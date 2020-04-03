McKenna Sims

McKenna Sims averaged 18.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game as a senior at South Sioux City.

 ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD

After one season at Division I Illinois State, former South Sioux City All-Nebraska basketball player McKenna Sims will play closer to home at Morningside in Sioux City, Iowa.

Morningside announced the transfer on Friday.

The 5-foot-9 point guard played in 29 games for the 19-10 Redbirds.She averaged nine minutes, 2.0 points and 1.6 rebounds.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email