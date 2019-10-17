HASTINGS, Neb. — Kearney Catholic and Hastings St. Cecilia in Class C, along with Omaha Gross and Hastings in Class B, were the first teams eliminated Thursday at the state softball tournament.

Class C No. 7 Auburn defeated No. 2 St. Cecilia 8-0 in five innings. No. 8 Malcolm beat No. 6 Kearney Catholic 15-6 in five innings as the Stars committed five errors. This was the first state tournament appearance for both the Hawkettes and Stars.

Norris, ranked No. 5 in Class B, scored seven runs in the eighth inning to defeat Omaha Gross 9-3. No. 1 Omaha Skutt survived an early scare from No. 6 Hastings to post an 11-8 victory. Faith Molina had two home runs for the Tigers, who ended their season 28-9.

In Class C, Auburn will play Cozad and Malcolm meets Arlington in 2 p.m. elimination games at the Smith Softball Complex. The next round of Class B elimination games began shortly after noon, with Skutt facing Crete and Norris battling Seward.

Box scores

CLASS B

Norris (21-9) .................. 000 002 07—9 12 1

Omaha Gross (21-9) ....... 020 000 01—3 5 3

W-Alexis Wiggins (13-7). L-Jenna Skradski (7-4). 2B-N, Wiggins, Olivia Ozenbaugh; OG, Rachel Jacobson, Rosemary Brokke. HR-N, Taylor McMurray, Ozenbaugh.

Omaha Skutt (28-3) ........ 300 015 2—11 10 1

Hastings (28-9) ............... 400 013 0—8 10 3

W-Hannah Camenzind (11-0). L-Elle Douglas (18-7). 2B-OS, Alexa Rose, Lauren Camenzind, Annabelle Newcomer, Sophia Hoffmann; H, Mckinsey Long, Kaelan Schultz, Faith Molina. 3B-OS, Emma Spizzirri. HR-Molina (2).

CLASS C

Auburn (22-7) ....................... 003 23—8 7 1

Hastings St. Cecilia (25-9) ..... 000 00—0 2 2

W-Kylie Allen (12-5). L-Natalie Kissinger (21-8). 2B-A, Leah Grant (2).

Kearney Catholic (23-9) ......... 222 00—6 6 5

Malcolm (21-11) .................... 185 1x—15 9 1

W-Emma Brown. L-Baylie Luedke (15-5). 2B-KC, Elsie Hastings, Carleigh Eurek; M, Taylor Glause, Elsia Paider. 3B-M, Jordyn Virus. HR-KC, Eurek; M, Mikayla DeBaets, Hailey Wessel.

