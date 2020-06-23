LINCOLN — When high schools resume workouts in contact sports next week, the Nebraska School Activities Association has no new rules that apply.
“What you did last summer is legal beginning July 1,” NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said Tuesday.
NSAA schools may sponsor camps and clinics, conduct a conditioning program, have open gym and have teams participate in summer leagues from July 1 through July 31.
Football, basketball, soccer and wrestling are the last NSAA sports to come out of state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. Gov. Pete Ricketts in the past month has gradually eased the restrictions on high school and youth sports.
