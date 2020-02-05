Two down, two to go in a hectic week for the Omaha Roncalli boys.
The Class B No. 4 Crimson Pride won their second game in as many nights Wednesday, outscoring fifth-ranked Elkhorn Mount Michael 26-17 in the middle two quarters for a 52-46 River Cities Conference victory.
Roncalli defeated Plattsmouth 68-31 Tuesday behind a school-record 12 3-pointers by Taiden Red, who didn’t play Wednesday. The 13-4 Pride have Thursday off before playing at Ralston on Friday and hosting South Sioux City on Saturday.
It’s four games in five days after the original contest with the Knights was postponed because of inclement weather. It was the second game of the season between Mount Michael and the Crimson Pride — Roncalli won that matchup in the RCC semifinal 52-51 on Jan. 23.
Roncalli coach J.J. Stoffel said little time between games is nothing new for his team after its run to the state championship game last season.
“The quick turnaround is something our core, veteran guys have faced before,” Stoffel said. “They played in the state tournament last year and sometimes there’s even less time to prepare for the next game. To get ready for the district and state games, it’s good to play multiple games like this.”
Roncalli got off to a quick start, forcing a handful of turnovers and jumping to an 11-4 lead in the first four minutes. But after taking a timeout with 3:14 remaining in the opening quarter, the No. 5 Knights (15-4) went on a 9-0 run to take a 13-11 lead into the second quarter.
The Pride again got out of the gate quickly in the second, opening with an 8-0 run to take a 19-13 lead. This time, Roncalli’s defense was stouter, never surrendering the lead and only letting the Knights get within two points twice before heading to halftime with a 24-21 lead.
“Some of our guys were in roles that they don’t normally fill,” Stoffel said. “After that first up and down, the shock wore off and we were able to keep it to one possession on offense, one on defense and pair those together.”
A healthy dose of full-court pressure in the first win over Mount Michael was effective, so the Crimson Pride dialed up that defense. That approach was especially effective in the first three quarters as Roncalli forced 13 turnovers.
The Pride opened the second half with a 12-2 run to take their biggest lead of the game at 36-23 midway through the third quarter. Senior guard Jack Dotzler led the way in that stretch, scoring seven of his game-high 22 points.
Mount Michael got within seven points by the end of the third and began supplying some pressure to cut its deficit to 45-42 with two minutes to play. It was sharpshooting guard Brad Bennett who did most of the work, sinking four 3-pointers in a four-minute stretch.
Once Roncalli got Bennett, who led the Knights with 16 points, in check, they got a pair of layups from Dotzler and three free throws to seal the win.
Omaha Roncalli (13-4)...........11 13 13 15—52
At Elkhorn MM (15-4)..............13 8 9 16—46
OR: Darik Rodgers 7, Shane Orr 10, Jack Dotzler 22, Mitch Hines 3, Jake Orr 7, Luke Luebbe 3.
