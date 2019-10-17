HASTINGS, Neb. — Papillion-La Vista, Beatrice and Fairbury all are one victory away from state softball championship after the second day of play.

The No. 1-ranked Monarchs defeated Elkhorn 8-0 in five innings to reach Friday's 2 p.m. Class A title game at the Smith Softball Complex. Papio ace Jordyn Bahl, an Oklahoma commit, threw her third no-hitter of the tournament and 10th of the season.

Beatrice scratched out a run in the sixth inning of its Class B winner's bracket game against Wayne to defeat the Blue Devils 1-0. The Lady Orange will play the winner of Friday's 11:30 a.m. elimination game between Wayne and Seward, which eliminated top-ranked Omaha Skutt 4-2.

Fairbury defeated West Point GACC 8-4 to earn a berth in the Class C title game. The 27-4 Jeffs will play either GACC or Auburn in the championship game.

