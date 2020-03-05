LINCOLN — In one of the wilder first-round games, top-ranked Millard South led Lincoln Southwest by 20 at halftime but saw that lead shrink to one in the fourth quarter.

Part of the problem was that senior Jayme Horan, one of the team leaders, fouled out with seven minutes left. That was when Maddie Krull, another senior on the squad, talked to the younger players on the court.

“I told them how hard it was going to be for her to sit and watch the rest of the way,” Krull said. “I told them we had to leave it all on the court for her.”

The Patriots responded, outscoring the Silver Hawks 14-5 the rest of the way to capture a 54-44 victory.

Playing through the pain

The guttiest performance of the first day was turned in by Crete forward Morgan Maly, hampered from an ankle injury suffered against Beatrice two weeks ago.

The Creighton signee battled through the injury to help the Class B No. 1 Cardinals stay alive with a 48-43 overtime win over Norris. Maly had 14 points, including a key putback in overtime off a missed free throw.

The ankle was only part of her problem. Her lack of practice affected her stamina, though she tried to downplay both problems after the game.

“I did the best I could,” she said. “My teammates really pulled us through today.”

Crete produces big block

It’s often a fine line between winning and losing.

Nobody knows that better than Norris coach Mark Hagerman, who saw his eighth-seeded Titans come up just short Thursday in a 48-43 overtime loss to Crete.

With the game tied near the end of regulation, center Brianna Stai got the ball down low and appeared poised to put it in for the victory. But Cardinals center Elizabeth Allen got over at the last second and cleanly blocked the shot, forcing overtime.

“I’ll be thinking about that play a long time,” Hagerman said.

Not his birthday

It’s become somewhat of a tradition for the Lincoln Pius X student section to start singing “Happy Birthday” at some point during a game, and it happened again Thursday.

The Thunderbolts’ fans are targeting Assistant Athletic Director Jake Moore, the former volleyball coach who now is the basketball team’s official scorer.

FYI... Moore’s birthday is really March 25.

