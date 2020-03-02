Spencer Schomers

Spencer Schomers had a forgettable first half Monday night but more than made up for it.

The senior guard scored 31 points, 29 after halftime, to lead Omaha Creighton Prep to a 64-60 overtime victory over Grand Island in the A-6 district final. The Junior Jays advance to the state tournament for the 59th time, tied with Hastings for the most by any team.

Schomers missed his first seven shots and was 1 for 8 from the field in the first half. The entire Prep team struggled over those first two quarters, and the Islanders carried a 19-11 lead into halftime.

“It’s been a long time since we had a number like that at half,’’ Junior Jays coach Josh Luedtke said. “I challenged Spencer big time and told him that he needed to take over.’’

Schomers said Luedtke also told the team to loosen up, perhaps easier said than done with a state tournament berth on the line.

“I knew this was my last game here at home,’’ he said. “I got some great looks in that first half, but I couldn’t get anything to go in.’’

That changed in the third quarter for Schomers and teammate Brendan Buckley. The duo combined for 16 points as Prep grabbed its first lead of the game.

Schomers stayed hot in the final period of regulation, striking for 14 more points. He helped the Junior Jays open a six-point advantage, but Grand Island fought back behind the strong play of seniors Jayden Byabato and Them Koang.

Byabato scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, while the 6-foot-6 Koang, who had a big game inside, had seven.

Prep led by two with 13 seconds left, but the Islanders tied it at the buzzer when Koang fended off three defenders and sank a layup. That made it 51-51 and forced a four-minute overtime.

The Junior Jays took the lead for good at 57-55 on a pair of Schomers free throws. He was 14 of 15 from the line in the game, and 6 for 6 in overtime.

Luedtke said that late effort by Schomers differed from the previous game between the teams, a 57-54 road win by Grand Island on Feb. 8.

“Spencer missed a couple of key free throws in that one,’’ he said. “He made up for it tonight.’’

The Islanders closed to 61-60 with 36 seconds left on a 3-point play by Koang, but two more Schomers free throws and one by Mai’Jhe Wiley ended it.

Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said his team needed to take advantage of Prep’s 11-point first half.

“I felt like we should have been up 15 to 20 points at the break,’’ he said. “They made a push in that second half like we knew they would.’’

Wiley finished with 13 for Prep, while Buckley had nine.

Byabato paced the Islanders with 21 points, while Koang had 16 points and a game-high 17 rebounds. Isaac Traudt finished with 11 points.

The Junior Jays advance to state for the sixth straight year in a quest for their 14th title.

The season ends at 17-8 for Grand Island, which was seeking its first state tourney trip since 2010.

“It wasn’t a revenge game for us,’’ Schomers said. “It was strictly about getting to state, and it feels great to be going back.’’

