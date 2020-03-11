Fans, players and coaches took to social media to react to the decision to limit attendance at the Nebraska high school state basketball tournament to immediate family only.
Check out a sampling below:
What just happened🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️— Chucky Hepburn (@ChuckyHepburn) March 11, 2020
🤦🏽♂️...— Hunter Sallis (@HunterSallis_) March 11, 2020
You serious 🤦🏾♂️...— Latrell Wrightsell Jr (@LJWrightsell) March 11, 2020
Making it to the state tournament is a HUGE source of pride for the entire school. These kids spend all day around each other at school anyway. Why shouldn’t they be able to support their teams? All students and family should be able to attend.— B Miller (@2Enigmatic4U) March 11, 2020
This devastating to these boys! Absolutely disagree with this decision— Shane Gray (@ShaneGray1974) March 11, 2020
Over reaction!!!— Mike Wardyn (@wardynmi) March 11, 2020
I totally get the rationale and the decision but I feel sorry for those boys who may only get one chance to play at state. The memory won't be quite the same.— Jennifer Snyder (@snyder_jennifer) March 11, 2020
I would rather have the teams play, then the whole tournament be cancelled, so I will happily stay home if that’s what it takes for the teams to play. Also, we ALL have electronic devices in our hands, so allow media to broadcast the games so everyone can watch at home!— Mrs. Sarah Sell (@SarahRoseSell) March 11, 2020
I believe it's the right decision to trust local community leaders and health officials to do what is in the best interest of the communities they serve. If limiting exposure at these types of events is what they deem the right decision, I support it.— Jon Hanseling (@jhanseling) March 11, 2020
Right thing to do. It'd be great to figure out some sort of work around like televising or streaming all of the games so folks interested can watch.— R. Mac☘🥃 (@RMac53B) March 11, 2020
I get that it is due to the safety of everyone involved, but the flu spreads and they don't seem worried about canceling any events for that. Also, anyone should be able to go to represent their school. People not being responsible has to ruin it for everyone.— Branden (@Go_Big_Red) March 11, 2020
Not happy— Tyler Drueke (@TylerDrueke) March 11, 2020
It might be an overreaction, but the consequences of an underreaction are quite a bit worse. Kind of like going to your basement during a tornado warning.— Zach Hunnicutt (@zjhunn) March 11, 2020
Imagine if I and anyone else that decided they wanted to risk their wellbeing to attend had the freedom to choose to do so. That'd be cool.— D P (@TheOnlyDeePee) March 11, 2020
Hysteria wins pic.twitter.com/qZt6D3bHjP— Nate Mumm (@NMumm13) March 11, 2020
This is an opportunity for Nebraska’s great leadership to step into the future! Imagine the national attention we‘d get if the Baxter or the CHI center would step forward and offer their facilities for free. Imagine Nebraska’s Doctors offering free screenings as well! Win! Win!— Ron Dotzler (@DotzlerRon) March 11, 2020
This sucks for everybody involved - schools, towns, fans, and the many Lincoln businesses who get a bump from state tournament fans.— Dave Feit (@FeitCanWrite) March 11, 2020
But it is the right call.
Poor. Hysteria without scientific fact, pushed by LLCHD, is disappointing.— Scott Benedict (@JF1Edge) March 11, 2020
Ridiculous— Zach Wemhoff (@coachwemhoff) March 11, 2020
This is the right call for the state. This will limit the possible exposure in many small communities. Games are still on which could have easily been cancelled so think of that. NSAA is losing money big time so don’t think this was an easy decision to make.— Jim Edwards (@JimEdwards4424) March 11, 2020
I am disappointed but I understand why the decision was made. I do think it should have been done more than 24 hours from first tip though. I have family from out west already here in hotels that are in a really tough spot now.— Jon (@IrishHusker5) March 11, 2020
I am not a fan of their decision. Adults should be able to make the decision for themselves and for their children whether or not they want to attend. The boys deserve to have their fans there.— Monica Kauffman (@MonicaKauffman7) March 11, 2020
