to score when I can,” Burks said. “A lot of the wrestlers either are defensive or just trying to keep it close and they strategize against you. Whatever the strategy, I just wrestle my own style.”

Knopick (38-2) reached the finals on a 2-1 win over 2019 Class B 126 champion Darian Diaz of North Platte. Knopick was one of four who toppled returning champions.

At 138 pounds in Class A, undefeated Millard South sophomore Tyler Antoniak took a 5-3 decision from Kearney’s Brayden Smith. At 113 in Class C, Milford junior Konner Schluckebier gained a 10-1 major decision over Bridgeport senior Casey Benavides. At 220 in C, Landon Beaver of Wisner-Pilger defeated Peyton Cone from Fremont Bergan 11-3.

Millard South wrapped up a repeat Class A title by putting six of eight in the finals. Its second-day lead was 178-116.5 over Lincoln East, with Columbus another seven points behind.

Hastings has control of Class B. The Tigers are after their first title since winning Class A in 1988. They have three finalists and lead Gering 119-87.5. Bennington and Omaha Skutt are tied for third.

Three-time defending champion Valentine moved into second in Class C, but trails David City 118-83. The leader’s last state championship was in 2016.

Plainview leads Mullen 121-88 as it seeks a repeat Class D crown.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

