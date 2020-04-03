After one season at Division I Illinois State, former South Sioux City All-Nebraska basketball player McKenna Sims will play closer to home at Morningside in Sioux City, Iowa.
Morningside announced the transfer on Friday.
The 5-foot-9 point guard played in 29 games for the 19-10 Redbirds.She averaged nine minutes, 2.0 points and 1.6 rebounds.
