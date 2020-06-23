LINCOLN — When high schools resume workouts in contact sports next week, the Nebraska School Activities Association has no new rules that apply.

“What you did last summer is legal beginning July 1,” NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said Tuesday.

NSAA schools may sponsor camps and clinics, conduct a conditioning program, have open gym and have teams participate in summer leagues from July 1 through July 31.

Football, basketball, soccer and wrestling are the last NSAA sports to come out of state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. Gov. Pete Ricketts in the past month has gradually eased the restrictions on high school and youth sports.

Photos: Every Nebraska high school athlete of the year since 1995

1 of 41

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email