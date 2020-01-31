Spencer Schomers' last-second 3-pointer helps No. 6 Creighton Prep defeat top-ranked Omaha Central

They call Spencer Schomers “Showtime.”
For the Omaha Creighton Prep senior to live up to that moniker Friday night, Showtime endured some pine time before ending a 64-62 upset of No. 1 Omaha Central on a 3-pointer 0.7 seconds before the buzzer.
It wiped out Central’s euphoria from retaking the lead on a drive by leading scorer Latrell Wrightsell, who had 29 points, with eight seconds left.
Schomers went to the bench in the third quarter, in part so No. 6 Prep (12-5) could go to its double big-man alignment of AJ Rollins and sophomore Luke Jungers against the smaller Eagles. But that also allowed the Northwest Missouri-bound senior to get mentally back into the game.
“He’s got more talent than a lot of our guys that we’ve had in the last five years, and sometimes he goes kind of like a roller coaster. Up and down and up and down, and he can’t disappear like he did in the second quarter,’’ Prep coach Josh Luedtke said. “I sent a challenge to him and I let him and Mai’jhe Wiley watch a little bit. They were team players while they were out.
“I had no doubt that the guy I wanted to shoot that ball was Spencer, and I’m glad Justin Sitti found him because I knew he’s capable of making that shot. I’m thrilled for our team, but honestly I am thrilled for him that he hit that shot because he needs to know that he’s that kind of player, and he made a big shot tonight.”
Schomers said Bellevue West got the best of him in a road loss last Saturday with its pressure.
“It was up in my stuff the whole game,’’ he said. “We just worked on that all week.”
After 12 turnovers in the first three quarters Friday, Prep gave up only one steal in the fourth.
Central led 41-28 at halftime, and its largest lead was 47-33 on Wrightsell’s second dunk in three possessions. But the Eagles (11-3) couldn’t hold on as they lost for the second time in four days after Tuesday’s 74-67 loss to No. 4 Bellevue West.
Luedtke said he told his players in a third-quarter timeout that they would find a way to win.
“Our guards did a really fantastic job, the Buckley brothers (Brendan and Conor) and Sitti handling the pressure and getting our bigs touches.”
Jungers, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, was 7 for 7 for 15 points and Rollins scored 12 before fouling out with 1:55 left.
Jungers’ roll-in with 2:24 left gave Prep its first lead since the opening basket. After Wrightsell’s three-point play, Brendan Buckley scored with 1:34 left and came up with a defensive rebound after Central missed twice on its next possession.
Out of a double team, Wrightsell stole the ball in front of Luedtke and got a timeout. But the senior was called for traveling on a jump stop before passing, then redeemed himself by rebounding Buckley’s missed one-and-one and going in for the layup.
“He’s one of the best offensive players we’ve seen in awhile, and it’s hard to guard him,” Luedtke said. “And when they have guys who are stepping up and making shots, they’re that much harder to beat.”
Crowds are coming back to basketball games around the Metro Conference, as evidenced by Millard North turning away people the past two Friday nights. While Prep’s 2,400-seat Heider Center wasn’t full, the turnout of roughly 2,000 included two spirited, well-mannered student sections.
Dan Schinzel, Prep’s athletic director, said it was one of the best crowds for a game that wasn’t part of the school’s traditional “Christmas in the Cage” event. Luedtke credited him and student coordinators Dan Kennedy and Sarah Smith for rebuilding the Prep end zone student section.
Prep’s two biggest wins — against Central and Millard North — have been at home.
“You know you’re going to get a crowd because first, it’s Central,’’ the coach said. “But when you look out and it’s packed all the way to the top, we haven’t had that in a long time. And those kids in the Birdcage never quit tonight, even when we were down 13, 14.”
Both teams have non-Metro opponents Saturday. Central hosts Norfolk and Prep travels to Kearney.
“I hope this lights a fire under our guys, I hope they start playing with a passion and a purpose. The result will take care of itself,’’ Luedtke said. “One word we used a lot this week was urgency. We’ve yet to show any kind of urgency, and I thought those last two, three minutes of the third quarter and the entire eight of the fourth, we had urgency. And I’m proud of my guys for that.”
Omaha Central (11-3)…................ 21/20/8/13—62
At Omaha Creighton Prep (12-5)…20/8/18/18—64
OC: Latrell Wrightsell 29, Max Polk 12, Jay Dawson 9, Deng Diew 6, Fai Germany 3, PJ Davis 3.
OCP: Luke Jungers 15, AJ Rollins 12, Spencer Schomers 11, Mai’jhe Wiley 9, Brendan Buckley 9, Justin Sitti 5, Conor Buckley 3.
