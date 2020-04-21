State champion Bellevue West will play at Heartland Hoops Classic

State champion Bellevue West will make its first appearance in the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island next season.
The Thunderbirds will play frequent guest Sunrise Christian from suburban Wichita, Kansas, on Feb. 13. Sunrise Christian played in Grand Island this past season, beating Maryland’s Bishop Walsh to improve its Heartland Hoops record to 3-1.
Class A runner-up Millard North also will play in Grand Island against an unnamed opponent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.