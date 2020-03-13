Auburn faux fans

With the number of spectators being limited at this year’s state tournament because of coronavirus concerns, some people are thinking outside the box. That includes Auburn fan and player’s mother Mary Frary, who helped create the Bulldogs’ student section with faux fans (seen above).

LINCOLN — With the number of spectators being limited at this year’s state tournament because of coronavirus concerns, some people are thinking outside the box.

That includes Auburn fan and player’s mother Mary Frary, who helped create the Bulldogs’ student section with faux fans. She created about 60 with a combination of paper plates, window blinds and magic markers.

“We wanted to do something," she said. “Anything to help the boys."

The paper fans took up three rows behind the scorers table and drew the attention of many during Auburn’s Class C-1 semifinal against Lincoln Christian. Mary was cheering her son Dan, a junior forward and the youngest of the Frarys’ seven kids.

Auburn won the game and advanced to Saturday’s state final.

Signs of the times

Nobody is taking the coronavirus lightly, but some fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena came with signs that reflected the times.

A sign in the Ogallala section proclaimed that “The Dr’s office called and said Ogallala tested positive for winning it all!"

One in the Auburn section read: “It’s a Fandemic."

And one in the Scottsbluff section said: “Wash Your Hands of This Team."

A shoe-in for MVP

Omaha Roncalli’s Jack Dotzler had a problem with one of his shoes during the Class B semifinal against Scottsbluff.

Fortunately, teammate Ben Schott came to the rescue. He surrendered his shoes to Dotzler, who scored 15 in the Crimson Pride’s 68-55 victory.

“He wears size 9½, so that worked out for me," Dotzler said. “Everybody was chanting ‘MVP’ at him for giving up his shoes."

Power-packed final

Two traditional powers will square off when No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis meets No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart in Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. D-2 championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Between them, the Flyers and Irish have 26 championship game appearances. St. Francis has reached a final for the 14th time with seven state titles while Sacred Heart will be in the finals for the 12th time with nine championships.

“I think a lot of it is that some teams get here and they haven’t been and they maybe are more jittery and they’re kind of caught up in the bigness of the game,” Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz said. “With our kids and (St. Francis’) kids, we want them to think that this is what is expected. I’m not saying there won’t be nerves, but for our program and their program, we pointed to being in this game all yearlong.

“We’ve been here the last few years and St. Francis has, too. It’s just kind of the tradition and the culture of the schools.”

