HASTINGS, Neb. — Lincoln North Star and Millard South were the first two teams eliminated Thursday from the Class A state softball tournament. Kearney Catholic and Hastings St. Cecilia in Class C, along with Omaha Gross and Hastings in Class B were also eliminated Thursday.
Lincoln Southwest scored seven runs in the bottom of the second inning after North Star scored five in the top of the frame. The No. 4-ranked Silver Hawks then ended the game two innings early by scoring six runs in the fifth for a 13-5 victory over the No. 7 Gators.
Ashley Smetter, Emma Hain and Nebraska commit Abbie Squier all had two hits. Squier and Hain both drove in a pair of runs. Skylar Pieper added a two-run home run for the 28-9 Silver Hawks.
No. 8 Millard West erased a 1-0 deficit in the top of the third inning by scoring nine runs, including a grand slam by No. 9 hitter Delaney Richardson, to eliminate the No. 5 Patriots 12-5. This was the first time since 2007 that Millard South finished 0-2 in the state tournament.
The Class B field was narrowed to four teams after No. 1-ranked Omaha Skutt edged No. 3 Crete 4-2 and No. 7 Seward routed No. 5 Norris 11-2 in five innings.
SkyHawks sophomore Hannah Camenzind earned her second pitching victory of the day while striking out 10. Camenzind's twin sister Lauren and Ruby Meylan both homered for Skutt, which improved to 29-3.
Seward scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, and added five more in the second after Norris trimmed the Bluejays lead to 3-2 in the top of the second. Winning pitcher Sydney Parra had a double and drove in three runs for Seward.
Skutt and Seward are scheduled to play one more elimination game today at approximately 5 p.m. The game is a rematch of a first-round meeting in which Seward jumped to an early 3-0 lead on the way to a 7-1 upset of the SkyHawks.
Earlier in the day, Class C No. 7 Auburn defeated No. 2 St. Cecilia 8-0 in five innings. No. 8 Malcolm beat No. 6 Kearney Catholic 15-6 in five innings as the Stars committed five errors. This was the first state tournament appearance for both the Hawkettes and Stars.
Norris, ranked No. 5 in Class B, scored seven runs in the eighth inning to defeat Omaha Gross 9-3. Skutt survived an early scare from No. 6 Hastings to post an 11-8 victory. Faith Molina had two home runs for the Tigers, who ended their season 28-9.
In Class C, Auburn will play Cozad and Malcolm meets Arlington in 2 p.m. elimination games at the Smith Softball Complex.
Box scores
CLASS A
Millard West (21-12) ............... 009 001 2—12 10 3
Millard South (25-10) .............. 101 001 2—5 9 4
W-Jayda VanAckeren (10-5). L-Jaclyn Morrissey (14-6). 2B-MW, Jayci Reimers, Ava Rongisch, Honnah Leo; MS, Taylor Hrabik, Abby Gerdes. HR-MW, Olivia Richardson, Delaney Richardson.
Lincoln North Star (28-12) ...... 050 00—5 6 4
Lincoln Southwest (28-9) ........ 070 06—13 10 0
W- Kelsey Kobza (18-5). L-Hanna Roth (14-6). 2B-LNS, Kylie Shottenkirk; LSW, Emma Hain Abbie Squier. 3B-LNS, Carly Dembowski. HR-LNS, Roth; LSW, Skylar Pieper.
CLASS B
Omaha Skutt (29-3) ................ 101 001 1—4 4 3
Crete (30-6) ............................ 000 020 0—2 4 5
W-Hannah Camenzind (12-0). L-Alexis Mach (29-6). HR-OS, Lauren Camenzind, Ruby Meylan.
Norris (21-10) ....................... 020 00—2 10 6
Seward (22-14) .................... 352 1x—11 7 1
W-Sydney Parra (19-14). L-Alexis Wiggins (13-8). 2B-N, Taylor McMurray; S, Jordin Battaglia. HR-N, Carli Kohout.
Norris (21-9) .................. 000 002 07—9 12 1
Omaha Gross (21-9) ....... 020 000 01—3 5 3
W-Alexis Wiggins (13-7). L-Jenna Skradski (7-4). 2B-N, Wiggins, Olivia Ozenbaugh; OG, Rachel Jacobson, Rosemary Brokke. HR-N, Taylor McMurray, Ozenbaugh.
Omaha Skutt (28-3) ........ 300 015 2—11 10 1
Hastings (28-9) ............... 400 013 0—8 10 3
W-Hannah Camenzind (11-0). L-Elle Douglas (18-7). 2B-OS, Alexa Rose, Lauren Camenzind, Annabelle Newcomer, Sophia Hoffmann; H, Mckinsey Long, Kaelan Schultz, Faith Molina. 3B-OS, Emma Spizzirri. HR-Molina (2).
CLASS C
Auburn (22-7) ....................... 003 23—8 7 1
Hastings St. Cecilia (25-9) ..... 000 00—0 2 2
W-Kylie Allen (12-5). L-Natalie Kissinger (21-8). 2B-A, Leah Grant (2).
Kearney Catholic (23-9) ......... 222 00—6 6 5
Malcolm (21-11) .................... 185 1x—15 9 1
W-Emma Brown. L-Baylie Luedke (15-5). 2B-KC, Elsie Hastings, Carleigh Eurek; M, Taylor Glause, Elsia Paider. 3B-M, Jordyn Virus. HR-KC, Eurek; M, Mikayla DeBaets, Hailey Wessel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.