Jordan Hopp lettered 11 times at Alliance. She worried her chance for No. 12 was gone.
“Ever since I was a freshman, I knew I wanted to achieve the 12-letter award at our school,” Hopp said. “I’d be like only the fifth or sixth girl to do it in the whole entire high school history here, which is amazing.”
Last week, her goal was fulfilled. Alliance High School decided, like many schools across the state, to letter varsity athletes in spring sports though seasons were taken away by the coronavirus pandemic.
Hopp’s best sport is volleyball. She signed with Iowa State last November as a middle blocker and was second team Class B all-state.
“Jordan is an exciting addition to this class, in part because she is raw and a little under-the-radar,” Iowa State coach Christy Johnson-Lynch said on signing day. “Jordan is very long, she’s got long arms and legs, and has a prototypical build for volleyball.
“She is a multisport athlete, quick and explosive and can play very high above the net. We love multisport athletes, and I am excited to see how quickly she develops when she commits full time to volleyball.”
Hopp’s favorite athletic moment was when Alliance went to state in 2018, breaking an 18-year tournament absence. In her other two sports, she was named the basketball team’s most improved player and the track team’s most valuable field athlete as a junior.
“I high jumped and occasionally ran track. Making it to state for high jump was a dream for me, and because of what is happening I cannot make that dream come true,’’ she said.
School closures also mean she won’t be going to Iowa State for early admission next month. She stays in contact with Johnson-Lynch — a former All-Nebraska setter at Millard North — and the Cyclones regularly by video conferencing.
“They can’t give us workouts since we’re not there,” Hopp said. “But they’re encouraging us and motivating us to do the best we can.”
She’s running at the high school track for conditioning.
Alliance seniors are going without their prom, their A Club athlete banquet and their senior breakfast. Graduation was scheduled for Sunday, but that has been postponed and the school board will discuss options Monday.
“I can’t imagine what they are going through as a kid or as a parent,” Alliance superintendent Troy Unzicker told the Hemingford Ledger. “I don’t even know what to say to them. The way that the state basketball game had to be played was unimaginable. Then the students walked out of school on a Monday and all of a sudden there’s no more school as we know it. It’s just unreal.
“A kid’s senior year is such a big memory in their lives. This class will never be forgotten, that’s for sure. One day they’ll look back and it’ll be cool. But for now it’s devastating.”
Hopp holds out hope for a proper closure to high school.
“We’re waiting to see if we can do a graduation party,” she said.
