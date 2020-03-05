LINCOLN — In one of the wilder first-round games, top-ranked Millard South led Lincoln Southwest by 20 at halftime but saw that lead shrink to one in the fourth quarter.
Part of the problem was that senior Jayme Horan, one of the team leaders, fouled out with seven minutes left. That was when Maddie Krull, another senior on the squad, talked to the younger players on the court.
“I told them how hard it was going to be for her to sit and watch the rest of the way,” Krull said. “I told them we had to leave it all on the court for her.”
The Patriots responded, outscoring the Silver Hawks 14-5 the rest of the way to capture a 54-44 victory.
Playing through the pain
The guttiest performance of the first day was turned in by Crete forward Morgan Maly, hampered from an ankle injury suffered against Beatrice two weeks ago.
The Creighton signee battled through the injury to help the Class B No. 1 Cardinals stay alive with a 48-43 overtime win over Norris. Maly had 14 points, including a key putback in overtime off a missed free throw.
The ankle was only part of her problem. Her lack of practice affected her stamina, though she tried to downplay both problems after the game.
“I did the best I could,” she said. “My teammates really pulled us through today.”
It’s often a fine line between winning and losing.
Nobody knows that better than Norris coach Mark Hagerman, who saw his eighth-seeded Titans come up just short Thursday in a 48-43 overtime loss to Crete.
With the game tied near the end of regulation, center Brianna Stai got the ball down low and appeared poised to put it in for the victory. But Cardinals center Elizabeth Allen got over at the last second and cleanly blocked the shot, forcing overtime.
“I’ll be thinking about that play a long time,” Hagerman said.
Not his birthday
It’s become somewhat of a tradition for the Lincoln Pius X student section to start singing “Happy Birthday” at some point during a game, and it happened again Thursday.
The Thunderbolts’ fans are targeting Assistant Athletic Director Jake Moore, the former volleyball coach who now is the basketball team’s official scorer.
FYI... Moore’s birthday is really March 25.
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg drives to the hoop under coverage from Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Crete's Morgan Maly pulls down a rebound in front of Norris' Gracie Kircher during the first half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
From left: Norris' Sydney Jelinek Crete, Madison Collier, and Brianna Stai cheer on their team as they take on Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Morgan Maly tries to dribble around Norris' Molly Ramsey during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris' Molly Ramsey tries to knock the ball away from Crete's Morgan Maly during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Karlee Henning, No. 22, and Hannah Newton, No. 3, celebrate their overtime win over in a Norris Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris Head Coach John Hagerman talks his to his players about to sub in against Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg drives to the hoop under coverage from Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Callie Haneborg scores against Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg drives to the basket against Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Grace Driewer, left, runs the offense against North Platte's Gracie Haneborg, right, during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Rylee Kurth scores against Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Callie Haneborg shoots against Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Abby Orr is blocked by Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff, left, shoots under coverage by North Platte's Carly Purdy during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg sports socks with the team's initials as the Bulldogs take on Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Adison Markowski looks for an open teammate under coverage by North Platte's Gracie Haneborg during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski, center, scores against North Platte's Abby Orr, left and Keelee Soto, right, during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff drives to the basket as they take on North Platte during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff scores against North Platte during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Grace Driewer beats North Platte's Rylee Kurth to the ball before it goes out of bounds during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Madison Krull celebrates a 3-pointer against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Madison Krull, center, hypes up her teammates before they take on Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Jayme Horan looks for an open player against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Chloe Carr dribbles down the court against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Madison Krull scores against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore, center, celebrates a charge called against Millard South during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Southwest's Skylar Pieper, left, is fouled by Millard South's Megan Belt during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore, top, is fouled by Millard South's Jayme Horan during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Jayme Horan, right, is consoled by teammate Khloe Lemon after fouling out of the game against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Cora Olsen shoots a 3-pointer against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Jayme Horan, right, celebrates a 3-pointer against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Chloe Carr, left, and Cora Olsen celebrate their win over Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen fouls Sidney's Madyson Johnstone during the first half of their Class B game.
Sidney's Karly Sylvester, left shoots over Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen in the first half of their Class B game.
Sidney's Morgan Jaggers passes the ball around Grand Island Northwest's Shanae Suttles during their Class B game.
Sidney's Madyson Johnstone passes the ball away from Grand Island Northwest's Lauren Hauser during their Class B game.
Sidney's Madyson Johnstone guards Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown during their Class B game.
Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown shoots a free throw late in the game against Sidney during their Class B game.
Grand Island Northwest's Skylee Urbanski fouls Sidney's Nicole Birner during their Class B state tournament game.
Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown passes the ball against Sidney during their Class B state tournament game.
Grand Island Northwest's Ellie Apfel, left, and Rebecca Mader hug after they defeated Sidney during their Class B state tournament game.
Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen shoots over Sidney's Kendra Nesbitt during their Class B state tournament game.
Grand Island Northwest's Shanae Suttles dribbles away from Sidney's Kendra Nesbitt during their Class B state tournament game.
Crete's Morgan Maly pulls down a rebound in front of Norris' Gracie Kircher during the first half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
From left: Norris' Sydney Jelinek Crete, Madison Collier, and Brianna Stai cheer on their team as they take on Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Hannah Newton tries to make her way around Norris' Taryn Tracy Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Morgan Maly tries to dribble around Norris' Molly Ramsey during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris' Molly Ramsey tries to knock the ball away from Crete's Morgan Maly during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Ashlyn Adam, left, and Brooke Deisley react to their overtime win over Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Karlee Henning, No. 22, and Hannah Newton, No. 3, celebrate their overtime win over in a Norris Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Alexis Mach celebrates his team's overtime win over Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete Head Coach John Larsen watches his team take on Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris Head Coach John Hagerman talks his to his players about to sub in against Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, left, tries to defend Crete's Morgan Maly in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
