C-2 finalists know all about winning

LINCOLN — When Grand Island Central Catholic and Hastings St. Cecilia play in Saturday’s Class C-2 final, it will match two of the state’s winningest coaches.

The Crusaders’ Sharon Zavala has the most wins with 1,063. Third is the Hawkettes’ Alan Van Cura, who has 886. Van Cura, in his 41st year as coach, moved ahead of Joanne Kappas and John Petersen this season.

At No. 2 is retired Ogallala coach Steve Morgan, who has 984 wins.

Schedule matters

Fremont Bergan advanced to the Class D-1 final with a gritty four-set win Friday over Pleasanton.

After the match, Bergan coach Sue Wewel said the team’s tough schedule — perhaps the toughest in D-1 — had something to do with it.

“I think it’s huge,” she said. “Our team feels like it’s ready for anything.”

Teams on Bergan’s schedule include Metro Conference squads Bellevue West and Omaha Burke, C-1 state finalists St. Paul and Lincoln Lutheran and three C-2 tournament squads.

Busy guy behind mic

Steve Lemon, one of the tournament announcers, kept his eye on two courts simultaneously during first-round action Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

He was there for half the tourney’s semifinals Friday before zipping to Bellevue West to announce the Thunderbirds’ football game.

Lemon will be back in Lincoln on Saturday to announce all six finals at the Devaney Center.

Cardiac kids

Looking for a team that has been on the edge since the first day of the tourney?

Look no further than Class D-2 BDS.

The co-op of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley lost its first two sets against Bertrand in Thursday’s first round but rallied for the five-set win.

In Friday’s semifinal against Wynot, the Eagles lost two of the first three sets but won the fourth-set marathon 30-28. BDS dominated the fifth set and advanced to the D-2 final Saturday in quest of its second straight title.

— Mike Patterson

