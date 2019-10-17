...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 8:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.4 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.4 FEET AFTER MIDNIGHT
TOMORROW.
&&
SOFTBALL
State softball: Papillion-La Vista, Beatrice and Fairbury are one victory away from title
HASTINGS, Neb. — Papillion-La Vista, Beatrice and Fairbury all are one victory away from state softball championship after the second day of play.
The No. 1-ranked Monarchs defeated Elkhorn 8-0 in five innings to reach Friday's 2 p.m. Class A title game at the Smith Softball Complex. Papio ace Jordyn Bahl, an Oklahoma commit, threw her third no-hitter of the tournament and 10th of the season.
Beatrice scratched out a run in the sixth inning of its Class B winner's bracket game against Wayne to defeat the Blue Devils 1-0. The Lady Orange will play the winner of Friday's 11:30 a.m. elimination game between Wayne and Seward, which eliminated top-ranked Omaha Skutt 4-2.
Fairbury defeated West Point GACC 8-4 to earn a berth in the Class C title game. The 27-4 Jeffs will play either GACC or Auburn in the championship game.
