Fairbury

Fairbury's Jaelle Johnson congratulates a line drive catch by Claire Shumard. The Jeffs defeated West Point GACC 6-5 to day the Class C title.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Fairbury defeated West Point GACC 6-5 to take the Class C state softball title. Jami Mans earned the win. She finished with six strikeouts and hit a three-run home run.

