State champion Bellevue West will play at Heartland Hoops Classic

Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard hugs Chucky Hepburn following the team's win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

State champion Bellevue West will make its first appearance in the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island next season.

The Thunderbirds will play frequent guest Sunrise Christian from suburban Wichita, Kansas, on Feb. 13. Sunrise Christian played in Grand Island this past season, beating Maryland’s Bishop Walsh to improve its Heartland Hoops record to 3-1.

Class A runner-up Millard North also will play in Grand Island against an unnamed opponent.

