LINCOLN — Check out the all-tournament teams from the Nebraska high school girls basketball tournament.

ALL-CLASS

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X; Morgan Maly, Crete; Bailey Kissinger, Hastings St. Cecilia; Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis; Jillian Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X.

CLASS A

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X; Taylor Searcey, Lincoln East; Taylor McCabe, Fremont; Maddie Krull, Millard South; Jillian Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X.

CLASS B

Morgan Maly, Crete; Carley Leners, Beatrice; Whitney Brown, GI Northwest; Lauren Hauser, GI Northwest; Jayda Weyand, Crete.

CLASS C-1 

Olivia Hollenbeck, Lincoln Christian; Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend; Brooke Poppert, St. Paul; Amber Kosmicki, St. Paul; Sydney Emanuel, North Bend.

CLASS C-2

Bailey Kissinger, Hastings St. Cecilia; Tori Thomas, Hastings St. Cecilia; Alexis Arens, Crofton; Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig; Kaci Day, Ponca.

CLASS D-1

Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton; Taylor Peter, CWC; Lauren Baker, Fremont Bergan; Natalie Siegel, Pleasanton; Katelyn Lindner, Pleasanton.

CLASS D-2

Katelyn Heine, Wynot; Karley Heimes, Wynot; Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis; Alissa Kosch, Humphrey St. Francis; Samantha Moore, Mullen.

Pleasanton plays best basketball at right time

Fans got a look at perfection Saturday as Pleasanton, the only unbeaten team in the state, captured the Class D-1 final.

But coach Jordan Arensdorf talked after the game about the fine line between winning the school’s first championship and not qualifying for state. That close call came in the district final last week against Laurel-Concord/Coleridge.

“We were behind by six with five minutes left,” he said. “But we managed to win (44-38) and now look where we’re at today.”

The coach added that his team regrouped after that district win.

“I really felt like we peaked this weekend,” he said. “We were playing our best basketball.”

Allen picks the right moments

Crete senior center Elizabeth Allen isn’t a big scorer — she averages 3.3 points per game — but the 6-foot-3 senior had a major role in the Cardinals’ state tournament run.

She blocked a shot at the end of regulation in Thursday’s overtime win over Norris then blocked two more potential game-ending baskets in Friday’s triple-overtime victory over Grand Island Northwest.

In Saturday’s final against Beatrice, she scored eight points in a 53-26 win. She said those four baskets came as a mild surprise.

“In warmups I shot an airball from about a foot away,” she said. “But during the game I thought, airball or not, I’m going to shoot it.”

Tigers’ title path

North Bend, which won the C-1 title, had an interesting road to state this year.

The Tigers’ only two regular-season losses came by one point against Oakland-Craig, which qualified for the C-2 state tourney. North Bend defeated West Point-Beemer and Adams Central at state before posting a victory over Lincoln Christian for the title.

It was the Tigers’ third state title and first since 2001.

And Oakland-Craig? The Knights won their first-round game Thursday but were eliminated by Ponca in a Friday semifinal.

Good sports

The annual sportsmanship awards, presented by the Nebraska Coaches Association: Lincoln Pius X in Class A, Grand Island Northwest in Class B, Lincoln Christian in C-1, Ponca in C-2, Maywood/Hayes Center in D-1 and Falls City Sacred Heart in D-2.

