Crete's Morgan Maly named the Nebraska Gatorade girls basketball player of the year

Crete's Morgan Maly tries to dribble around Norris' Molly Ramsey during the second half of a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Morgan Maly was named the state’s Gatorade girls basketball player of the year Friday.

“It’s really an honor,” the senior said. “I have dreamt of winning this award ever since the beginning of high school. It is really special to be recognized for all of the hard work and have the opportunity to give back to youth sports.”

The Creighton signee, a returning All-Nebraska first-team pick, entered the state tournament with averages of 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds.

“Morgan Maly is a special talent,” York coach Matt Kern said. “She’s the best I’ve ever had to coach against. She stays calm and focused against multiple gimmick defenses, and she’s as good a passer as I’ve seen. She is simply amazing.”

Crete guard comes through in clutch

With the game on the line in triple overtime, one of the smallest players came up big.

Crete senior guard Jayda Weyand — all 5-foot-5 of her — went to the foul line against Grand Island Northwest. She hit both ends of the 1-and-1 twice and the Cardinals held on for a 48-47 victory in a Class B semifinal.

“It was kind of nerve-racking,” she said. “But it was such a fun experience.”

Weyand, who averages 2.2 points, said making those free throws made up for an errant 3-pointer she had earlier in the overtime.

“It was a brick,” she said.

Weyand added that she wanted to help win a title in part for senior teammate Morgan Maly, who is gutting through an ankle injury.

“That girl is a stud,” she said. “There’s nobody like her and we want to do it for her.”

All those Emanuels

North Bend advanced to the C-1 final Friday with the help of three Emanuel sisters — senior Lauren, sophomore Sydney and freshman Kaitlyn. The trio combined for 28 points in the Tigers’ semifinal victory over Adams Central.

“We’re not complaining that we have them, that’s for sure,” North Bend coach Aaron Sterup said. “They’re good players and they work hard.’’

Sterup also credited their mother, Carol, for her role in the process.

“She coached them all growing up,” he said. “She had a lot to do with it.’’

Return to state ends in semis

St. Paul’s quest for its first state title since 1993 came to an end in Friday’s Class C-1 semifinal against Lincoln Christian.

The loss also ended the title hopes of coach Rick Peters, the school’s athletic director and first-year coach. He took over coaching when the previous coach moved away.

Peters won 386 games as a boys basketball coach, with 322 of those coming over 23 years at St. Paul. He retired from coaching after the 2010-11 season to focus on his A.D. duties.

Out of necessity, he took over as girls coach and the results were positive. St. Paul reached the semifinal for the first time since 1993, the school’s only championship year.

The Wildcats defeated Wahoo in Thursday’s first round but fell to top-ranked Lincoln Christian 68-59 on Friday.

“We knew it had been 27 years since we had gotten this far,’’ Peters said. “It means a lot to our school and our town.’’

Strike up the band

One of the highlights of Friday’s games at Pinnacle Bank Arena was the music provided in the early game by the Lincoln Christian band, under the guidance of director Emily Bond.

Incorporating two guitarists and a manic drummer with the more traditional band instruments, the group rolled through several FM classics. That included selections by Queen, Nirvana and a killer version of AC/DC’s Thunderstruck.

Since Lincoln Christian won Friday, the band will be back for an 11 a.m. gig at Saturday’s C-1 final.

Record no concern to Cook

Former Adams Freeman coach Ken Cook, the voice of experience, was at the tourney Friday.

Cook remains the state’s leader in career girls basketball wins with 623. Only two others, retired Omaha Marian coach Jim Miller and Crete coach John Larsen, have more than 600 wins.

Cook was asked if he was concerned that Larsen or perhaps someone else would someday break his record. “That don’t mean much,” he said. “If my record gets broken, so be it.”

Jersey day

Members of the Crete student section were wearing their favorite jerseys Friday, and there were some good ones.

They included jerseys from retired athletes such as Vikings split end Randy Moss, Chiefs running back Larry Johnson, Knicks center Patrick Ewing and Yankees slugger Don Mattingly.

Our favorites were jerseys for former Chicago running back Matt Forte and Royals’ catcher Salvador Perez.

