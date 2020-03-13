...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM
CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL OCCUR DURING THE OVERNIGHT HOURS
WITH THE HEAVIEST SNOW EXPECTED BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND 6AM
SATURDAY. TOTAL AMOUNTS RANGING FROM 2 TO 5 INCHES WILL BE
POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS FRIDAY NIGHT AND
SATURDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
With the number of spectators being limited at this year’s state tournament because of coronavirus concerns, some people are thinking outside the box. That includes Auburn fan and player’s mother Mary Frary, who helped create the Bulldogs’ student section with faux fans (seen above).
LINCOLN — With the number of spectators being limited at this year’s state tournament because of coronavirus concerns, some people are thinking outside the box.
That includes Auburn fan and player’s mother Mary Frary, who helped create the Bulldogs’ student section with faux fans. She created about 60 with a combination of paper plates, window blinds and magic markers.
“We wanted to do something," she said. “Anything to help the boys."
The paper fans took up three rows behind the scorers table and drew the attention of many during Auburn’s Class C-1 semifinal against Lincoln Christian. Mary was cheering her son Dan, a junior forward and the youngest of the Frarys’ seven kids.
Auburn won the game and advanced to Saturday’s state final.
Signs of the times
Nobody is taking the coronavirus lightly, but some fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena came with signs that reflected the times.
A sign in the Ogallala section proclaimed that “The Dr’s office called and said Ogallala tested positive for winning it all!"
One in the Auburn section read: “It’s a Fandemic."
And one in the Scottsbluff section said: “Wash Your Hands of This Team."
Omaha Roncalli’s Jack Dotzler had a problem with one of his shoes during the Class B semifinal against Scottsbluff.
Fortunately, teammate Ben Schott came to the rescue. He surrendered his shoes to Dotzler, who scored 15 in the Crimson Pride’s 68-55 victory.
“He wears size 9½, so that worked out for me," Dotzler said. “Everybody was chanting ‘MVP’ at him for giving up his shoes."
Power-packed final
Two traditional powers will square off when No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis meets No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart in Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. D-2 championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Between them, the Flyers and Irish have 26 championship game appearances. St. Francis has reached a final for the 14th time with seven state titles while Sacred Heart will be in the finals for the 12th time with nine championships.
“I think a lot of it is that some teams get here and they haven’t been and they maybe are more jittery and they’re kind of caught up in the bigness of the game,” Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz said. “With our kids and (St. Francis’) kids, we want them to think that this is what is expected. I’m not saying there won’t be nerves, but for our program and their program, we pointed to being in this game all yearlong.
“We’ve been here the last few years and St. Francis has, too. It’s just kind of the tradition and the culture of the schools.”
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn goes for two points in the Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside boys basketball Class A semifinal game on Friday.
The crowd watching the Elkhorn Mount Michael and Omaha Skutt game was sparse because of coronavirus fears during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Only staff and immediate family were allowed in.
