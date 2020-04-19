Tyler Ruhl joined the Wildcats for his senior season. “We knew Tyler was going to fit in right away,” Millard West coach Steve Frey said. “He has good velocity on his fastball and can really swing the bat.”
All Tyler Ruhl wanted to do was play baseball this spring for Millard West.
The senior transferred this year from a school that didn’t offer varsity baseball and sat out the required 90 days. But COVID-19 changed everything, putting an end to the season before it started.
“It’s disappointing, for sure,” he said. “I was just hoping to get to play.”
Ruhl spent his first two high school years at Norris and played baseball for the Class B Titans, who finished as the state runners-up both years. His father Ryan was the principal there, but the family moved west last year when his dad was named the superintendent at Centura.
Tyler played football and basketball at Class C-2 Centura his junior year but the school doesn’t offer baseball, though he did play for the Prospects club team last summer. He played football at Centura this past fall before transferring to Millard West, with the hope of playing baseball in the spring.
“I’ve known a lot of their players since I was little,” he said. “They were all feeling good about this year.”
Staying with a friend’s family, Ruhl was ready for his final varsity season. The 6-foot-3 Kansas State signee was set to pitch and play outfield for the Wildcats, the defending Class A champions.
But Millard West’s chance to repeat ended because of coronavirus concerns.
“We knew Tyler was going to fit in right away,” coach Steve Frey said. “He has good velocity on his fastball and can really swing the bat.”
The Wildcats, ranked 36th nationally this preseason by MaxPreps, probably would have started the season ranked No. 1 in Nebraska. The team had 10 seniors on the squad, including Ruhl.
“Tyler already has done a lot of positive things on the baseball field,” Frey said. “But he didn’t come here with any sort of an attitude and I know we expected him to have a strong senior year.”
Unfortunately, Ruhl won’t get the opportunity to prove it.
“A lot of people consider him one of the top prospects in the state,” Frey said. “I know it’s tough for him, just like it is for every player on our team.”
Ruhl said he was uncertain about his immediate baseball future. Summer play in the state remains on hold, though it’s possible that he might compete on a college league team in Massachusetts — something suggested by the Kansas State coaches.
“It’s tough to stay positive because I know how much fun this season could have been,” he said. “But I’m going to keep grinding and hope for good things down the road.”
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.