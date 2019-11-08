The Class B match as Omaha Skutt and Norris on the left, and the Class A Millard North and Gretna on the right, each begin during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
LINCOLN — When Grand Island Central Catholic and Hastings St. Cecilia play in Saturday’s Class C-2 final, it will match two of the state’s winningest coaches.
The Crusaders’ Sharon Zavala has the most wins with 1,063. Third is the Hawkettes’ Alan Van Cura, who has 886. Van Cura, in his 41st year as coach, moved ahead of Joanne Kappas and John Petersen this season.
At No. 2 is retired Ogallala coach Steve Morgan, who has 984 wins.
Schedule matters
Fremont Bergan advanced to the Class D-1 final with a gritty four-set win Friday over Pleasanton.
After the match, Bergan coach Sue Wewel said the team’s tough schedule — perhaps the toughest in D-1 — had something to do with it.
“I think it’s huge,” she said. “Our team feels like it’s ready for anything.”
Teams on Bergan’s schedule include Metro Conference squads Bellevue West and Omaha Burke, C-1 state finalists St. Paul and Lincoln Lutheran and three C-2 tournament squads.
Steve Lemon, one of the tournament announcers, kept his eye on two courts simultaneously during first-round action Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
He was there for half the tourney’s semifinals Friday before zipping to Bellevue West to announce the Thunderbirds’ football game.
Lemon will be back in Lincoln on Saturday to announce all six finals at the Devaney Center.
Cardiac kids
Looking for a team that has been on the edge since the first day of the tourney?
Look no further than Class D-2 BDS.
The co-op of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley lost its first two sets against Bertrand in Thursday’s first round but rallied for the five-set win.
In Friday’s semifinal against Wynot, the Eagles lost two of the first three sets but won the fourth-set marathon 30-28. BDS dominated the fifth set and advanced to the D-2 final Saturday in quest of its second straight title.
— Mike Patterson
1 of 15
The Class B match as Omaha Skutt and Norris on the left, and the Class A Millard North and Gretna on the right, each begin during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
From left: Millard North's Mollie Fee, McKenna Ruch and Eve Fountain celebrate a point against Gretna during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
Gretna's Skylar Janovich-McCune, left, and Emma Prentice point at each other while celebrating a point against Millard North during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
Gretna's Savannah Shelburne celebrates with the student section after they defeated Millard North during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
Norris' Madalyn Clauss, left, and Maisie Boesiger console each after losing to Omaha Skutt during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
Norris' Kalli Kroeker, left, and Brianna Stai console each other after losing to Omaha Skutt during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
Gretna's Skylar Janovich-McCune, crouching, celebrates a point against Millard North during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray, left, and Cameron Cartwright try to block a shot by Norris during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
The Class B match as Omaha Skutt and Norris on the left, and the Class A Millard North and Gretna on the right, each begin during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lindsay Krause spikes the ball against Norris during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Maisie Boesiger sets the ball against Omaha Skutt during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Millard North's Mollie Fee, McKenna Ruch and Eve Fountain celebrate a point against Gretna during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Molly Plahn hits the ball against Gretna during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Skylar Janovich-McCune, left, and Emma Prentice point at each other while celebrating a point against Millard North during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Savannah Shelburne celebrates with the student section after they defeated Millard North during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard North student section reacts to a Gretna lead over Millard North during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Madalyn Clauss, left, and Maisie Boesiger console each after losing to Omaha Skutt during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Kalli Kroeker, left, and Brianna Stai console each other after losing to Omaha Skutt during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Kate Galvin dives for a ball against Gretna during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Skylar Janovich-McCune, crouching, celebrates a point against Millard North during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray, left, and Cameron Cartwright try to block a shot by Norris during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's celebrates a point against Gretna during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard North bench reacts to a late point by Gretna during the fifth set during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.