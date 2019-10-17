HASTINGS, Neb. — Defending Class A state champion Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Marian, Cozad and Arlington were eliminated Thursday from the state softball tournament in the third set of elimination games at the Smith Softball Complex.
Gretna got home runs from Jayden Haley, Nebraska commit Billie Andrews and Kalee Higdon in the Dragons' 8-0, five-inning victory over Southwest. Junior pitcher Grace Buffington tossed a no-hitter and issued no walk, losing a perfect game when Silver Hawks senior Abbie Squier was hit by a pitch.
Millard West rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn a 6-5 victory over Omaha Marian. Olivia Richardson, Ava Rongisch and Reese Peterson all homered for the 22-12 Wildcats. Rongisch also had a double and drove in two runs.
The Wildcats and Gretna are scheduled to play an elimination game at approximately 7 p.m., with the winner playing the loser of the Papillion-La Vista-Elkhorn game at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
In Class C, Auburn eliminated Cozad 16-5 in six innings and Malcolm scored one run in the eighth inning to edge Arlington 7-6. Auburn and the Clippers are playing an elimination game Thursday afternoon, with the winner advancing to play the Fairbury-West Point GACC winner at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Box scores
CLASS A
Millard West (21-12) ............... 009 001 2—12 10 3
Millard South (25-10) .............. 101 001 2—5 9 4
W-Jayda VanAckeren (10-5). L-Jaclyn Morrissey (14-6). 2B-MW, Jayci Reimers, Ava Rongisch, Honnah Leo; MS, Taylor Hrabik, Abby Gerdes. HR-MW, Olivia Richardson, Delaney Richardson.
Lincoln North Star (28-12) ...... 050 00—5 6 4
Lincoln Southwest (28-9) ........ 070 06—13 10 0
W- Kelsey Kobza (18-5). L-Hanna Roth (14-6). 2B-LNS, Kylie Shottenkirk; LSW, Emma Hain Abbie Squier. 3B-LNS, Carly Dembowski. HR-LNS, Roth; LSW, Skylar Pieper.
Omaha Marian (22-7)............201 020 0 – 5 9 1
Millard West (22-12).............002 100 3 – 6 11 4
W-Rylee Johnson (5-0). L-Abigayle Russell (2-4). 2B-OM, Megan Lawson; MW, Ava Rongisch, Skyler Spreitzer. HR-MW, Olivia Richardson, Rongisch, Reese Peterson.
Lincoln Southwest (28-10)......000 00 – 0 0 1
Gretna (26-9)......................002 33 – 8 10 0
W-Grace Buffington (15-6). L-Kelsey Kobza (18-6). HR-G, Jayden Haley, Billie Andrews, Kalee Higdon.
CLASS B
Omaha Skutt (29-3) ................ 101 001 1—4 4 3
Crete (30-6) ............................ 000 020 0—2 4 5
W-Hannah Camenzind (12-0). L-Alexis Mach (29-6). HR-OS, Lauren Camenzind, Ruby Meylan.
Norris (21-10) ....................... 020 00—2 10 6
Seward (22-14) .................... 352 1x—11 7 1
W-Sydney Parra (19-14). L-Alexis Wiggins (13-8). 2B-N, Taylor McMurray; S, Jordin Battaglia. HR-N, Carli Kohout.
Norris (21-9) .................. 000 002 07—9 12 1
Omaha Gross (21-9) ....... 020 000 01—3 5 3
W-Alexis Wiggins (13-7). L-Jenna Skradski (7-4). 2B-N, Wiggins, Olivia Ozenbaugh; OG, Rachel Jacobson, Rosemary Brokke. HR-N, Taylor McMurray, Ozenbaugh.
Omaha Skutt (28-3) ........ 300 015 2—11 10 1
Hastings (28-9) ............... 400 013 0—8 10 3
W-Hannah Camenzind (11-0). L-Elle Douglas (18-7). 2B-OS, Alexa Rose, Lauren Camenzind, Annabelle Newcomer, Sophia Hoffmann; H, Mckinsey Long, Kaelan Schultz, Faith Molina. 3B-OS, Emma Spizzirri. HR-Molina (2).
CLASS C
Auburn (22-7) ....................... 003 23—8 7 1
Hastings St. Cecilia (25-9) ..... 000 00—0 2 2
W-Kylie Allen (12-5). L-Natalie Kissinger (21-8). 2B-A, Leah Grant (2).
Kearney Catholic (23-9) ......... 222 00—6 6 5
Malcolm (21-11) .................... 185 1x—15 9 1
W-Emma Brown. L-Baylie Luedke (15-5). 2B-KC, Elsie Hastings, Carleigh Eurek; M, Taylor Glause, Elsia Paider. 3B-M, Jordyn Virus. HR-KC, Eurek; M, Mikayla DeBaets, Hailey Wessel.
Malcolm (22-11).........200 120 02 – 7 11 3
Arlington (22-8).........000 311 01 – 6 6 4
W-Hailey Wessel. L-Sarah Theiler (18-8). 2B-M, Anna Schroeder (2); A, Abby Stromer. 3B-M, Schroeder. HR-M, Taylor Glause.
Auburn (23-7)...........530 035 – 16 14 0
Cozad (24-9).............000 401 – 5 5 5
W-Kylie Allen (13-5). L-Reagan Armagost (18-6). 2B-A, Jaeleigh Heck, Madison Reiman. 3B-A, Heck; C, Armagost. HR-A, Heck; C, Cargill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.