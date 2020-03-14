The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Omaha Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens obviously was happy that his SkyHawks captured the Class B title Saturday.
He also was thankful his squad even got a chance to compete.
“I have to say that I’m very grateful to the NSAA for taking the proper precautions to make sure everybody was safe,” he said. “But at the same time, keeping in mind that it was a weekend to allow these players to finish their goals.”
Senior guard Tyson Gordon agreed.
“I also want to thank the NSAA,” he said. “Especially after seeing all the cancellations going on around the country.”
Gordon does it all
It’s been quite a senior season for Skutt’s Tyson Gordon, who was a member of the SkyHawks’ championship football team in the fall and title-winning basketball team this winter.
He was the starting quarterback and scored a team-high 16.4 points in basketball.
If spring sports are played, he also will compete in baseball.
When asked by a reporter what position he played, Gordon said shortstop and center field.
The way his phenomenal season is going, he might figure out a way to play both positions at the same time.
All those faux fans
Mention was made Friday of the faux fans created by Auburn fans to beef up their ranks, and even more of those fans — made of paper plates and window blinds — showed up for the Class C-1 final Saturday.
The numbers grew from three rows to several rows over two sections.
Those pretend fans — along with the real ones — apparently helped. Auburn captured its second consecutive state title.
Tough finish
It was a tough way to end the season for Southern Valley, which lost 76-31 to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the Class D-1 final.
The Bears were hot from the start, scoring 26 points in the first half. They led 48-11 at halftime and opened that advantage to 40 in the second half, which triggered a running clock.
Despite the loss, coach Tylor Fincher tried to remain upbeat after the game.
“We just kind of got shell-shocked,” he said. “Laurel came out with confidence and you could see it from the opening tip.”
He added that he was happy his players even got the chance to compete.
“We’re one of the few states that are actually playing,” he said. “I’m sure that maybe tomorrow we’ll start realizing how special of a moment this was.”
Cheering them on
With attendance limited this tournament because of coronavirus concerns, the number of fans cheering for each team has varied.
That was the case in the D-1 final as Laurel-Concord-Coleridge seemed to have a larger student section than its rival, Southern Valley.
But principal and athletic director Ken Swanson said it was all on the up and up.
“They’re all family members,” he said. “We’ve got a list and we made sure people were on it before they were admitted.”
Swanson said a few fans who showed up Saturday morning to cheer the team had to be turned away because they weren’t on that list.
“It’s a tough deal,” he said. “But we’re following the rules.”
The Bellevue West bench races to the floor following their win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
A sign in the Auburn section says "Take State Don't Contaminate" as they take on Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. The only fans allowed were staff and immediate family because of coronavirus fears.
The Bellevue West bench races to the floor following their win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis collapses to the court as Bellevue West celebrates their win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard hugs Chucky Hepburn following the team's win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West raises the state trophy following their win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn raises a piece of the net to the sky following the team's win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Jasen Green looks to the basket under coverage by Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis, left, is guarded by Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championship.
Millard North's Saint Thomas leads the team onto the court to take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championships.
Millard North head coach Tim Cannon talks to his team during a timeout as they take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn and Millard North's Jadin Johnson go after a loose ball during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler, left, and Johnathan Shanklin double team Millard North's Jasen Green during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Jadin Johnson scores against Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Saint Thomas shoots under pressure by Bellevue West's Johnathan Shanklin during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championships.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis jump stops before shooting against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
A Millard North fan plays with a blow up basketball as the Mustangs take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North head coach Tim Cannon yells instructions to his players as they take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Max Murrell dunks the ball against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Saint Thomas shoots under coverage by Bellevue West's Johnathan Shanklin during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championships.
Millard North's Max Murrell dunks the ball against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis drives to the hoop against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis shoots under coverage by Bellevue West's Nate Glantz during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard argues over a double technical call made against both teams during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North head coach Tim Cannon argues with a double technical call made against both teams during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Saint Thomas scores against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championships.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn dribbles down the court against Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West's Johnathan Shanklin dunks the ball against Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis is guarded by Bellevue West's Trey Hepburn during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn is guarded by Millard North's Jadin Johnson during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler scores against Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West's Trey Hepburn, left, and Millard North's Max Murrell go after a loose ball during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West's Trey Hepburn goes after a loose ball against Millard North's Max Murrell during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Saint Thomas reacts to a foul called on him late in the fourth quarter against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championships.