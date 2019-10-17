...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 10:30 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.5 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...NEAR STEADY RIVER LEVELS ARE EXPECTED.
&&
SOFTBALL
State softball elimination games: Omaha Skutt, Norris, Auburn and Malcolm stay alive
HASTINGS, Neb. — Kearney Catholic and Hastings St. Cecilia in Class C, along with Omaha Gross and Hastings in Class B, were the first teams eliminated Thursday at the state softball tournament.
Class C No. 7 Auburn defeated No. 2 St. Cecilia 8-0 in five innings. No. 8 Malcolm beat No. 6 Kearney Catholic 15-6 in five innings as the Stars committed five errors. This was the first state tournament appearance for both the Hawkettes and Stars.
Norris, ranked No. 5 in Class B, scored seven runs in the eighth inning to defeat Omaha Gross 9-3. No. 1 Omaha Skutt survived an early scare from No. 6 Hastings to post an 11-8 victory. Faith Molina had two home runs for the Tigers, who ended their season 28-9.
In Class C, Auburn will play Cozad and Malcolm meets Arlington in 2 p.m. elimination games at the Smith Softball Complex. The next round of Class B elimination games began shortly after noon, with Skutt facing Crete and Norris battling Seward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.