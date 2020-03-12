LINCOLN — Jim Tenopir, former executive director of the Nebraska School Activities Association, presided over 12 girls-boys state tournaments during his tenure.
But Tenopir, who was at the tourney Thursday, said he had never seen anything like this.
Because of coronavirus concerns, attendance at the tournament was extremely limited. The games were played primarily in front of family members, which made for a mostly empty Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“It is strange,” he said. “The atmosphere is like a Class C or Class D regular-season game.”
Tenopir said the ruling to limit the crowds was a tough decision but the right decision.
“It’s very unfortunate,” he said. “But at some point, common sense has to take over.”
Tenopir said the closest thing to Thursday occurred in 2007, when a blizzard left the arena mostly deserted for the first day of the girls state tournament. Two schools arrived for their games just before tipoff, narrowly avoiding forfeits.
“I still wake up thinking about that year,” he said. “It was something that I’ll never forget.”
Not so busy
Usually one of the busiest places at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Custom Sports souvenir stand, was relatively quiet Thursday.
Few fans, few T-shirts sold.
The salesman, who declined to be identified, said business had been “real slow.” He stretched out the long “E” in “real” for emphasis.
He added that he had time to slip away for a little bit and got close enough to the basketball court to hear the game being played.
“I could hear one ball bouncing,” he said, “and the squeaking of a bunch of shoes. Really weird stuff for the state tournament that it was so quiet.”
He said T-shirts sales will get a boost this year because an online store has been opened.
“We contacted all of the state tourney schools about it,” he said. “Hopefully that will help.”
Wahoo’s foray into Class B came to an abrupt end Thursday in a 76-50 loss to Elkhorn Mount Michael.
The Warriors moved up from Class C-1 for the first time in 25 years. The school will go back to C-1 next year.
Most frustrating was the second quarter, when Wahoo was held scoreless.
“That’s the first time that’s happened this year,” Warriors coach Kevin Scheef said. “I felt good about us after the first quarter but then things went downhill.”
Wahoo has won 11 state titles, the first in Class C in 1926. Its most recent championship came in C-1 in 2018.
Familiar faces in the crowd
Two of the people on the Norris permitted-to-attend list Thursday were Terry and Kathy Shelsta, parents of Norris coach Matt Shelsta.
Terry Shelsta was the boys basketball coach at Omaha Benson for 23 years, leading the Bunnies to the Class A state championship in 1992.
After retiring from coaching, Shelsta spent several seasons teaching science and served as an assistant for the Bellevue West girls team.
The Shelstas were two of the estimated 300 people who witnessed Omaha Skutt’s 66-58 victory over Norris in person at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
While it was a small crowd, Shelsta said he remembers an even smaller crowd for a 9 a.m. Thursday state tournament game.
“At Bellevue West we had to play the first game in 2007 when there was a blizzard,” Shelsta said. “That was a much smaller crowd than what we have here today.”
Bellevue West went on to win that game 62-47 over Millard West on the way to the school’s first girls basketball championship.
SkyHawks will miss guard
Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said everyone involved with the program is taking time to appreciate the last days they have with senior guard Tyson Gordon.
The North Dakota State football recruit has been a key cog for Skutt’s football, basketball and baseball teams since he arrived on campus in the fall 2016. The SkyHawks have won two state football titles and a baseball championship Gordon’s freshman season.
One state title that has eluded the SkyHawks during that stretch is in basketball, where the SkyHawks haven’t made it past the semifinals the past two seasons.
“Ty’s our guy, he’s our leader and he’s just a winner,” Jurgens said. “He’s a kid who has started for four years and won over 90 games. There’s not a lot of people who can say that. When we need him to step up, he feels it and he knows it.
“I think he also does a good job of getting everybody else going, too. That’s why he’s been so important to us. We’re going to cherish these last two days with him. I know (opposing) coaches aren’t going to be too sad to see him go.”
Getting Pinnacle ready
A Wednesday night concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena by rapper Dababy gave the arena staff limited time to get set up for the tourney.
Joe Mack, technology manager at Pinnacle, said it takes 3-4 hours to put down the basketball court. He said he arrived at 4 a.m. to get all the wiring done for media members who would be arriving a few hours after that.
Two hours before the start of the first game at 9 a.m., everything was in place.
“We have an outstanding operations staff here,” he said. “I knew we’d be ready.”
